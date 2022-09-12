A woman has described the moment a man pushed aside her daughter to rush toward Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.The incident happened in Westminster Hall on Friday night, with the Metropolitan Police confirming the offender is now in custody after being arrested at the scene.“Some person decided they were going to push her out the way, run up to the coffin, lift up the standards and try to do I don’t know what,” the mother explained.She added that police had grabbed the man “within two seconds”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen queue — latest: Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ as mourners filed past coffinWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Westminster Hall as mourners queue

U.K. ・ 34 MINUTES AGO