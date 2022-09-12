The Michigan Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start on the 2022 season, but the biggest storyline entering the fall — and one that remained — has been the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. It looked like Jim Harbaugh indicated McCarthy had the leg up between the two signal callers at this point, judging by the latter’s performance against Hawaii in a 56-10 win. McCarthy is also slated to start against UConn Saturday, giving him an extra opportunity to have the job permanently. Harbaugh has yet to name a permanent starter for the season, instead embracing the fact both McNamara and McCarthy are “championship-level” quarterbacks.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO