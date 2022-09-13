Read full article on original website
▶️ Idaho fugitive captured in Bend cemetery
An escaped prisoner from Idaho was captured in a Bend cemetery Thursday morning. Bend Police say Zachary Heward, 36, walked away from the Idaho Falls Work Release Center in May where he was being held on theft, burglary, drug and other charges. An officer spotted a vehicle associated with the...
▶️Bend teacher assigned to multiple schools arrested over explicit child images
A music teacher from Bend who was assigned to multiple schools in the Bend-La Pine School District has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explicit images of children. A letter sent to parents indicates the children in the images are not believed to be from the local area. The Bend...
Bend Heroes Foundation observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day
The Bend Heroes Foundation will observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day with displays of military service flags at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park beginning at 7:00 am, Friday, Sept. 16. A POW/MIA wreath and President Biden’s National POW/MIA Recognition Day Proclamation will be displayed at the memorial at 8:00 am....
▶️ Conceptual plan for Stevens Road Tract in SE Bend approved by state
The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development has approved a conceptual plan to develop the 261-acre Stevens Road Tract southeast of Bend, the city announced Thursday. It’s the latest step in the effort to create the new neighborhood. “DLCD’s approval of this one-of-a-kind conceptual plan brings our community...
COCC gets $750,000 tech-sector grant to recruit, support low-income students
Central Oregon Community College is getting a boost to help underserved students in the form of a $750,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. The money provides 45 scholarships of $10,000 each for low-income students and develops new career-connected training to best align with industry needs. COCC says the money...
▶️ Bend 18-year-old is the in-demand photographer of social media influencers
He’s just 18 years old and he’s already been a professional photographer for four years. Joshua Manilla now splits his time photographing his peers in Bend and social media influencers in Los Angeles. “When I was a freshman, I got a girl asking me to do her senior...
▶️ Have you seen him? Bend area man missing since Saturday
A man from the Bend area is missing and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating him. DCSO said John William McPheeters, 64, was last seen Sept. 10 around 10:00 a.m. He was not reported missing until Thursday. He was last known to...
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second
Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
Redmond firefighters out to ‘Fill The Boot’ fundraiser Thursday
Redmond firefighters will hit the streets Thursday for the annual “Fill The Boot” drive. They’re collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They’ll be stationed on SW Evergreen Ave. at the corners of 5th and 6th Streets. They’ll be out from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m....
‘Be More Like Millie Walk’ planned to honor Larkspur Community Center regular
Bend Park and Recreation District is planning a celebration for Millie McGillivary — known to most simply as Millie — at Larkspur Community Center on September 26. The “Be More Like Millie Walk” starts at 11:00 a.m. That would’ve been her 100th birthday. Central Oregon...
▶️ Underdogs or top dogs? Caldera girls soccer remain unbeaten, ranked #1
Only one undefeated girl’s soccer team left in Central Oregon, and it’s the team with the least experience. They’d never played at the varsity level before this season. It’s the girls’ soccer team at Bend’s newest school, Caldera High. “I have very high expectations,”...
