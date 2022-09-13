The project was initally promoted by Thames Water, which oversaw the design, planning and procurement prior to construction. In 2015, Ofwat awarded DIF, along with Allianz, Amber Infrastructure and Dalmore Capital, the project licence to finance, build, maintain and operate the sewer The consortium set up the delivery body Bazalgette Tunnel Limited, publicly known as Tideway, as the licensed infrastructure provider to carry out these tasks. The project has been funded by over 2M pension funds managed by these investment firms.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO