Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Runway’s ‘Text to Video’ Uses AI to Generate Cinematic Footage from Written Prompts
NVIDIA’s NeRF transforms 2D photos into 3D scenes, and Runway’s ‘Text to Video’ uses artificial intelligence and neural networks to generate cinematic footage from text. This is essentially an AI-powered video editor that lets users change or add things from written prompts and you won’t have to download any extra software to do so, thanks to its web-based interface.
Comments / 0