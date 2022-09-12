ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

247Sports

Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting

The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Mailbag: NC State Week

Jarret Johnson answers questions from Inside the Red Raiders subscribers ahead of Texas Tech's matchup at NC State.
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pregame social media buzz leading up to Penn State at Auburn

Penn State is on the road against Auburn this week. Like last year, this should be another intriguing matchup to watch. Last week, we took a look at what people were saying across social media leading up to the game. So, what are they saying this week as the Nittany Lions head to Jordan-Hare stadium? Even down South, you still see dedicated Penn State fanshttps://twitter.com/ESPNMcGee/status/1570914149970087938?s=20&t=UC349jYACOI0WULR5_uVOg https://twitter.com/samdcohn/status/1570908812495945728?s=20&t=OoGzPjgPQzMJVDZcOIRlHA https://twitter.com/PSUTailgateTalk/status/1570844956138565632?s=20&t=gCQ2iTJafO5QCLtuoWSTNQFan Predictionshttps://twitter.com/SamFremin/status/1570914083691704320?s=20&t=rWhIZcJ_SL6ATHuvvSP7QA https://twitter.com/BlakeSears22/status/1570908766371184640?s=20&t=9vug7-wkIPzOGMxPYlK9Gg https://twitter.com/_DearOldState/status/1570908168045334530?s=20&t=tTtPf4zpcd3LUr2eG6xPqAEnemy Territoryhttps://twitter.com/AuburnFootball/status/1570857552820273165?s=20&t=PTHZEdUZZDnlCNttOFKuJg https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1570918823246630919?s=20&t=bWupbS6xWjvZdgWGjb41ZQ https://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1570881082605576194?s=20&t=TdmLrcnIIdF0G3xv_x03TA https://twitter.com/audsnyder4/status/1570779798615756800?s=20&t=yC2hILr2E1YOp-mp5ImSYgLots of involvement from Penn State offensive players last week. Will we see it again at Auburn?https://twitter.com/PennStateOnBTN/status/1570844704266240003?s=20&t=iDY-vw3sos5dxB39Fa4aUg Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU vs Eastern Michigan

Open: ASU -20 Current line: ASU -20.5. LAST GAME VS. EASTERN MICHIGAN: First ever meeting between ASU and Eastern Michigan. WR (X): Andre Johnson, Bryan Thompson OR Zeek Freeman. WR (H): Giovanni Sanders, Cam Johnson. RT: Des Holmes, Isaia Glass, Thomas Le Boucher. Defense. NT: TJ Pesefea, Nesta Jade Silvera,...
YPSILANTI, MI
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud

One of the top defensive prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 recruiting cycle, Jordan Renaud will announce his college commitment at 9 a.m. CDT Monday live on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. According to Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports director of football recruiting, Renaud will choose between Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3...
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame's Drew Pyne said in the media scrum on Tuesday

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne looks to lead the Fighting Irish to their first win of the 2022 football season on Saturday in the matchup against Cal. Before that, he spoke with multiple media members about a variety of topics. As always, remember that this is in addition to quotes obtained upstairs in the indoor athletic complex by Irish Illustrated's Tim Prister and Tim O'Malley.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Michigan football QB depth chart: Jim Harbaugh calls J.J. McCarthy, Cade McNamara 'championship-level' players

The Michigan Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start on the 2022 season, but the biggest storyline entering the fall — and one that remained — has been the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. It looked like Jim Harbaugh indicated McCarthy had the leg up between the two signal callers at this point, judging by the latter’s performance against Hawaii in a 56-10 win. McCarthy is also slated to start against UConn Saturday, giving him an extra opportunity to have the job permanently. Harbaugh has yet to name a permanent starter for the season, instead embracing the fact both McNamara and McCarthy are “championship-level” quarterbacks.
ANN ARBOR, MI

