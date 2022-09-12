Read full article on original website
calcoasttimes.com
Fire breaks out near TownePlace Suites in SLO
A fire broke out behind the TownePlace Suites hotel in San Luis Obispo Friday morning. A caller reported the blaze shortly burning along Calle Joaquin beside TownePlace Suites and Highway 101 shortly before 7 a.m., according to Cal Fire. The fire sent smoke billowing over the highway. KSBY reports the...
Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries
A small single-engine airplane crashed on a beach in Ventura on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. The post Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Residential structure fire believed to be act of arson
Possible witnesses asked to contact San Luis Obispo Police Department. – On Tuesday, at approximately 11:05 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of Buchon Street for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, safety personnel found the front portion of the house was fully engulfed in flames. It was later learned that the house was occupied by four adult individuals, all of which made it safely from the residence prior to police arrival.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three Children Injured in Highway 1 Vehicle Crash
Three children, including one infant, were among those injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc Friday morning. At 9:23 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area near Santa Lucia Canyon Road for a reported multi-vehicle collision. Vandenberg Space Force firefighters and Air Support Unit Helicopter 3 also responded to the area to assist.
UPDATE: Children among eight injuries in crash near Vandenberg Village
A crash involving two vehicles injured eight people and blocked Hwy 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. Friday morning.
Fire breaks out along Calle Joaquin, tall flames visible from freeway
A fire broke out behind the Marriott in San Luis Obispo and shot flames up that could be seen from Hwy 101 Friday morning.
SFGate
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
kprl.com
Taste of Paso Robles 09.16.2022
The 24th Annual Taste of Paso Robles is Saturday. It’s an annual event downtown designed to give you a sampling from local restaurants. You buy a ticket pass for $25, and you can walk around and sample the creations of 27 local restaurants, a brewery, wineries and ice cream shops.
Multiple kids hospitalized following crash on Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Road
Multiple children are in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Vandenberg Space Force Base and Lompoc.
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 16, 2022
In February 2020, Good Space opened to be Goleta’s science, business, technology and academic meeting spot. Wow, did I have crappy timing. Ten days later, we closed due to COVID-19. But Good Space persevered, growing into a great community asset. My ask, to you the reader: Good Space needs...
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
One person taken to hospital after fire in Five Cities
One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire broke out in Arroyo Grande Wednesday morning.
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
Noozhawk
Construction Set to Start on Pedestrian, Bike Path Connecting Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria
Construction will start this month for the pedestrian and bicycle pathway connecting Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria Avenue, the Carpinteria City Council heard at its Monday meeting. The project will close a gap in the California Coastal Trail by creating a 14-foot-wide multipurpose path on the coastal side of Highway...
Residents share concerns after man threatens drivers along El Camino Real
KSBY spoke with three people who said that a man pointed what appeared to be a gun or some object at their cars in recent weeks.
Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday
A swarm of honeybees were rescued from a Stop sign in Lompoc yesterday according to Caltrans. The post Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
Semi-truck carrying multiple tons of produce overturned along Highway 101 in Ventura early Thursday morning
A semi-truck carrying 70,000 pounds of produce partially drove off and overturned on Highway 101 south of California Street in Ventura early Thursday morning. The post Semi-truck carrying multiple tons of produce overturned along Highway 101 in Ventura early Thursday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo County authorities arrest suspect who stole truck full of Western-style boots
A Bakersfield man was arrested on Thursday for stealing a box truck that contained $50,000 of Western-style boots in San Luis Obispo County. The post San Luis Obispo County authorities arrest suspect who stole truck full of Western-style boots appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
