spectrumnews1.com
CSUF students react to racist graffiti
FULLERTON, Calif. — Being a minority on California State University, Fullerton’s campus has not been easy for Mykayla Miller, co-president of the Black Student Union. Black students make up 2% of the school population, and Miller says she’s experienced racism as an unfortunate part of the culture at the school.
LBCC professor fired over alleged elbow incident during graduation ceremony
"Don’t sit in your small, small world and think this isn’t going to affect the college,” an LBCC professor, who supports the instructor, told the Board of Trustees. “It’s going to affect the college.” The post LBCC professor fired over alleged elbow incident during graduation ceremony appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student
A Long Beach City College professor held back tears as she pleaded for the school's Board of Trustees to let her keep her job after a controversial incident at this year's commencement ceremony."I stand before you today as a falsely accused adjunct faculty for the Counseling and Human Services department," said Dr. Kashara Moore. At the school's recent commencement ceremony, Moore, a volunteer name reader at the time, mispronounced a student's name. The graduate, Carmina Barraza then walked up to Moore and the two glanced over the name card together. According to a statement from the college, Carmina Barraza filed a complaint...
tsl.news
‘I feel like I’m less accessible’: Pomona, Scripps students say off-campus housing continues to cause frustration, uncertainty
With the 5Cs still dealing with a housing crisis, students have been placed in off-campus housing for the second year in a row leaving some to figure out how to adjust to life outside their respective colleges’ residential communities. Currently, the colleges use different off-campus complexes to house students....
eldonnews.org
“Come back to where you came from and make it better”: How 2 new Santa Ana Councilmembers joined politics
Threats to democracy affect us all, and journalists across the country are working together today to highlight both ongoing anti-democratic efforts and what can be done to stop them. This story is part of that project, called Democracy Day. When most people think of politicians, they think of stuffy people...
Hate Increases in Orange County For 7th Straight Year, New Report Drops Today
Orange County saw yet another rise in combined hate crimes and incidents in 2021, which began escalating in 2015, according to a new local report tracking hate trends expected to be released today. “There’s a lot of concern there,” said Orange County Human Relations CEO Allison Lehmann Edwards in a...
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
Black Employee Settles Race Discrimination Suit Against Forever 21
An attorney for plaintiff Monica Fowler told Los Angeles Superior Court Daniel S. Murphy during a case management conference on Wednesday that the case was resolved. No terms were divulged.
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
localocnews.com
Mom sentenced after telling her daughter to punch another O.C. basketball player
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A mother must write a written apology and pay more than $9,000 in restitution to a teenage girl who was punched in the neck by the woman’s daughter after she yelled at her daughter from the stands to hit the girl. The rival player collapsed on the court following an unprovoked attack that was captured on a now-viral video.
Lancaster High School searched after report of person with gun
An investigation was underway at Lancaster High School today after an unconfirmed report of a person with a gun at the campus, officials said,
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
newsantaana.com
The State of California has punked Santa Ana’s NIMBYs
Bad news for Santa Ana’s NIMBYs. The California State Assembly has passed a new law, A.B. 2011, that will make it far easier for developers to build new housing – and this means that the proposed apartment project at 2525 N. Main St. is back. This time the NIMBYs won’t be able to stop it!
californiaglobe.com
Karen Bass Faces Increased Pressure, Voter Doubt Week Before LA Mayoral Debate
Only a week before the first LA Mayoral Debate, Congresswoman and LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass is facing increased scrutiny following numerous scandals and issues that have popped up this month. Between the close primary vote in June and late August, Bass’ popularity at the poll surged from being only...
California Mom Tells High School Daughter To Punch Rival Basketball Player
She now owes money and an apology letter.
foxla.com
Military homecoming: Mom surprises kids at Garden Grove schools
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - Two Garden Grove students got a big surprise when their military mom arrived at their school. U.S. Army Reservist Dely Labunog served in Kuwait and Iraq for more than a year. She came home two weeks early and wanted to give her kids a big surprise.
L.A. Weekly
Arrests Made In Break-In Of Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Home
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed two arrests were made in connection to the home burglary of California Rep. and mayoral candidate Karen Bass. The break-in occurred Friday, September 10, with Bass saying only her firearms were taken and no other valuables. In an interview with KTTV‘s Elex Michaelson, Bass...
HISTORY.com
How 1968 East L.A. Student Walkouts Ignited the Chicano Movement
In the early days of March 1968, as many as 22,000 mostly Mexican American students walked out of their classrooms at seven Los Angeles schools, garnering national attention. The unprecedented event spotlighted educational inequality, galvanized the Chicano civil rights movement and inspired a new generation of activists, artists, educators and elected officials.
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
