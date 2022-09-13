Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Hancock Whitney hosts pancake breakfast to benefit American Heart Association
The people in downtown Gulfport had a chance to grab delicious breakfast for a good cause. Hancock Whitney Bank hosted a pancake breakfast fundraiser to benefit the American Heart Association. Next week, the American Heart Association will host a heart walk and all the money raised at the pancake breakfast will go towards the cause.
wxxv25.com
Free expungement clinic tomorrow at Lyman Community Center
Tomorrow, volunteer lawyers will be offering free legal help in Gulfport. In partnership with the Diversity Center, the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project will hold a free expungement clinic for residents of the Coast. The organization will be expunging misdemeanors and felonies as well as providing information on foreclosure. The event...
wxxv25.com
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast holding free event Saturday
Clear your schedules this weekend because Saturday is a day for kids here in South Mississippi. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast is hosting a free event for families in Gulfport. Chief Operating Officer Wayne Buchanan is in studio with details.
wxxv25.com
Swampgirl Glass Blowing offering individual sessions
Swampgirl Glass Blowing is offering a one-on-one individual session for guests to create a stemless wine glasses or tumblers all weekend at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. Glassblowing is a glass forming technique that involves inflating molten glass into a bubble with the aid of a blowpipe. Solange Ledwith has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Volunteer lawyers offer free legal help at Lyman Community Center in Gulfport
Today, volunteer lawyers came together to offer free legal help in Gulfport. Mississippi Volunteer Lawyer Project, in partnership with the Diversity Center and Precious Prodigy Mentoring, held an expungement clinic at the Lyman Community Center. Guests were able to get legal advice on foreclosure prevention, family law, divorce, wills, and...
wxxv25.com
Free legal help clinic tomorrow, community clean up October 1st
Tomorrow, volunteer lawyers will be offering free legal help in Gulfport. Dr. Crystal Wingo, CEO of the Diversity Center, is here to tell us more about that opportunity. We’re also joined by Irish Reynolds from the Precious Prodigy Mentoring Program to tell us about another great event coming up in October.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Power and MGCCC team up to provide line worker training
The leaders of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi Power held a signing ceremony this morning for their new electric line worker training program. The electric line worker non-credit training program officially started on September 6th and is a one semester, 13-week program. Students in the program receive specialized...
wxxv25.com
Cam Transport of Gulfport honoring truck drivers at Jones Park
Cam Transport and Logistics Incorporated of Gulfport wants to make sure truck drivers feel loved and appreciated for all the work they do traveling the roads. Starting tomorrow, members of Cam Transport will be located at Jones Park giving out free food, drinks, gifts, and give aways that any truck driver can win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors
A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
wxxv25.com
High School Volleyball: Ocean Springs vs. D’Iberville
Right down Highway 57, the Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds host D’Iberville in a Region 7 Class 6A match. Ocean Springs gets the sweep 3-0.
wxxv25.com
PRCC hosts watch party for Chapel Hart’s performance on America’s Got Talent
With Chapel Hart in the finals of America’s Got Talent, PRCC and the Poplarville community gathered together to celebrate the home-grown stars. Celebrating the Chapel Hart girls has become pretty easy for Poplarville and today Pearl River Community College threw the biggest celebration yet. Students from PRCC, friends, family,...
wxxv25.com
AARP offers help with voter registration
The Pascagoula Public Library will host AARP Voter Registration Drive on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the meeting room. Guest presenter, Irma Martin with AARP, will be at the library to help people register to vote and educate themselves on the voting process including where to vote on Election Day. Representatives of AARP and NAACP will be assisting the training.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs PD needs help locating a suspect
Ocean Springs police need the public’s help finding a suspect in a commercial burglary case. Randi Brochard is the last suspect of a 24-hour storage burglary who is not in custody. If you have any information about where she is, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading their app P3 Tips or by calling 1-877-787-5898.
wxxv25.com
America’s Got Talent finals winner to be announced tonight
Later tonight we’ll find out whether South Mississippi’s favorite musical trio Chapel Hart will be crowned the champions of America’s Got Talent. Chapel Hart performed their original song ‘American Pride’ last night in front of the judges as so many from South Mississippi cheered them on.
wxxv25.com
Moss Point residents vote on two percent recreation and tourism tax
The results are in for Moss Point’s two percent recreation and tourism tax. The vote has passed by 86 percent. It will add two cents to every $1 spent at a restaurant in the city. The tax on prepared food is planned to generate $500,000 each year. The money...
wxxv25.com
High School Volleyball: Vancleave vs. East Central
Dating back to the start of the 2017 season, the Vancleave volleyball program has a state championship ring for all five fingers. Tonight, the Lady Bulldogs take on the same team that took them all the way to five sets in South State, reigning Region 8 Class 5A champion East Central.
Comments / 0