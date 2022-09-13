ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

catamountsports.com

Men’s Golf Closes Season-Opener in 13th at Badger Invitational

Verona, Wis. – The Western Carolina men's golf finished 13th in the season-opening Badger Invitational which concluded Tuesday afternoon at the par-72, 7,259-yard University Ridge Golf Course. In second place after Monday's first round, the Catamounts were unable to keep the pace in the strong field, sliding 11 spots...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Volleyball Concludes Nonconference Schedule at Hokie Classic

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team looks to close out the nonconference portion of the 2022 schedule on a winning note as the Catamounts head to Blacksburg, Va., for the Hokie Classic hosted by Virginia Tech on Thursday and Friday. WCU faces longtime archrival Appalachian State in the tournament opener Thursday at 3 p.m. before facing either Norfolk State or the host Hokies at either 3 or 5:30 p.m. Friday.
CULLOWHEE, NC
kiss951.com

This Is The Best Romantic Getaway In North Carolina

If you are looking for the perfect nature getaway in North Carolina then Lakeview at Fontana is it. Located in Bryson City, North Carolina the Lakeview at Fontana is an absolutely gorgeous getaway for relaxing, unplugging, and reconnecting. It’s no secret that I am passionate about nature and travel. Relaxation and the beauty of North Carolina are the hallmarks of this boutique resort tucked away in the mountains. During your stay, you can enjoy nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.
BRYSON CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported in GA, near Clemson area

REED CREEK, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit Reed Creek, Georgia Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m., according to USGS. The quake had a depth of 0 kilometers. Officials said the earthquake hit just 17.7 miles outside...
CLEMSON, SC
the828.com

Pumpkin Patch at North Carolina Glass Center

10am-5pm closed Tuesdays @ North Carolina Glass Center 140 Roberts St (River Arts District) Glassblowers will be filling the D Space gallery with a steady stream of glass pumpkins this fall season. Find handcrafted glass in an array of colors, styles and sizes. From mini flameworked gourds to large handblown pumpkins worthy of year-round display, we’ll have them all for sale! Your purchase supports the nonprofit glass center and local artists.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

10 of North Carolina’s Best Haunted Houses to Visit this Spooky Season

Spooky season is slowly approaching. So, that can only mean one thing. Time to plan your trip to a haunted house. Yes, scary, spooky, haunted, and all of the above! I am a fan of Halloween and an even bigger fan of haunted houses. Not really sure why, because I do scream and freak out but then end up laughing afterward. It’s something about being scared that is actually pretty funny to me. Weird, I know. Well, now that I am in North Carolina it’s time to find some new haunted places to try.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Lazy Hiker welcomes bluegrass legend

The Darren Nicholson Band (Americana/bluegrass) will perform during the “Pickin’ Into Fall” celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lazy Hiker Brewing in Franklin. Nicholson is a Jackson County native and founding member of the nationally-known, award-winning Western North Carolina bluegrass group Balsam Range. He is...
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
spartanburg.com

2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair Offers More Ways to Save

The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will offer several promotional days to help fairgoers save big on gate and ride tickets during the fair’s 28th annual run at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. “In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain...
FLETCHER, NC
my40.tv

Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Three-vehicle wreck on 441 Saturday

A three-vehicle accident involving a series of collisions occurred on Saturday,. Sept. 10, just before 5 p.m., in the vicinity of Country Meadows community, on Georgia Road. Ricardo Mendoza-Mendoza from Franklin was traveling North in a 2004 Ford SUV. An Ingles 2001 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Albert Edward Davis of Waynesville, was traveling south in the left lane. Edwin Patton Hendricks from Demorest, Ga., was driving a 2016 Toyota, was traveling South in the right lane attempting to pass the Ingles truck. Mendoza then lost control and crossed over the center turning lane.
FRANKLIN, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Best Campgrounds in/near Bryson City NC

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. From a visitor’s standpoint, Bryson City is the ideal of what Western NC small towns can be: It’s walkable, wild, and packed with a mixture of wonder and whimsy. The town...
BRYSON CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for woman missing for months in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing from the Sylva area for months. 62-year-old Joanna Windseth had been living with her son David Windseth off of Dillard Road in the...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Someone slashes tires in Swannanoa

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Swannanoa residents are out thousands of dollars after what appears to be a tire-slashing spree, one resident said. And the person who did it was caught on a security camera. Jessie Bryant’s security footage shows a person walking next to his truck and then...
SWANNANOA, NC

