Louisville, KY

247Sports

Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs Florida State

Louisville hosts Florida Sate on Friday night at 7:30pm with ESPN providing the television broadcast. The home opener for the Cardinals is also a key ACC meeting as both teams seek to build off momentum built with wins in the last outings. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon preview...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Hannah’s Louisville (9.15.22)

Wilder Park (“But four generations of our family have lived in Smoketown. I wanted to live there, but the prices are astronomical. Gentrification.”) You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Keith’s Louisville (9.13.22)

You know those "______'s Louisville" banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more "notable" names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10

Get the most bang for your buck with these 10 events under $10, and save that moolah for the weekend. Fright Bites is raising money to fund a horror-themed food truck, which they hope to launch on Oct. 10. This week they are raising funds with a pop-up at The Merryweather. As the Facebook event page says: “We’ll be serving up our boooo-gie bar food out of the kitchen, and hosting a horror-themed Bingo event with spooky prizes!”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
CORYDON, IN
Advanced Television

5 Louisville stations launch NEXTGEN TV

Louisville television viewers can now experience the future of broadcast television as five local TV stations join together to launch broadcast technology standard NEXTGEN TV, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0. Block Communications’ WBKI will host five stations including Block’s WDRB and market partners WAVE, WHAS and WBNA; Kentucky Educational Television’s (KET) WKMJ will launch on September 19th.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Expo Center looking to get $180 million upgrade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Major renovations are coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Kentucky General Assembly is investing in the future of the events industry, allocating $180 million in the 2022 state budget to grow and expand the facility. Officials presented their plans to upgrade the Expo Center during...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

247Sports

Your team. All the time.

