FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom Handy
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth Torres
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Yardbarker
Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career
The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
Yardbarker
Yankees OF Harrison Bader calls out fans who believe his acquisition was a bad move
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently for the return of trade acquisition Harrison Bader, who’s enjoyed the past few days with Double-A Somerset during a rehab assignment. Bader made an impact on Wednesday, hitting a home run, finally showcasing some of the power the Yankees invested in...
Yardbarker
Watch: Pete Alonso has words for Cubs pitcher after walk
Pete Alonso had some words for Chicago Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson on Tuesday night. Alonso was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom of the first inning. He swung at a 3-0 pitch and came close to hitting a homer, but the ball went foul. Alonso had nearly done a full home run trot on the foul ball.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Is Now Hitting Special Baseballs
Albert Pujols is in the final month of his legendary career. The St. Louis Cardinals icon is three home runs away from reaching the 700 mark for his career after blasting home runs No. 696 and 697 over the weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are now back at home for...
Yardbarker
The Braves will be even better in 2023
The Braves have followed up their miraculous World Series run with another unforgettable regular season. They are right on pace to win 100 games, which would be three more in a single season since they completed their rebuild in 2017. I’m on record saying this current group is the best team they’ve put together since that rebuild, even better than the team that won the World Series last season. That doesn’t mean they will repeat, but they have as good of a shot as anybody. There’s never been a better time to be a Braves fan, especially since the future of this organization is even brighter.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Joined His Own Elite Club On Wednesday
Though last night was about Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking the record for the most starts together as a pitcher-catcher duo, another St. Louis Cardinals legend made a little history of his own. Albert Pujols may not have gotten any closer to 700 home runs, but he did join...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Posts Wholesome Picture With Daughter Zhuri On Instagram: "My Princess!!"
It's not a secret that LeBron James is a devoted father, always trying to make his kids happy and celebrating them on every field. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has reasons to be proud of his kids, as Bronny and Bryce are looking like solid candidates to become NBA players in the future.
Yardbarker
Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
Yardbarker
Tuesday was a great day for the Braves
Following three straight losses, the Braves really needed something positive to happen on Tuesday, and the club got it in all forms. It began with a Mets loss, who fell to the Cubs for the second straight day, and it continued on the farm when Ozzie Albies hit a walk-off home run for the Gwinnett Stripers.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs
The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
Watch: Fly ball bounces off Cleveland outfielder's head
That's what you call keeping your head in the game.
Yardbarker
Yankees infield preparing to get serious reinforcements
Surprisingly, the New York Yankees have won 8 of their last 10 games despite facing significant adversity in the bullpen and both infield and outfield positions. The injured list is still compromised of a long list of impact players, but the team is expecting reinforcements in the next two weeks.
Yardbarker
The Angels Officially Clinched A Nightmare Season
The nightmare season of the Los Angeles Angels continued last night. A 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians marked their third straight loss and dropped them to 61-81 on the season. The Angels will try to avoid a three-game sweep this afternoon, but even if they do, it doesn’t erase...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake shoots back at Jordan Montgomery
The jury is still out on New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman trading away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery with just moments left at the deadline. Montgomery served as one of the Yankees’ more reliable starters this year, featuring a 3.69 ERA over 114.2 innings before moving to St. Louis.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge blasts 2 HRs as Yankees edge Red Sox in 10th
Gleyber Torres hit a two-out, bases-clearing double in the 10th inning after Aaron Judge homered twice to help the visiting New York Yankees down the rival Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Yankees (86-56) took three walks (one intentionally) against Boston reliever Jeurys Familia (2-3) to set up...
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee praises Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell: ‘He might be a damn mastermind’
The Minnesota Vikings’ domination of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 23-7 Week 1 win caught the eye of many, including former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee, a known buddy of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, admitted that he was a believer in Minnesota’s new head coach.
Yardbarker
Tigers Fans Are Given An Unfortunate Reminder
The Detroit Tigers had themselves a busy offseason, making some serious marquee additions with the signings of Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez and the trade that landed them Austin Meadows. It looked like this could be special season in the Motor City, with Miguel Cabrera chasing 3,000 hits. Unfortunately, none...
Yardbarker
MLB insider projects what Yankees, Mets must pay to keep Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom
The New York Yankees and New York Mets will have to pay up in a major way this winter to keep homegrown superstars Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom. One MLB insider recently gave some insight on what the final bill might be for the impending free agents. The Yankees and...
Yardbarker
Guardians' Zach Plesac reportedly dropped by agency after latest injury
While Heyman does not explicitly say so, it certainly sounds like this is linked to Plesac’s self-induced injuries. Plesac recently fractured a finger from punching the mound in frustration, and that comes on the heels of him getting hurt while angrily removing his shirt in 2021. In 2020, he was sent home by the Guardians for violating COVID-19 protocols on a road trip in Chicago.
Yardbarker
Reds Acquire Minor League Infielder from Red Sox in Tommy Pham Trade
A month after dealing outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds received their 'player to be named later' Wednesday. The Reds have acquired infield prospect Nicholas Northcut, completing the Pham trade. Northcut was not a top-30 prospect...
