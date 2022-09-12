Possible witnesses asked to contact San Luis Obispo Police Department. – On Tuesday, at approximately 11:05 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of Buchon Street for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, safety personnel found the front portion of the house was fully engulfed in flames. It was later learned that the house was occupied by four adult individuals, all of which made it safely from the residence prior to police arrival.

