Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting
The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Kenny Churchwell Targeting Call
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he saw from the targeting call against defensive back Kenny Churchwell.
DrummBeat: Weekend recruiting buzz| 5-star defender updates| 4-star DB notes| 4-star DL decision notes & MORE
*** Let's start with 2023 four-star DL Jordan Renaud:. Last night, the Sooners' staffers in Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates were at the four-star DL game in Texarkana. This stop.
Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
Top Player Prop For Thursday Night Football
Leger Douzable and Ryan Wilson join Chris Hassel to break down their top player props for Thursday Night Football.
Penn State football: Drew Allar reacts to Nittany Lions home debut, 5-star freshman QB's first TDs
Penn State football fans got their first look at freshman quarterback Drew Allar in Beaver Stadium this past Saturday when the former five-star recruit debuted before the home crowd and sparked a 46-10 win over Ohio. He threw the first two touchdowns of his career while going 6-for-8 passing with 88 yards.
Hubert Davis Talks Year Two: Offseason Prep, Newcomers, Forward Focus, Live Action
The 2022-23 North Carolina Basketball season is right around the corner. With the completion of the offseason conditioning program, the Tar Heels are just days away from the start of preseason practice and the season-opening "Live Action" event (Sept. 30) in front of fans at the Smith Center. Expectations are...
The Fresh Set: Who said there's nothing to gain from this?
WVU welcomes the annual FCS foe at 1 p.m.
Mailbag: NC State Week
Jarret Johnson answers questions from Inside the Red Raiders subscribers ahead of Texas Tech's matchup at NC State.
Ryan Harris: Patrick Mahomes Is That Dude For Chiefs
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to discuss why he believes Patrick Mahomes is that dude for the Chiefs.
Pregame social media buzz leading up to Penn State at Auburn
Penn State is on the road against Auburn this week. Like last year, this should be another intriguing matchup to watch. Last week, we took a look at what people were saying across social media leading up to the game. So, what are they saying this week as the Nittany Lions head to Jordan-Hare stadium? Even down South, you still see dedicated Penn State fanshttps://twitter.com/ESPNMcGee/status/1570914149970087938?s=20&t=UC349jYACOI0WULR5_uVOg https://twitter.com/samdcohn/status/1570908812495945728?s=20&t=OoGzPjgPQzMJVDZcOIRlHA https://twitter.com/PSUTailgateTalk/status/1570844956138565632?s=20&t=gCQ2iTJafO5QCLtuoWSTNQFan Predictionshttps://twitter.com/SamFremin/status/1570914083691704320?s=20&t=rWhIZcJ_SL6ATHuvvSP7QA https://twitter.com/BlakeSears22/status/1570908766371184640?s=20&t=9vug7-wkIPzOGMxPYlK9Gg https://twitter.com/_DearOldState/status/1570908168045334530?s=20&t=tTtPf4zpcd3LUr2eG6xPqAEnemy Territoryhttps://twitter.com/AuburnFootball/status/1570857552820273165?s=20&t=PTHZEdUZZDnlCNttOFKuJg https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1570918823246630919?s=20&t=bWupbS6xWjvZdgWGjb41ZQ https://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1570881082605576194?s=20&t=TdmLrcnIIdF0G3xv_x03TA https://twitter.com/audsnyder4/status/1570779798615756800?s=20&t=yC2hILr2E1YOp-mp5ImSYgLots of involvement from Penn State offensive players last week. Will we see it again at Auburn?https://twitter.com/PennStateOnBTN/status/1570844704266240003?s=20&t=iDY-vw3sos5dxB39Fa4aUg Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU vs Eastern Michigan
Open: ASU -20 Current line: ASU -20.5. LAST GAME VS. EASTERN MICHIGAN: First ever meeting between ASU and Eastern Michigan. WR (X): Andre Johnson, Bryan Thompson OR Zeek Freeman. WR (H): Giovanni Sanders, Cam Johnson. RT: Des Holmes, Isaia Glass, Thomas Le Boucher. Defense. NT: TJ Pesefea, Nesta Jade Silvera,...
Maryland Basketball Recruiting Scoop: Scouting and intel for prospects in new top-100
The 2024 247Sports Rankings update was released and it’s no secret that the local talent in that class is strong. A look at the movements in the rankings and where Maryland stands with each of the 10 top-100 players.
Updated scouting report on 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud
One of the top defensive prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 recruiting cycle, Jordan Renaud will announce his college commitment at 9 a.m. CDT Monday live on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. According to Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports director of football recruiting, Renaud will choose between Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3...
Former Duck Justin Herbert diagnosed with rib cartilage fracture after TNF loss to Chiefs
Former Oregon and now Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a rib cartilage fracture, according to reports from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Herbert suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter in the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Following the hit,...
Auburn's Bryan Harsin details plans for QBs T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford in Penn State showdown
Penn State and Auburn are less than 24 hours away from one of the most highly-anticipated Week 3 matchups. Both programs are itching for a 3-0 start, and Auburn is buzzing ahead of what some believe is the most important game of the Bryan Harsin era. The Auburn coach is...
Kareem Hunt said he thinks the 'best is yet to come' with he and Nick Chubb; Amari Cooper not on field, more
BEREA, Ohio -- There is no question the Browns have one of the most potent rushing attacks in the NFL and it was on display in the first game of the 2022 season as the Browns rushed for 217 yards on 39 carries, including a rushing touchdown. The Browns averaged a whopping 5.6 yards per carry in the game.
Everything Notre Dame's Drew Pyne said in the media scrum on Tuesday
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne looks to lead the Fighting Irish to their first win of the 2022 football season on Saturday in the matchup against Cal. Before that, he spoke with multiple media members about a variety of topics. As always, remember that this is in addition to quotes obtained upstairs in the indoor athletic complex by Irish Illustrated's Tim Prister and Tim O'Malley.
Michigan football QB depth chart: Jim Harbaugh calls J.J. McCarthy, Cade McNamara 'championship-level' players
The Michigan Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start on the 2022 season, but the biggest storyline entering the fall — and one that remained — has been the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. It looked like Jim Harbaugh indicated McCarthy had the leg up between the two signal callers at this point, judging by the latter’s performance against Hawaii in a 56-10 win. McCarthy is also slated to start against UConn Saturday, giving him an extra opportunity to have the job permanently. Harbaugh has yet to name a permanent starter for the season, instead embracing the fact both McNamara and McCarthy are “championship-level” quarterbacks.
