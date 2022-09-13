Three young adults and a 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested in Ukiah for possessing stolen mail and checks. Early Friday morning, Mendocino Sheriff Deputies and Ukiah Police Department officers pulled over a car on North Dora Street. They searched the vehicle and the four occupants and found numerous stolen checks, personal documents, and US mail which belonged to people who reside in various locations throughout Mendocino County. Overall, 53 stolen checks were found which totaled over $60,000 and some were already forged with the names of some of the occupants in the vehicle. Authorities believe they were conspiring in an attempt to cash or trade the stolen checks for financial gain. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to contact all the identified victims in this case.

UKIAH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO