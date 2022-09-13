Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Daily World
Stacey Abrams to Speak at Atlanta’s First Congregational Church 155 Year Anniversary
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to deliver keynote. Atlanta’s venerable First Congregational Church is celebrating 155 years of mission and ministry, notably its legacy of racial conciliation. The anniversary worship service is set for Sunday, September 25 at 11 a.m., at the church’s historic downtown location. “This is...
All They Do Is Win—Here Are the Top 10 Ranking HBCUs
Did your alma mater make it in the top? The rankings are out! Here are the Top 10 Black HBCUs making their mark. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were originally established as a source of higher education for students of African American descent. These institutions offer students a unique learning environment full of culture, history, and exceptional academic programs.
atlinq.com
Inquirer‘s Sparkling Specialties Columnist Celebrates 93 Years
Sunday, September 11, 2022 was a special day of joy and happiness and memories for Mrs. M. Paulyne Morgan White. White is The Atlanta Inquirer’s Society and Women’s Editor and Sparkling Specialties Columnist. “She has been a truly dedicated servant and member of the Inquirer family for approximately sixty years,” says Publisher John B. Smith, Jr.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award For His Racial & Social Justice Advocacy
Lil Baby will be adding another accolade to his résumé when he’s honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the second annual Music in Action Awards Gala on September 22. Hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), the Music in Action Awards Gala celebrates artists,...
CBS 46
Atlanta native to receive Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta native is one of 100 college juniors who will receive the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service from the Obama Foundation. Howard University student Lauren Robinson received the scholarship, which will cover her junior and senior years. Scholarship recipients receive $25,000 a year in financial...
emory.edu
Williamson receives highest physician honor from Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
ATLANTA – Margaret Williamson, MD, an infectious disease physician at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, is the 2020 recipient of the E. Napier "Buck" Burson, Jr., MD, Physician Award of Distinction. The award is the highest honor for physician service at the hospital. The Burson Award, named for the former...
CBS 46
Students shift towards tech and trade schools; Atlanta companies are taking note
CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - A growing number of young people are ditching college degrees for trade or tech schools, and the job market here in Atlanta is taking notice. Big companies are no longer requiring a college degree, which is saving college students money and it’s directly benefiting technical schools like Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. Enrollment this semester is up a 12-percent from last fall.
Atlanta Daily World
This Week In Black History September 14-20, 2022
1940—Blacks are allowed for the first time to enter all branches of the U.S. military when President Franklin D. Roosevelt, on this day, signs the Selective Service Act. 1973—Nasir Jones, known simply as Nas, was born in Queensbridge, N.Y. Nas is well known for his 1994 debut album Illmatic, which many consider to be one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.
wtoc.com
Atlanta trauma center closing, Memorial Health doctors concerned about patient volume
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health doctors are concerned about the volume of patients they may receive after learning a fellow level one trauma center in Atlanta is closing its doors. Officially closing in November, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center stopped taking new patients just one week ago. “Is it going...
morehouse.edu
Morehouse College Continues to Climb the U.S. News & World Report Rankings
Morehouse College maintains its No. 4 ranking among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report 2023 rankings. Recognized for one of the most comprehensive new student orientation traditions in higher education, the College climbed 13 spots to becoming No. 1 HBCU overall for First-Year Experiences. Additionally, with the launch of “Morehouse in the Metaverse,” the Black Men’s Research Institute, and several other academic initiatives, Morehouse advanced to the No. 1 Liberal Arts College and Most Innovative College among Georgia institutions that men can attend; it is the No. 1 HBCU for men for innovation and undergraduate teaching and is the No. 2 HBCU in these categories nationwide. The College advanced four spots to No. 124 among Liberal Arts Colleges nationwide.
On-the-Market Sandy Springs Estate Features Award Winning, Custom Designed Bathroom
Other features include a wine cellar created with reclaimed wood from the property’s original barn, a 3-car garage for electric cars, a cobblestone lined driveway, and much more.
CBS 46
Second Helpings Atlanta, Hello Fresh distribute 500K meals to families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, multiple non-profits teamed up to distribute thousands of meals to community members in need in metro Atlanta. Hello Fresh, Second Helpings Atlanta non-profits, and Pratt Industries spent the last year rescuing food from around the community before it was tossed out. All of the food is fresh and hundreds of volunteers helped pack up and distribute the food to families dealing with food insecurity and high inflation costs in and around metro Atlanta.
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
Atlanta Daily World
Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett
The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
AccessAtlanta
Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink
Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
creativeloafing.com
NEW BRIEF: Atlanta’s Fortune 100 companies receive failing grades on 'American Democracy Scorecard’
In the wake of President Biden’s recent speech highlighting the growing threats to this country’s democracy, nonpartisan government watchdog Accountable.US launched their “American Democracy Scorecard.” Described as “a public resource that scores all Fortune 100 companies’ actions around critical democracy issues,” three Atlanta-based companies appear on the list: The Coca-Cola Company, The Home Depot, and UPS. Their scores were … not great.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale Public Schools announces school-level Teachers of the Year
CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools is celebrating its school-level 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. These exemplary teachers are recognized as professionals who go above and beyond for their students, peers and community. The RCPS Teacher of the Year Celebration is scheduled to be held in October. This ceremony...
Gwinnett school superintendent’s board service raises ethics concern
Parents from a conservative group have questioned Gwinnett County Public Schools' Superintendent Calvin Watts serving on Cognia's board.
Ebenezer Baptist Church’s longest living parishioner, Dr. Christine King Farris, turns 95
The Spelman College Glee Club sat in the balcony of the Ebenezer Baptist Church checking their cell phones and taking selfies. Dressed in black gowns, they were scheduled to perform Wade In the Water hours from that moment. All they could do now was wait. The Ebenezer Baptist Church combined choir rehearsed time honored Baptist hymnals such […] The post Ebenezer Baptist Church’s longest living parishioner, Dr. Christine King Farris, turns 95 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
