ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
alaskapublic.org

NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count

After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate

The state Senate race in West Anchorage pits two seasoned lawmakers against each other and could be critical in deciding the makeup of the majority caucus that controls the body’s business. For Democratic Rep. Matt Claman, who represents the House district that comprises the northern part of the newly drawn Senate district, the prospect of […] The post Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
UC Daily Campus

Alaska’s Political Revolution

The state adopted this system of ranked choice voting in November 2020 through Measure 2, a ballot measure where the public directly voted on the proposed RCV law. Despite famous “fair election” supporter Donald Trump winning the state by 10 percentage points, Measure 2 prevailed and ushered in a new era in Alaska elections.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
City
Unalaska, AK
City
Dillingham, AK
City
Kenai, AK
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report September 15, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The Crab Committee of the Bycatch Taskforce asks questions about unobserved mortality, and what the word pelagic means. Plus KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reports on a blowy beginning to B season Pollock in the Central Gulf.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Peninsula#Alaska Public Media#Alcohol#The U S House#Kodiak Alaska News
NBC News

Tshibaka, Murkowski virtually tied in new Alaska statewide poll

A new AARP poll of the Alaska Senate race finds GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka virtually tied less than two months ahead of Election Day. And, in the House race, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola — who won the special election to complete the term of the late Don Young just a month ago — led both of her Republican challengers by six percentage points, 53% to 47%.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Western Alaska braces for strong storm and possible floods

A vast swath of Western Alaska could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service has coastal flood warnings in place, beginning Friday, spanning from parts of Southwest Alaska all the way up to the Chukchi Sea coast in Northwest Alaska. The agency warned Thursday that water levels in Nome could be up to 11 feet above the normal high tide line, and in Golovin up to 13 feet.
NOME, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Rogue bear raids Butte chicken coops

BUTTE, Alaska (KTUU) - As temperatures continue to cool across the state, Alaska’s largest predators are fattening up to prepare for hibernation. But a bear in the Butte is causing havoc for residents. Reports of property damage and dead chickens started coming into the Department of Fish and Game...
ALASKA STATE
kbbi.org

Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula

Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
alaskasnewssource.com

Storm systems impact Southcentral, Aleutian regions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet for now across Southcentral Alaska, following an entire day of fairly dry conditions, but that is expected to change soon. While we’ll start off Thursday with dry weather, rain will be quick to move in from the west. This comes ahead of an area of low pressure near the Seward Peninsula that is already bringing breezy conditions and rain to Western Alaska. As the rain moves eastward across the state, it’ll bring the return to widespread rain for Southcentral into the afternoon. Many areas across Southcentral will see anywhere from 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain, with close to an inch through Prince William Sound. Additionally, some breezy conditions could be expected across the region, with winds gusting upwards of 20 to 30 mph. The rain will be quick-moving, with many areas drying out into Friday and the weekend.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

Judge Wells set to retire from Kenai Superior Court

Kenai Superior Court Judge Jennifer Wells is hanging up her robes after nearly 30 years in the state court system to spend more time with family. Wells was appointed to the Superior Court in 2017 by Gov. Bill Walker. She’s one of three Superior Court judges in Kenai, a job she said has the broadest jurisdiction of any type of judge on the bench.
KENAI, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska

In 2021, rental prices were on average $1,172. However, this year, according to the Alaska Economics Trends September 2022 report, prices have increased to $1,339. Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation. Sept. 13, 2022, FastCast. Updated: 12 hours ago. Sept....
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaskan bill signed requiring at least minimum wage for disabled workers

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As of Tuesday, September 13, persons with disabilities in Alaska must now be paid a minimum wage or higher for their work. In a press conference at the Alaska Special Olympics, Governor Mike Dunleavy signed into law Senate Bill 185, which passed the legislature in May.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy