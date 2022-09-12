ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

247Sports

WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out

West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting

The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Mailbag: NC State Week

Jarret Johnson answers questions from Inside the Red Raiders subscribers ahead of Texas Tech's matchup at NC State.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Column: Pride and culture shine as FSU moves to 3-0

Selflessness, pride and effort are all on display for FSU during this 3-0 start.
247Sports

James Franklin, teammates provide progress report on Penn State freshman QB Drew Allar

As sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford nears his 36th career start in a Penn State uniform, his 18-year-old backup continues to build buzz. "I think he's already at a point where the game has slowed down to him a little bit and he's able to anticipate what's going to happen from a coverage perspective or from a pressure perspective," Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said this week regarding freshman Drew Allar.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU vs Eastern Michigan

Open: ASU -20 Current line: ASU -20.5. LAST GAME VS. EASTERN MICHIGAN: First ever meeting between ASU and Eastern Michigan. WR (X): Andre Johnson, Bryan Thompson OR Zeek Freeman. WR (H): Giovanni Sanders, Cam Johnson. RT: Des Holmes, Isaia Glass, Thomas Le Boucher. Defense. NT: TJ Pesefea, Nesta Jade Silvera,...
YPSILANTI, MI
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud

One of the top defensive prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 recruiting cycle, Jordan Renaud will announce his college commitment at 9 a.m. CDT Monday live on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. According to Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports director of football recruiting, Renaud will choose between Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3...
