Orcutt, CA

calcoasttimes.com

Fire breaks out near TownePlace Suites in SLO

A fire broke out behind the TownePlace Suites hotel in San Luis Obispo Friday morning. A caller reported the blaze shortly burning along Calle Joaquin beside TownePlace Suites and Highway 101 shortly before 7 a.m., according to Cal Fire. The fire sent smoke billowing over the highway. KSBY reports the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Residential structure fire believed to be act of arson

Possible witnesses asked to contact San Luis Obispo Police Department. – On Tuesday, at approximately 11:05 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of Buchon Street for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, safety personnel found the front portion of the house was fully engulfed in flames. It was later learned that the house was occupied by four adult individuals, all of which made it safely from the residence prior to police arrival.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Three Children Injured in Highway 1 Vehicle Crash

Three children, including one infant, were among those injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc Friday morning. At 9:23 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area near Santa Lucia Canyon Road for a reported multi-vehicle collision. Vandenberg Space Force firefighters and Air Support Unit Helicopter 3 also responded to the area to assist.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
YUCAIPA, CA
kprl.com

Taste of Paso Robles 09.16.2022

The 24th Annual Taste of Paso Robles is Saturday. It’s an annual event downtown designed to give you a sampling from local restaurants. You buy a ticket pass for $25, and you can walk around and sample the creations of 27 local restaurants, a brewery, wineries and ice cream shops.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
PASO ROBLES, CA

