Tideway stake divested by major shareholder as project moves to next phase
The project was initally promoted by Thames Water, which oversaw the design, planning and procurement prior to construction. In 2015, Ofwat awarded DIF, along with Allianz, Amber Infrastructure and Dalmore Capital, the project licence to finance, build, maintain and operate the sewer The consortium set up the delivery body Bazalgette Tunnel Limited, publicly known as Tideway, as the licensed infrastructure provider to carry out these tasks. The project has been funded by over 2M pension funds managed by these investment firms.
Swansea: Copper heritage site pontoon attraction plan
Plans for a £300,000 pontoon near a former copperworks heritage site have been unveiled by Swansea council. A 59m (194ft) pontoon moored at Hafod-Morfa copperworks would "help tell the story" of the Grade II listed quay, the council said. It is hoped it will become a stopping point for...
Oxford City Council's clampdown on short lets waste pick-ups
Homeowners who rent out properties as self-catering and holiday lets will pay for their own rubbish collections as part of a council clampdown. Oxford City Council has repeatedly called for more regulation of short lets, with many advertised online, most commonly on Airbnb. Its leader said about 1,400 properties being...
Property developer, 35, is fined more than £65,000 after cutting down dozens of protected 100-year-old oak trees to make way for holiday lets - and ordered to plant 650 new trees
A defiant property developer has been ordered to pay more than £65,000 after ignoring the desperate pleas of locals and cutting down dozens of historic, protected oak trees that were over 100 years old. James Barney, who had 'access to a rich sea of funding', planned to build two...
