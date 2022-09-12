ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

spectrumnews1.com

CSUF students react to racist graffiti

FULLERTON, Calif. — Being a minority on California State University, Fullerton’s campus has not been easy for Mykayla Miller, co-president of the Black Student Union. Black students make up 2% of the school population, and Miller says she’s experienced racism as an unfortunate part of the culture at the school.
CBS LA

Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student

A Long Beach City College professor held back tears as she pleaded for the school's Board of Trustees to let her keep her job after a controversial incident at this year's commencement ceremony."I stand before you today as a falsely accused adjunct faculty for the Counseling and Human Services department," said Dr. Kashara Moore. At the school's recent commencement ceremony, Moore, a volunteer name reader at the time, mispronounced a student's name. The graduate, Carmina Barraza then walked up to  Moore and the two glanced over the name card together. According to a statement from the college, Carmina Barraza filed a complaint...
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
newsantaana.com

The State of California has punked Santa Ana’s NIMBYs

Bad news for Santa Ana’s NIMBYs. The California State Assembly has passed a new law, A.B. 2011, that will make it far easier for developers to build new housing – and this means that the proposed apartment project at 2525 N. Main St. is back. This time the NIMBYs won’t be able to stop it!
L.A. Weekly

Arrests Made In Break-In Of Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Home

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed two arrests were made in connection to the home burglary of California Rep. and mayoral candidate Karen Bass. The break-in occurred Friday, September 10, with Bass saying only her firearms were taken and no other valuables. In an interview with KTTV‘s Elex Michaelson, Bass...
HISTORY.com

How 1968 East L.A. Student Walkouts Ignited the Chicano Movement

In the early days of March 1968, as many as 22,000 mostly Mexican American students walked out of their classrooms at seven Los Angeles schools, garnering national attention. The unprecedented event spotlighted educational inequality, galvanized the Chicano civil rights movement and inspired a new generation of activists, artists, educators and elected officials.
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
