My first day of first grade is still vividly etched in my memory — the day I rode my bike to school for the very first time. I grew impatient as my dad reviewed the lessons of my bike safety class. I was just eager to take off. It meant fierce independence, freedom, self-reliance. I was going to power “my own self” for an exhilarating morning ride. I was going to prove that I could pedal those two-plus miles all by myself (only learning later that my dad followed me by car the entire way).

SANTA YNEZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO