UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State swimming returns to McCoy Natatorium at 4 p.m. Friday, September 16 for an intrasquad, pre-season matchup between the Blue and White. "The Blue/White meet is a low stress and fun opportunity to start to see how much our hard work in and out of the pool is paying off," team captain Ellie Tiskus said. "As a team, we love swimming at home and racing each other, so this is the perfect opportunity to swim fast, practice our race routines and share lots of good memories."

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO