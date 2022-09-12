Texas A&M has made the decision to go with LSU transfer Max Johnson at quarterback this weekend versus Miami (Saturday night at 8:00 pm from Kyle Field on ESPN) after third year man Haynes King (who started the first two games of the 2022 season) struggled with decisions and accuracy. Two duo are opposites in terms of the fact that Johnson brings both a different level of experience to the position and as well as a very different playing style. Here's how Johnson can help an Aggies' offense that's struggling to do multiple things (particularly given the number of injuries that have affected that side of the ball so far and made it far less experienced than what was projected in 2022).

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO