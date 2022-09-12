Read full article on original website
Richard Sherman’s brutal Thursday Night Football comments resurface now he’s on Amazon broadcast team
RICHARD SHERMAN may be part of Thursday Night Football now - but he wasn't always a fan. The former defensive back has signed up for a career in the media with Amazon. Sherman, 34, is part of Amazon Prime Video's team for their coverage of Thursday Night Football. But the...
RG3 Offers Strong Take on Seattle Fans Booing Russell Wilson
The NFL analyst said the Broncos’ quarterback deserved a better response facing his former team.
NBC Sports
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
Raiders signing controversial defender
The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name. The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions. Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered...
Seahawks Reportedly Make Signing After Jamal Adams Decision
Just a few days ago, the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos in a stunning result. Seattle spoiled Russell Wilson's return, but it came with a cost. Star safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending leg injury during the first half against the Broncos. Seattle officially placed Adams on injured reserve...
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Sparks Awkward Moment With Longtime Co-Host
A simple question got the ESPN analyst into some trouble.
247Sports
WR Chester Rogers: Athletic Profile & Cleveland Browns Route To Success
Looking at the athletic profile of new Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Haeg and his route to success with the team.
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: Myles is an ET, Perrion is in Trouble, and Useless Time Travel
I rarely know what I will write as I sit down with an empty page staring at me in the early morning. Generally, I react to whatever the news happens to be. Sometimes I go off on some tangent related to running a news site, or sometimes I get more personal than I probably should. But, usually, it’s just reacting to the day’s news.
247Sports
Ryan Harris: Patrick Mahomes Is That Dude For Chiefs
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to discuss why he believes Patrick Mahomes is that dude for the Chiefs.
247Sports
Former Duck Justin Herbert diagnosed with rib cartilage fracture after TNF loss to Chiefs
Former Oregon and now Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a rib cartilage fracture, according to reports from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Herbert suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter in the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Following the hit,...
247Sports
Updated scouting report on 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud
One of the top defensive prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 recruiting cycle, Jordan Renaud will announce his college commitment at 9 a.m. CDT Monday live on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. According to Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports director of football recruiting, Renaud will choose between Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3...
