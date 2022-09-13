Ethereum’s transition towards a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm was a success. However, the market has been taking a beating since. The past seven days saw the successful transition of Ethereum’s network from a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm to one governed by Proof-of-Stake. The event was described by many as one of the most significant technical achievements in the industry and is put on par by importance with Bitcoin’s halving. However, the total market declined by some $20 billion over the same period as many cryptocurrencies are charting decreases.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO