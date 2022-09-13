Read full article on original website
NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count
After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate
The state Senate race in West Anchorage pits two seasoned lawmakers against each other and could be critical in deciding the makeup of the majority caucus that controls the body’s business. For Democratic Rep. Matt Claman, who represents the House district that comprises the northern part of the newly drawn Senate district, the prospect of […] The post Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Why Alaska uses ranked choice voting and what we know about how it affects elections
This story was produced as part of the Democracy Day journalism collaborative, a nationwide effort to shine a light on the threats and opportunities facing American democracy. Read more at usdemocracyday.org. Most people who used ranked choice voting for the first time this August thought the process was simple according...
Alaska’s Political Revolution
The state adopted this system of ranked choice voting in November 2020 through Measure 2, a ballot measure where the public directly voted on the proposed RCV law. Despite famous “fair election” supporter Donald Trump winning the state by 10 percentage points, Measure 2 prevailed and ushered in a new era in Alaska elections.
Alaska Native corporation pursues Denali-area airport to bring tourists directly from Lower 48
An Alaska Native regional corporation is working with state transportation officials and the Denali Borough on a proposal for a new airport that would allow Lower 48 tourists to fly directly to the doorstep of Denali National Park and Preserve. Doyon Ltd. says the “Denali Airport,” as it describes the...
Alaska Fisheries Report September 15, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The Crab Committee of the Bycatch Taskforce asks questions about unobserved mortality, and what the word pelagic means. Plus KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reports on a blowy beginning to B season Pollock in the Central Gulf.
Alaska health officials report Juneau’s 23rd death from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 25 new deaths among Alaska residents, which occurred from January through August of this year. Over the course of the pandemic, 23...
Fact check: Pro-abortion candidate Gara says Alaska population slide is Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s fault
Pro-abortion Democrat candidate Les Gara said during a candidate forum in Ketchikan that the state has lost population while Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been in office, and it’s Dunleavy’s fault. Population growth has slowed in Alaska since the heydays of the pipeline era, and with federal policies and...
Tshibaka, Murkowski virtually tied in new Alaska statewide poll
A new AARP poll of the Alaska Senate race finds GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka virtually tied less than two months ahead of Election Day. And, in the House race, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola — who won the special election to complete the term of the late Don Young just a month ago — led both of her Republican challengers by six percentage points, 53% to 47%.
Western Alaska braces for strong storm and possible floods
A vast swath of Western Alaska could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service has coastal flood warnings in place, beginning Friday, spanning from parts of Southwest Alaska all the way up to the Chukchi Sea coast in Northwest Alaska. The agency warned Thursday that water levels in Nome could be up to 11 feet above the normal high tide line, and in Golovin up to 13 feet.
Rogue bear raids Butte chicken coops
BUTTE, Alaska (KTUU) - As temperatures continue to cool across the state, Alaska’s largest predators are fattening up to prepare for hibernation. But a bear in the Butte is causing havoc for residents. Reports of property damage and dead chickens started coming into the Department of Fish and Game...
Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula
Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
Ex-Anchorage health director calls his lies about military, education and medical credentials ‘a ticking time bomb’
Government agencies at the state and city level in Alaska are investigating how they were duped by Joe Gerace. Gerace is the former director of Anchorage’s health department, and he resigned last month hours before Alaska Public Media published an investigation showing that he used phony credentials to get the job.
Bidding in the next Alaska North Slope Oil & Gas Sales opens in October
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Today, the Alaska Division of Oil and Gas announced an oil and gas lease sale for all available state acreage across the North Slope region. Bidding will run from Oct. 20 – Nov. 3, with the winning bids published on Nov. 9. This will be...
Storm systems impact Southcentral, Aleutian regions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet for now across Southcentral Alaska, following an entire day of fairly dry conditions, but that is expected to change soon. While we’ll start off Thursday with dry weather, rain will be quick to move in from the west. This comes ahead of an area of low pressure near the Seward Peninsula that is already bringing breezy conditions and rain to Western Alaska. As the rain moves eastward across the state, it’ll bring the return to widespread rain for Southcentral into the afternoon. Many areas across Southcentral will see anywhere from 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain, with close to an inch through Prince William Sound. Additionally, some breezy conditions could be expected across the region, with winds gusting upwards of 20 to 30 mph. The rain will be quick-moving, with many areas drying out into Friday and the weekend.
Report highlights Southeast Alaska’s soaring economy but warns of housing crunch and loss of state jobs
Southeast Alaska’s economy saw a massive rebound in 2021 and has continued to recover from the pandemic this year. But there’s concern that vanishing state jobs and a lack of housing could weigh on the continued recovery. Let’s start with the good news: 2020 was so bad that...
Judge Wells set to retire from Kenai Superior Court
Kenai Superior Court Judge Jennifer Wells is hanging up her robes after nearly 30 years in the state court system to spend more time with family. Wells was appointed to the Superior Court in 2017 by Gov. Bill Walker. She’s one of three Superior Court judges in Kenai, a job she said has the broadest jurisdiction of any type of judge on the bench.
Powerful Alaska Storm Threatens to Cut People Off From Supplies
Many coastal communities rely on air transportation to move supplies, but runways are expected to flood as storms and high winds hit western Alaska.
Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska
In 2021, rental prices were on average $1,172. However, this year, according to the Alaska Economics Trends September 2022 report, prices have increased to $1,339. Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation. Sept. 13, 2022, FastCast. Updated: 12 hours ago. Sept....
Alaskan bill signed requiring at least minimum wage for disabled workers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As of Tuesday, September 13, persons with disabilities in Alaska must now be paid a minimum wage or higher for their work. In a press conference at the Alaska Special Olympics, Governor Mike Dunleavy signed into law Senate Bill 185, which passed the legislature in May.
