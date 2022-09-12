ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

247Sports

Fresno State matchup will feature grudgeful QB versus motivated USC defense

This game week started like any other except USC was on the receiving end of some choice words from the opposing quarterback. “USC was the team I grew up rooting for and they never gave me a chance to go play there. Now I get to go play there and play on a big stage,” Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener said during a Monday press conference. “I remember through the recruiting process, I really wanted to get a USC offer. Little Jake Haener was too small to play there and didn’t have enough stars on his name. I never got that opportunity.”
247Sports

Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams

Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud

One of the top defensive prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 recruiting cycle, Jordan Renaud will announce his college commitment at 9 a.m. CDT Monday live on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. According to Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports director of football recruiting, Renaud will choose between Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3...
247Sports

How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU vs Eastern Michigan

Open: ASU -20 Current line: ASU -20.5. LAST GAME VS. EASTERN MICHIGAN: First ever meeting between ASU and Eastern Michigan. WR (X): Andre Johnson, Bryan Thompson OR Zeek Freeman. WR (H): Giovanni Sanders, Cam Johnson. RT: Des Holmes, Isaia Glass, Thomas Le Boucher. Defense. NT: TJ Pesefea, Nesta Jade Silvera,...
247Sports

Bobby Haskins on left tackle competition, USC offensive success

Bobby Haskins may earn his first start at USC by default. The fifth-year senior offensive lineman competed with third-year sophomore Courtland Ford throughout the fall for the left tackle spot. The two spent the first two games rotating series with Ford getting the start in each, but Ford injured his ankle Saturday and did not finish the Trojans’ 41-28 win at Stanford.
247Sports

Fresno State RB Jordan Mims seizing moment as featured back

Jordan Mims bided his time, like he had his whole college career, and when his number was called, the sixth-year senior running back blasted through a gaping hole and sprinted 42 yards toward his red-and-white checkerboard destination. Mims did not touch the football until more than halfway through the first...
247Sports

Michigan football QB depth chart: Jim Harbaugh calls J.J. McCarthy, Cade McNamara 'championship-level' players

The Michigan Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start on the 2022 season, but the biggest storyline entering the fall — and one that remained — has been the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. It looked like Jim Harbaugh indicated McCarthy had the leg up between the two signal callers at this point, judging by the latter’s performance against Hawaii in a 56-10 win. McCarthy is also slated to start against UConn Saturday, giving him an extra opportunity to have the job permanently. Harbaugh has yet to name a permanent starter for the season, instead embracing the fact both McNamara and McCarthy are “championship-level” quarterbacks.
