State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Swimming and Diving Hosts Pre-Season Intrasquad Meet Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State swimming returns to McCoy Natatorium at 4 p.m. Friday, September 16 for an intrasquad, pre-season matchup between the Blue and White. "The Blue/White meet is a low stress and fun opportunity to start to see how much our hard work in and out of the pool is paying off," team captain Ellie Tiskus said. "As a team, we love swimming at home and racing each other, so this is the perfect opportunity to swim fast, practice our race routines and share lots of good memories."
GoPSUsports.com

Chekhlystova and Zuffova to Compete at the ITA Women's All-American Championships

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Two Penn State women's tennis players will compete in the ITA Women's All-American Championships. Sofiya Chekhlystova and Yvonne Zuffova will play in the pre-qualifying singles round among 94 other players on October 1-2 in Cary, N.C. The ITA Women's All-American Championships will feature the nation's...
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: No.6 Penn State Visits No.7 Michigan to Face Wolverines and Cornell

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (4-1, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, will visit No. 7 Michigan (3-2, 0-0 B1G) in the conference opener for both teams. The game will be played in Ann Arbor on Friday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m. The next day, Penn State will battle Cornell (2-1) on Michigan's field in a non-conference match-up set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m.
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Hillel Celebrates Opening of New Building

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Hillel officially inaugurated its new permanent home at grand opening today (Sept. 9) in downtown State College. Dignitaries including Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi welcomed the opening of the new Bernard and Nancy Gutterman Family Center for Jewish Life, located on the corner of South Garner Street and East Beaver Avenue.
