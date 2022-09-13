ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Former Kyle Shanahan colleagues believe Jimmy Garoppolo could start if team falls to 0-2

Going into just his second game as a full-time 49ers starter, Trey Lance is not in a situation that compares to the ones most high-level quarterback prospects have encountered upon entering the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo‘s restructured deal to stay with the team has undoubtedly shortened Lance’s leash, creating what could be unusually high Week 2 stakes for a first-year starter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along

The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
SEATTLE, WA
Kansas State
Arizona Football
Arizona Sports
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank

The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts of one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
IOWA CITY, IA
Derek Carr
Yardbarker

Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Feels That Some NBA Players Dislike Him For Being Himself: “That’s Why I Bust Their Ass”

Ja Morant is just 23 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and followed that up with his first All-Star selection this past season. He also won Most Improved Player last season after averaging 27.4 points per game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.
NBA
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Chargers
Yardbarker

Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career

The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

LeSean McCoy: 'It's over' for Bill Belichick, Patriots without Tom Brady

Coming off a preseason during which their offense looked lackluster, at best, the New England Patriots opened the regular season with a 20-7 loss at the Miami Dolphins that did little to silence concerns previously voiced by fans and critics. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has famously earned six Super...
NFL

