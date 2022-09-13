Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
catamountsports.com
Men’s Golf Closes Season-Opener in 13th at Badger Invitational
Verona, Wis. – The Western Carolina men's golf finished 13th in the season-opening Badger Invitational which concluded Tuesday afternoon at the par-72, 7,259-yard University Ridge Golf Course. In second place after Monday's first round, the Catamounts were unable to keep the pace in the strong field, sliding 11 spots...
catamountsports.com
Volleyball Concludes Nonconference Schedule at Hokie Classic
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team looks to close out the nonconference portion of the 2022 schedule on a winning note as the Catamounts head to Blacksburg, Va., for the Hokie Classic hosted by Virginia Tech on Thursday and Friday. WCU faces longtime archrival Appalachian State in the tournament opener Thursday at 3 p.m. before facing either Norfolk State or the host Hokies at either 3 or 5:30 p.m. Friday.
kiss951.com
This Is The Best Romantic Getaway In North Carolina
If you are looking for the perfect nature getaway in North Carolina then Lakeview at Fontana is it. Located in Bryson City, North Carolina the Lakeview at Fontana is an absolutely gorgeous getaway for relaxing, unplugging, and reconnecting. It’s no secret that I am passionate about nature and travel. Relaxation and the beauty of North Carolina are the hallmarks of this boutique resort tucked away in the mountains. During your stay, you can enjoy nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.
Best time to see fall colors in NC: Boone, Asheville fall colors
There are signs fall colors in NC will soon arrive. From crisp morning temperatures in the 50s to cinnamon sticks in the front of local grocery stores, we are gearing up for a season known for admirable temperatures. However, on average, fall temperatures have gone up by 2.7 degrees across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in GA, near Clemson area
REED CREEK, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit Reed Creek, Georgia Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m., according to USGS. The quake had a depth of 0 kilometers. Officials said the earthquake hit just 17.7 miles outside...
the828.com
Pumpkin Patch at North Carolina Glass Center
10am-5pm closed Tuesdays @ North Carolina Glass Center 140 Roberts St (River Arts District) Glassblowers will be filling the D Space gallery with a steady stream of glass pumpkins this fall season. Find handcrafted glass in an array of colors, styles and sizes. From mini flameworked gourds to large handblown pumpkins worthy of year-round display, we’ll have them all for sale! Your purchase supports the nonprofit glass center and local artists.
kiss951.com
10 of North Carolina’s Best Haunted Houses to Visit this Spooky Season
Spooky season is slowly approaching. So, that can only mean one thing. Time to plan your trip to a haunted house. Yes, scary, spooky, haunted, and all of the above! I am a fan of Halloween and an even bigger fan of haunted houses. Not really sure why, because I do scream and freak out but then end up laughing afterward. It’s something about being scared that is actually pretty funny to me. Weird, I know. Well, now that I am in North Carolina it’s time to find some new haunted places to try.
Smoky Mountain News
Lazy Hiker welcomes bluegrass legend
The Darren Nicholson Band (Americana/bluegrass) will perform during the “Pickin’ Into Fall” celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lazy Hiker Brewing in Franklin. Nicholson is a Jackson County native and founding member of the nationally-known, award-winning Western North Carolina bluegrass group Balsam Range. He is...
RELATED PEOPLE
country1037fm.com
Adam Sandler Bringing Stand-Up Tour To North Carolina And South Carolina
Adam Sandler is adding to his already busy film schedule and swinging back around to his stand-up comedy/music roots. Sandler has announced that he’s hitting the road for a stand-up tour this fall, his first since 2019. According to Consequence, the 15-city arena tour kicks off on October 21st...
secretcharlotte.co
These Floating HouseBoats Are Available To Stay In Overnight In North Carolina
Head to the small mountain town of Bryson City, over 4 hours away from Charlotte, for a perfect getaway into the Great Smoky Mountains and Fontana Lake where you can rent these unique and cozy houseboats right on the water to kick off the end of summer. Only accessible by...
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
spartanburg.com
2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair Offers More Ways to Save
The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will offer several promotional days to help fairgoers save big on gate and ride tickets during the fair’s 28th annual run at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. “In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
Ribbon cut on new hospital in rural western North Carolina
Officials cut the ribbon on a new hospital in rural western North Carolina which is set to open over the weekend.
themaconcountynews.com
Three-vehicle wreck on 441 Saturday
A three-vehicle accident involving a series of collisions occurred on Saturday,. Sept. 10, just before 5 p.m., in the vicinity of Country Meadows community, on Georgia Road. Ricardo Mendoza-Mendoza from Franklin was traveling North in a 2004 Ford SUV. An Ingles 2001 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Albert Edward Davis of Waynesville, was traveling south in the left lane. Edwin Patton Hendricks from Demorest, Ga., was driving a 2016 Toyota, was traveling South in the right lane attempting to pass the Ingles truck. Mendoza then lost control and crossed over the center turning lane.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best Campgrounds in/near Bryson City NC
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. From a visitor’s standpoint, Bryson City is the ideal of what Western NC small towns can be: It’s walkable, wild, and packed with a mixture of wonder and whimsy. The town...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Asheville pet groomer warns of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville pet groomer is warning pet owners of a mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs across the state. “It’s kind of like a plague that’s come down on dogs,” Hair of the Dog Pet Salon owner Michelle Hart said. Hart said her...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for woman missing for months in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing from the Sylva area for months. 62-year-old Joanna Windseth had been living with her son David Windseth off of Dillard Road in the...
Democrat-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike as police dwindle: 'Perfect storm'
Asheville, North Carolina — Multiple local law enforcement sources who spoke to Fox News Digital laid partial blame for the deteriorating condition of a North Carolina tourist town on the city's liberal political leadership and on left-wing activists who undermine police. "I think what you're seeing in Asheville right...
my40.tv
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Someone slashes tires in Swannanoa
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Swannanoa residents are out thousands of dollars after what appears to be a tire-slashing spree, one resident said. And the person who did it was caught on a security camera. Jessie Bryant’s security footage shows a person walking next to his truck and then...
Comments / 0