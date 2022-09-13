Read full article on original website
THE FINAL WORD
3d ago
this article is 100% correct every time the police shoot somebody and they are in the wrong they are never held accountable because they are the ones telling the story and then they call in other police or the da to investigate them this is so wrong there will never be any accountability when it comes to wrongful death when they kill somebody and they know they're wrong there's never going to be accountability thank you for your article
Reply(2)
4
Lee Steven
3d ago
When Law enforcement investigates themselves they are always going to justified unless there is public outrage
Reply
3
FBI offers $20,000 reward for arrest of man accused of 1986 killing in Yuba City
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for help in the arrest of a man accused of killing a woman in Yuba City in 1986. On Dec. 8, 1986, Efren Calderas-Meza allegedly had a violent altercation with a woman behind the Oasis Tavern on Plumas Street. The FBI said it ended […]
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
Gridley Police Department Posts Scam Alert
(Gridley Police release) – The Gridley Police Department would like the Community to be aware of a scam that is occurring. It has been reported to our Department that some of our local businesses are being contacted by phone for solicitation of monetary donations to the Gridley Police Department and/or Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
Tow truck driver who risked his own safety receives award from Willows CHP
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Willows CHP awarded Bryce Martin with a Certificate of Community Service on Thursday for helping someone stopped in the traffic lanes of Interstate 5. Officers say Martin, who is a tow truck driver, helped CHP arrest an intoxicated driver. The CHP said Martin risked his own...
Oroville High student brought a weapon to campus Tuesday, school district says
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville High School student is in hot water after the school says they brought a weapon to campus. The school district alerted families it happened on Tuesday at lunch, saying staff took the kid off campus and let the police know. The Oroville Police Department said...
Parolee Captured in Yuba City: AR-15 Recovered
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Yuba City Police Department reports a Saturday night B-Graveyard officer saw a pickup run the stop sign at Live Oak Boulevard & Northgate Drive, attempted to pull him over, however, he sped off. The pursuit ended when 31-year-old Michael Roseveare – a convicted felon and...
Child Endangerment, Shoplifter – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.13.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Four Arrested in Ukiah for Stolen Mail and Checks
Three young adults and a 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested in Ukiah for possessing stolen mail and checks. Early Friday morning, Mendocino Sheriff Deputies and Ukiah Police Department officers pulled over a car on North Dora Street. They searched the vehicle and the four occupants and found numerous stolen checks, personal documents, and US mail which belonged to people who reside in various locations throughout Mendocino County. Overall, 53 stolen checks were found which totaled over $60,000 and some were already forged with the names of some of the occupants in the vehicle. Authorities believe they were conspiring in an attempt to cash or trade the stolen checks for financial gain. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to contact all the identified victims in this case.
Four Arrested for Mail Theft in Ukiah
On 09-09-2022 at about 1:29 A.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office assisted Ukiah Police Department officers (UPD) on a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Dora Street Ukiah, California. Upon arrival Deputies identified the four occupants of the vehicle as Marlen Nunez-Alvarez [19-year-old female from...
NET-5 Makes Arrest Related to Yuba City Walmart Shooting
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – NET-5 agents, in their follow-up investigation of the August 30th arrest of 24-year-old Jakiem Gerard Halstead in the Yuba City Walmart parking lot for alleged cocaine sales, served a search warrant yesterday at 2 residences, “believed to be under the dominion and control” of Halstead’s suspected supplier. That person was identified as 46-year-old Rayshon Bishop, according to a YCPD release, whose officers assisted in the execution of the search warrant – one in the 300 block of Grant Way, the other in the 1700 block of Hunt Street.
Suspect who fired shot in South Oroville arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in the investigation of shots fired in South Oroville Monday night, according to the Oroville Police Department. Police responded to the area of A Street and Roseben Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers learned that a man fired a single...
Lake County Woman Missing Over a Month—No Leads, No Foul Play Suspected
38-year-old Goldie Lee Morse has been missing for over a month. Friends say she was picking berries near Cobb, California’s Black Rock Golf Course on the evening of August 13, 2022. From there, she seemingly walked away leaving her shoes behind. There were reports of sightings and brief interactions with Morse that evening and the following morning. Beyond that, she has not been seen or heard from since.
Man Who Threw Feces at Sonoma County Correctional Deputies Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Other Crimes
A man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to threatening to murder a woman, her son, a Petaluma police officer, and his family. 50-year-old Kevin Ruskauff was convicted of five felony charges. They include making criminal threats, resisting an executive officer by threat or violence and three charges of battery by gassing. The last three charges mean the man was accused of throwing human excrement. Last October, while Ruskauff was in jail pending charges, he allegedly threw a pitcher of human excrement on three Sonoma County correctional deputies. He has a criminal history with 8 felony charges dating back to 1992.
Petaluma Police launch multiple investigations into Kentucky Street assaults
Originally Published By: Petaluma Police Department Nixle Webpage. “Petaluma PD received a report of an unknown Hispanic male, in his mid-20’s, punched a victim in the jaw, fracturing his jaw. He then tried to punch a nearby female. After failing to connect with the punch, he pushed the female victim, stole her shoe, and fled the area. Police are following up the investigation using video surveillance from the Roaring Donkey.
Felon arrested after drive-by shooting in Oroville on Monday
OROVILLE, Calif. — A felon has been arrested in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting in Oroville. Officials with the Oroville Police Department (OPD) said their officers responded to the shooting near A Street and Roseben Avenue on Sept. 12. After speaking with a witness on scene, officers said they learned a man driving a dark-colored SUV fired at an occupied vehicle before driving away.
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
Chico police officer injured in early-morning crash with suspected DUI driver
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico police officer was involved in a crash with a suspected DUI driver early Thursday in downtown Chico. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday on West 8th Street at Broadway in downtown Chico. The officer, 24-year-old Juan Valencia, was taken to the hospital to...
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
Male Subject Jumping In Front Of Cars, Rape – Ukiah Police Logs 09.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
People in Tehama County concerned over agricultural well drilling
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - As more domestic wells dry up, some people are frustrated seeing new agriculture wells going in. That's why some showed up to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Behind the doors at the meeting, supervisors were called out over how they are handling...
