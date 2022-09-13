ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Hancock Whitney hosts pancake breakfast to benefit American Heart Association

The people in downtown Gulfport had a chance to grab delicious breakfast for a good cause. Hancock Whitney Bank hosted a pancake breakfast fundraiser to benefit the American Heart Association. Next week, the American Heart Association will host a heart walk and all the money raised at the pancake breakfast will go towards the cause.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Free expungement clinic tomorrow at Lyman Community Center

Tomorrow, volunteer lawyers will be offering free legal help in Gulfport. In partnership with the Diversity Center, the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project will hold a free expungement clinic for residents of the Coast. The organization will be expunging misdemeanors and felonies as well as providing information on foreclosure. The event...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Swampgirl Glass Blowing offering individual sessions

Swampgirl Glass Blowing is offering a one-on-one individual session for guests to create a stemless wine glasses or tumblers all weekend at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. Glassblowing is a glass forming technique that involves inflating molten glass into a bubble with the aid of a blowpipe. Solange Ledwith has...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Volunteer lawyers offer free legal help at Lyman Community Center in Gulfport

Today, volunteer lawyers came together to offer free legal help in Gulfport. Mississippi Volunteer Lawyer Project, in partnership with the Diversity Center and Precious Prodigy Mentoring, held an expungement clinic at the Lyman Community Center. Guests were able to get legal advice on foreclosure prevention, family law, divorce, wills, and...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Free legal help clinic tomorrow, community clean up October 1st

Tomorrow, volunteer lawyers will be offering free legal help in Gulfport. Dr. Crystal Wingo, CEO of the Diversity Center, is here to tell us more about that opportunity. We’re also joined by Irish Reynolds from the Precious Prodigy Mentoring Program to tell us about another great event coming up in October.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Power and MGCCC team up to provide line worker training

The leaders of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi Power held a signing ceremony this morning for their new electric line worker training program. The electric line worker non-credit training program officially started on September 6th and is a one semester, 13-week program. Students in the program receive specialized...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Cam Transport of Gulfport honoring truck drivers at Jones Park

Cam Transport and Logistics Incorporated of Gulfport wants to make sure truck drivers feel loved and appreciated for all the work they do traveling the roads. Starting tomorrow, members of Cam Transport will be located at Jones Park giving out free food, drinks, gifts, and give aways that any truck driver can win.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors

A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

AARP offers help with voter registration

The Pascagoula Public Library will host AARP Voter Registration Drive on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the meeting room. Guest presenter, Irma Martin with AARP, will be at the library to help people register to vote and educate themselves on the voting process including where to vote on Election Day. Representatives of AARP and NAACP will be assisting the training.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs PD needs help locating a suspect

Ocean Springs police need the public’s help finding a suspect in a commercial burglary case. Randi Brochard is the last suspect of a 24-hour storage burglary who is not in custody. If you have any information about where she is, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading their app P3 Tips or by calling 1-877-787-5898.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

America’s Got Talent finals winner to be announced tonight

Later tonight we’ll find out whether South Mississippi’s favorite musical trio Chapel Hart will be crowned the champions of America’s Got Talent. Chapel Hart performed their original song ‘American Pride’ last night in front of the judges as so many from South Mississippi cheered them on.
POPLARVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

High School Volleyball: Vancleave vs. East Central

Dating back to the start of the 2017 season, the Vancleave volleyball program has a state championship ring for all five fingers. Tonight, the Lady Bulldogs take on the same team that took them all the way to five sets in South State, reigning Region 8 Class 5A champion East Central.
VANCLEAVE, MS

