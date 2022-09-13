Read full article on original website
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs Florida State
Louisville hosts Florida Sate on Friday night at 7:30pm with ESPN providing the television broadcast. The home opener for the Cardinals is also a key ACC meeting as both teams seek to build off momentum built with wins in the last outings. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon preview...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville Live Online on September 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Louisville Cardinals face the Florida State Seminoles from Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles. When: Friday, September 16,...
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State at Louisville
Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles travel to Louisville.
As Leonard Hamilton is honored with Joe Lapchick Award, his lifetime belief in education takes center court
Florida State men's basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton will be honored as a 2022 recipient of the Joe Lapchick Character Award on Friday afternoon at the New York Athletic Club. Hamilton is being honored with the award alongside Val Ackerman, Speedy Morris, and Rick Byrd. "Well, in the first place,...
Jarvis Brownlee comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State
The former Seminole turned Cardinal has been looking forward to Friday night.
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
Look: Top Running Back Cancels Major Recruiting Trip
2023 five-star running back Reuben Owens gave a verbal commitment to Louisville this past summer, but is still being courted by some of the major powerhouses in and around his native Texas. Owens is making some visits to major programs this fall. But one visit he was ready to make...
foxlexington.com
No. 13 Kentucky drops second 5 setter of the season to No. 3 Louisville
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s always the place to be when the Kentucky Wildcats face off against Louisville for their in-state rivalry, and just like last year, the excitement met the expectation. No. 13 Kentucky went the distance with No. 3 Louisville, however, fell in three sets...
wdrb.com
Seneca football not surprised by first 4-0 start in over two decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four years ago, Seneca High School football only had 13 players dress for its final game of the season. A 50-0 loss to Madison Central extended the Redhawks losing streak to 26 games, and also marked the departure of another head coach. After coaching for years...
nationofblue.com
Calipari Gives Hilarious Response After Kenny Payne Says ‘This is a basketball state’
Speaking at the Kentucky Chamber Annual Dinner in Louisville tonight, John Calipari interrupted with a funny response when Kenny Payne said, “this is a basketball state.”. “Be careful,” Calipari warned, leading to laughter from the audience. “I said state,” Payne replied. “I don’t want to get in that.”...
Louisville.com
Hannah’s Louisville (9.15.22)
Wilder Park (“But four generations of our family have lived in Smoketown. I wanted to live there, but the prices are astronomical. Gentrification.”) You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
Louisville.com
Keith’s Louisville (9.13.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10
Get the most bang for your buck with these 10 events under $10, and save that moolah for the weekend. Fright Bites is raising money to fund a horror-themed food truck, which they hope to launch on Oct. 10. This week they are raising funds with a pop-up at The Merryweather. As the Facebook event page says: “We’ll be serving up our boooo-gie bar food out of the kitchen, and hosting a horror-themed Bingo event with spooky prizes!”
Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
wdrb.com
Mayoral candidate Greenberg wants Louisville's seized guns disabled before state auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville mayoral candidate says his administration would alter seized guns so they can’t fire before turning them over for auction as required under Kentucky law. Democrat Craig Greenberg is expected to announce the plan on Wednesday as part of his campaign's public safety...
Advanced Television
5 Louisville stations launch NEXTGEN TV
Louisville television viewers can now experience the future of broadcast television as five local TV stations join together to launch broadcast technology standard NEXTGEN TV, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0. Block Communications’ WBKI will host five stations including Block’s WDRB and market partners WAVE, WHAS and WBNA; Kentucky Educational Television’s (KET) WKMJ will launch on September 19th.
wdrb.com
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Expo Center looking to get $180 million upgrade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Major renovations are coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Kentucky General Assembly is investing in the future of the events industry, allocating $180 million in the 2022 state budget to grow and expand the facility. Officials presented their plans to upgrade the Expo Center during...
