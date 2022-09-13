ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
disneytips.com

Good News For Walt Disney World Annual Passholders!

We’ve got two NEW updates for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, and both are positive! First, Disney journalist Scott Gustin just reported that there will be an increase in the AP merchandise discount. For a limited time, from September 14 to October 14, AP holders will receive a 10%...
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
disneytips.com

First Look at New Iconic Ride Vehicles Coming to Disney Parks

A key feature of any attraction created for the Disney Parks by Walt Disney Imagineering is the ride vehicle. There are so many that are truly loved by Disney Guests around the world. Not only does a ride vehicle play an important part of Guests safety, but it also truly adds to the full Disney experience.
disneytips.com

Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys

It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
disneytips.com

Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park

Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move

Cruise fans often have favored food and beverage items you can only get at sea. That might be a main dining room staple like the escargot on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) ships, the smoked prime rib on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , or Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) famed Warm Chocolate Melting Cake.
disneydining.com

Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops

When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
disneydining.com

Guests Trample Garden and Climb Into Restricted EPCOT Area

If there is one thing that Disney knows how to do really well, it’s creating beautiful gardens. Disney’s horticulturists work incredibly hard to keep things beautiful 365 days a year and, for certain events like the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival, they create absolutely stunning topiaries. Disney’s Horticultural Cast Members come in when the Parks are closed to make sure everything looks fresh and new when Guests enter through the gates the next morning. Doing their job is not easy and, unfortunately, not everyone appreciates the hard work that goes into keeping every area of a Disney Park as beautiful as the next.
disneytips.com

Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World

It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
