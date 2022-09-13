ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

Above ground garden coming to North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kathy Temple, the executive director of the Douglass Redevelopment Corporation, is leading the charge in the fight against food insecurity. The Douglass Redevelopment Corporation broke ground on a community garden Tuesday. "There's a negative narrative that surrounds North Memphis and the Douglass community that we're changing,"...
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
localmemphis.com

MATA transportation returning to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Bus routes in a big city are in many ways the life bloodline for the working class. With 25,000 people living in West Memphis and thousands more than that work there every day, a return of the MATA bus service is a relief. “We have...
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
DeSoto Times Today

Walls to hold Delta Festival

Walls is inviting its neighbors to enter “the Doorway to the Delta” and discover the town’s rich history. The town will be holding the Inaugural Walls Delta Festival on September 24 which will feature a day of live music honoring the life and legacy of famous blues artist and Walls native Memphis Minnie.
tri-statedefender.com

A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
actionnews5.com

2 Chainz-owned restaurant to open Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant was founded by rappers 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia. The Memphis location will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, right behind...
WREG

Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
WREG

Three injured after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday evening. Police said officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Gill just before 7 p.m. Three victims were transported to Methodist South by a private vehicle. One of the victims is in critical condition. The other two […]
localmemphis.com

MAS waiving adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is making this weekend the perfect time to adopt a furry friend. From Sept. 16-18, MAS is waiving all adoption fees on dogs and cats to celebrate National Adoption Weekend. The event is a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society to help get...
WREG

FedEx stock plunges, company plans to close 90 locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shares of FedEx plummeted in value overnight after it was announced Memphis’s largest employer is doing some serious belt-tightening. It was announced last night after the stock market closed. Shares of FedEx fell a staggering 16% in after-hours trading. A single share will cost you about $170 dollars this morning, compared to […]
