localmemphis.com
Above ground garden coming to North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kathy Temple, the executive director of the Douglass Redevelopment Corporation, is leading the charge in the fight against food insecurity. The Douglass Redevelopment Corporation broke ground on a community garden Tuesday. "There's a negative narrative that surrounds North Memphis and the Douglass community that we're changing,"...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
localmemphis.com
MATA transportation returning to West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Bus routes in a big city are in many ways the life bloodline for the working class. With 25,000 people living in West Memphis and thousands more than that work there every day, a return of the MATA bus service is a relief. “We have...
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
Memphis International Flea Market brings opportunities for small businesses for our Hispanic community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we Celebrate Memphis, we also celebrate our diversity. Memphis has a growing Hispanic community that is supportive of individual goals and opportunities. ABC24 visited the Memphis International Flea Market just north of Nutbush where business is booming for our Hispanic community. When the gates to...
DeSoto Times Today
Walls to hold Delta Festival
Walls is inviting its neighbors to enter “the Doorway to the Delta” and discover the town’s rich history. The town will be holding the Inaugural Walls Delta Festival on September 24 which will feature a day of live music honoring the life and legacy of famous blues artist and Walls native Memphis Minnie.
87-year-old Memphis man reclaims record as oldest person to paddle Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– An 87-year-old Memphis man is showing he is truly young at heart after he reclaimed his place as the oldest person to paddle down the entire Mississippi River in a canoe. Dale “Greybeard” Sanders previously held the Guinness World Record in 2015 at 80 years old. On September 8 this year, he […]
Ezekiel Kelly was a Raleigh kid ‘raised’ by the streets, youth advocate says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many are asking what went on in Ezekiel Kelly’s life that led him to allegedly go a shooting spree, killing innocent people. Youth advocate Torrey Bates remembers when he heard Kelly was the person police said was behind the mass shootings in Memphis. “I open the Facebook unknowingly and saw Ezekiel going […]
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
Neighbors keep pushing for speed bumps, two years after initial request submitted to City of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Speeding and in some instances, drag racing is plaguing some Memphis neighborhoods. As a solution, the City of Memphis allows residents to submit requests for speed bumps to be installed in their neighborhoods. There are certain criteria though, that each street has to meet before being...
actionnews5.com
2 Chainz-owned restaurant to open Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant was founded by rappers 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia. The Memphis location will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, right behind...
Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
Three injured after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday evening. Police said officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Gill just before 7 p.m. Three victims were transported to Methodist South by a private vehicle. One of the victims is in critical condition. The other two […]
Filming for restaurant renovation show set for Memphis, guests and volunteers wanted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big Dawg's, a Memphis restaurant with two locations that serve barbeque and hamburgers among other foods, is now set to be the site of a television show aimed at renovating eateries across the country. "Restaurant: Impossible" is asking for attendees to fill seats and eat on...
localmemphis.com
MAS waiving adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is making this weekend the perfect time to adopt a furry friend. From Sept. 16-18, MAS is waiving all adoption fees on dogs and cats to celebrate National Adoption Weekend. The event is a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society to help get...
Ski masks and white Kias seen in recent Memphis shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Violence continues to shake Memphis to its core. Multiple shootings over the last three days have sent four people to the hospital. These shootings have happened in at least three spots in Memphis. There appears to be something similar in these crimes- Ski masks and white Kia’s.
Crumpy's is celebrating 31 years of business with $0.31 wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crumpy's Hotwings has been in business for 31 years, and now the business is celebrating. On Monday, Sept. 12, Crumpy's will be selling their wings for just $0.31. The owners said they will sell wings at the low price until they run out. Memphians can visit...
Four people wanted for shooting at passing vehicle in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on four people who opened fire on a passing vehicle. On Sep. 10 at approximately 11:10 PM, a white sedan possibly Kia, pulled over on Latham Street in South Memphis. Four people exited the vehicle and...
localmemphis.com
"Better Community Summit" tackles violent crime problem in Memphis
"It's everybody's problem. And because it's everybody's problem, everybody is going to have to get involved,” U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. said.
FedEx stock plunges, company plans to close 90 locations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shares of FedEx plummeted in value overnight after it was announced Memphis’s largest employer is doing some serious belt-tightening. It was announced last night after the stock market closed. Shares of FedEx fell a staggering 16% in after-hours trading. A single share will cost you about $170 dollars this morning, compared to […]
