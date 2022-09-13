The Pascagoula Public Library will host AARP Voter Registration Drive on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the meeting room. Guest presenter, Irma Martin with AARP, will be at the library to help people register to vote and educate themselves on the voting process including where to vote on Election Day. Representatives of AARP and NAACP will be assisting the training.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO