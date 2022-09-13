Read full article on original website
Delavallade and Women's Golf Set to Defend Nittany Lion Invitational Titles This Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's golf team is looking to use a strong showing earlier this week at the Cougar Classic to propel them into the weekend as they defend their Nittany Lion Invitational Crown. After hosting its annual tournament on the Penn State White Course...
Swimming and Diving Hosts Pre-Season Intrasquad Meet Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State swimming returns to McCoy Natatorium at 4 p.m. Friday, September 16 for an intrasquad, pre-season matchup between the Blue and White. "The Blue/White meet is a low stress and fun opportunity to start to see how much our hard work in and out of the pool is paying off," team captain Ellie Tiskus said. "As a team, we love swimming at home and racing each other, so this is the perfect opportunity to swim fast, practice our race routines and share lots of good memories."
Chekhlystova and Zuffova to Compete at the ITA Women's All-American Championships
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Two Penn State women's tennis players will compete in the ITA Women's All-American Championships. Sofiya Chekhlystova and Yvonne Zuffova will play in the pre-qualifying singles round among 94 other players on October 1-2 in Cary, N.C. The ITA Women's All-American Championships will feature the nation's...
NOTES: No.6 Penn State Visits No.7 Michigan to Face Wolverines and Cornell
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (4-1, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, will visit No. 7 Michigan (3-2, 0-0 B1G) in the conference opener for both teams. The game will be played in Ann Arbor on Friday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m. The next day, Penn State will battle Cornell (2-1) on Michigan's field in a non-conference match-up set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m.
Penn State Hillel Celebrates Opening of New Building
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Hillel officially inaugurated its new permanent home at grand opening today (Sept. 9) in downtown State College. Dignitaries including Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi welcomed the opening of the new Bernard and Nancy Gutterman Family Center for Jewish Life, located on the corner of South Garner Street and East Beaver Avenue.
