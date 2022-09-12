Halfway up, this stair is where I sit. High on the rocks, halfway between the salty sea and sand before me and the ancient woodland behind, a green tapestry that hides the setting sun. The sky above changes from morning scarlet to blue-white-grey to streaks of pink-orange, before twilight brings inky-velvet blues and blacks, with swooping bats and haunting owls.

