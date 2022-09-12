Penn State is on the road against Auburn this week. Like last year, this should be another intriguing matchup to watch. Last week, we took a look at what people were saying across social media leading up to the game. So, what are they saying this week as the Nittany Lions head to Jordan-Hare stadium? Even down South, you still see dedicated Penn State fanshttps://twitter.com/ESPNMcGee/status/1570914149970087938?s=20&t=UC349jYACOI0WULR5_uVOg https://twitter.com/samdcohn/status/1570908812495945728?s=20&t=OoGzPjgPQzMJVDZcOIRlHA https://twitter.com/PSUTailgateTalk/status/1570844956138565632?s=20&t=gCQ2iTJafO5QCLtuoWSTNQFan Predictionshttps://twitter.com/SamFremin/status/1570914083691704320?s=20&t=rWhIZcJ_SL6ATHuvvSP7QA https://twitter.com/BlakeSears22/status/1570908766371184640?s=20&t=9vug7-wkIPzOGMxPYlK9Gg https://twitter.com/_DearOldState/status/1570908168045334530?s=20&t=tTtPf4zpcd3LUr2eG6xPqAEnemy Territoryhttps://twitter.com/AuburnFootball/status/1570857552820273165?s=20&t=PTHZEdUZZDnlCNttOFKuJg https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1570918823246630919?s=20&t=bWupbS6xWjvZdgWGjb41ZQ https://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1570881082605576194?s=20&t=TdmLrcnIIdF0G3xv_x03TA https://twitter.com/audsnyder4/status/1570779798615756800?s=20&t=yC2hILr2E1YOp-mp5ImSYgLots of involvement from Penn State offensive players last week. Will we see it again at Auburn?https://twitter.com/PennStateOnBTN/status/1570844704266240003?s=20&t=iDY-vw3sos5dxB39Fa4aUg Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11

