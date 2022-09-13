Morehouse College maintains its No. 4 ranking among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report 2023 rankings. Recognized for one of the most comprehensive new student orientation traditions in higher education, the College climbed 13 spots to becoming No. 1 HBCU overall for First-Year Experiences. Additionally, with the launch of “Morehouse in the Metaverse,” the Black Men’s Research Institute, and several other academic initiatives, Morehouse advanced to the No. 1 Liberal Arts College and Most Innovative College among Georgia institutions that men can attend; it is the No. 1 HBCU for men for innovation and undergraduate teaching and is the No. 2 HBCU in these categories nationwide. The College advanced four spots to No. 124 among Liberal Arts Colleges nationwide.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO