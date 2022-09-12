Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: Myles is an ET, Perrion is in Trouble, and Useless Time Travel
I rarely know what I will write as I sit down with an empty page staring at me in the early morning. Generally, I react to whatever the news happens to be. Sometimes I go off on some tangent related to running a news site, or sometimes I get more personal than I probably should. But, usually, it’s just reacting to the day’s news.
Ryan Harris: Patrick Mahomes Is That Dude For Chiefs
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to discuss why he believes Patrick Mahomes is that dude for the Chiefs.
Former Duck Justin Herbert diagnosed with rib cartilage fracture after TNF loss to Chiefs
Former Oregon and now Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a rib cartilage fracture, according to reports from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Herbert suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter in the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Following the hit,...
Kareem Hunt said he thinks the 'best is yet to come' with he and Nick Chubb; Amari Cooper not on field, more
BEREA, Ohio -- There is no question the Browns have one of the most potent rushing attacks in the NFL and it was on display in the first game of the 2022 season as the Browns rushed for 217 yards on 39 carries, including a rushing touchdown. The Browns averaged a whopping 5.6 yards per carry in the game.
Former Duck Kayvon Thibodeaux listed as doubtful again for week two against Carolina
Former Oregon Duck and top-10 draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux was listed as doubtful for the second straight week after missing the New York Giants first game of the season. The Giants (1-0) take on the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in week two after a dramatic victory in week one over the Tennessee Titans.
Penn State football: Drew Allar reacts to Nittany Lions home debut, 5-star freshman QB's first TDs
Penn State football fans got their first look at freshman quarterback Drew Allar in Beaver Stadium this past Saturday when the former five-star recruit debuted before the home crowd and sparked a 46-10 win over Ohio. He threw the first two touchdowns of his career while going 6-for-8 passing with 88 yards.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Kenny Churchwell Targeting Call
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he saw from the targeting call against defensive back Kenny Churchwell.
Top Player Prop For Thursday Night Football
Leger Douzable and Ryan Wilson join Chris Hassel to break down their top player props for Thursday Night Football.
Fresno State matchup will feature grudgeful QB versus motivated USC defense
This game week started like any other except USC was on the receiving end of some choice words from the opposing quarterback. “USC was the team I grew up rooting for and they never gave me a chance to go play there. Now I get to go play there and play on a big stage,” Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener said during a Monday press conference. “I remember through the recruiting process, I really wanted to get a USC offer. Little Jake Haener was too small to play there and didn’t have enough stars on his name. I never got that opportunity.”
Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams
Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
Updated scouting report on 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud
One of the top defensive prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 recruiting cycle, Jordan Renaud will announce his college commitment at 9 a.m. CDT Monday live on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. According to Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports director of football recruiting, Renaud will choose between Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3...
How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU vs Eastern Michigan
Open: ASU -20 Current line: ASU -20.5. LAST GAME VS. EASTERN MICHIGAN: First ever meeting between ASU and Eastern Michigan. WR (X): Andre Johnson, Bryan Thompson OR Zeek Freeman. WR (H): Giovanni Sanders, Cam Johnson. RT: Des Holmes, Isaia Glass, Thomas Le Boucher. Defense. NT: TJ Pesefea, Nesta Jade Silvera,...
Bobby Haskins on left tackle competition, USC offensive success
Bobby Haskins may earn his first start at USC by default. The fifth-year senior offensive lineman competed with third-year sophomore Courtland Ford throughout the fall for the left tackle spot. The two spent the first two games rotating series with Ford getting the start in each, but Ford injured his ankle Saturday and did not finish the Trojans’ 41-28 win at Stanford.
Fresno State RB Jordan Mims seizing moment as featured back
Jordan Mims bided his time, like he had his whole college career, and when his number was called, the sixth-year senior running back blasted through a gaping hole and sprinted 42 yards toward his red-and-white checkerboard destination. Mims did not touch the football until more than halfway through the first...
Michigan football QB depth chart: Jim Harbaugh calls J.J. McCarthy, Cade McNamara 'championship-level' players
The Michigan Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start on the 2022 season, but the biggest storyline entering the fall — and one that remained — has been the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. It looked like Jim Harbaugh indicated McCarthy had the leg up between the two signal callers at this point, judging by the latter’s performance against Hawaii in a 56-10 win. McCarthy is also slated to start against UConn Saturday, giving him an extra opportunity to have the job permanently. Harbaugh has yet to name a permanent starter for the season, instead embracing the fact both McNamara and McCarthy are “championship-level” quarterbacks.
