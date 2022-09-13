Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
DC lowers speed limits on key corridors; more to come
D.C. is lowering the speed limit on certain roads from 30 mph to 25. The District Department of Transportation said in a statement Friday that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue Northwest and New York Avenue Northeast had been reduced, and that the speed limit would also drop to 25 in the future on North Capitol Street/Blair Road Northwest between Harewood Road and Van Buren Street, and Wheeler Road Southeast between Wahler Place and Southern Avenue.
WTOP
Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Laurel
A man died after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night on U.S. Route 1 in Laurel, Maryland, police in Howard County said. The police said the hit-and-run occurred in the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard/U.S. 1, about a mile south of Md. Route 32, around 10:45 p.m. The...
northernvirginiamag.com
Fairfax County Principal Charged with DUI, Hit-and-Run
The Navy Elementary School principal allegedly crashed into an Aldie home before fleeing the scene. A principal of a Fairfax County Public Schools elementary school has been charged with a DUI hit-and-run for a September 9 incident in which he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residence before fleeing the scene.
WTOP
Arlington police: Driver had medical emergency before crashing into restaurant
The Arlington County police on Thursday said it appears that the driver of a car that crashed into a Courthouse-area restaurant last month had a medical emergency before the crash. The ride-share driver crashed into the Ireland’s Four Courts restaurant and bar, on Wilson Boulevard, at about 6:45 p.m. on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County
Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
FOUND: 11-year-old Fairfax County boy found safe, according to police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Police in Fairfax County say 11-year-old Tristan Harris has been found and is safe. Police thanked the community for the help to find him. Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy in Fairfax County, Virginia. Tristan Harris was last...
Man charged with using fake bills at Stafford County stores
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to use fake $100 bills at stores and ran away from members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
Trash, recycling pick-up issues frustrate Fairfax County residents
FAIRFAX, Va. — Getting trash picked up in Fairfax County continues to be a growing concern for residents and leaders. On Tuesday, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors addressed ongoing late or missed pick-up times that persist since the pandemic started. Surrounding jurisdictions including Arlington County have faced similar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Fairfax Co. board votes to rename Lee-Jackson, Lee highways
In a near-unanimous decision, the Fairfax County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday to change the names of Lee and Lee-Jackson highways to Route 29 and Route 50, respectively. The vote was 9 to 1, with the sole “no” vote cast by the board’s only Republican supervisor, Pat...
WTOP
Prince William Co. planning officials recommend data center proposal
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The first Battle of Pageland Lane ended in favor of landowners, but both sides will regroup before the final decisive battle. Early Thursday morning, the Prince William...
WTOP
Silver Diner signs deal for Chantilly location, continuing aggressive expansion
Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner has signed a lease for a new restaurant at Loudoun Crossroads in Chantilly, Virginia. The free-standing restaurant will be at 25575 Pleasant Valley Rd. The plan is to open in the summer of 2023. The new Loudoun Crossroads is being developed on the south side of...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business
A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
WJLA
Montgomery Co. official had full bar in office, drank with employees, OIG report says
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Editor's Note: 7News originally reported in the headline that the OIG report claimed Anderson "forced" individuals to drink alcohol. The anonymous email that started the investigation actually made those claims. The OIG report was unable to verify that allegation. Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey...
WJLA
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting, to appear in Fairfax Co. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Editor's Note: This story originally reported that Noah Settles would appear in court Thursday, Sept. 15. Settles was not scheduled to appear in court on that date. It appears the court date was moved. D.C. rapper "No Savage", who has been accused of shooting...
Dumfries father hit by school bus tire, charged with trespassing after fight with bus driver
A Dumfries father was hit in the leg with a moving bus tire and charged with attempted trespassing after an argument with a school bus driver went wrong on Tuesday afternoon.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
WTOP
Vehicle sought in Northwest DC shooting that injured 2
D.C. police are looking for a vehicle linked to a shooting Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest in the Petworth area. A red Kia Soul was seen fleeing the scene. Police said two men were shot near the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Police...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Tornado warning in effect in areas of Fairfax County
A Tornado Warning is in effect for Fairfax County this evening, per the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. today (Monday). A map detailing the area that may be impacted is below.
WTOP
Community rallies to support Ireland’s Four Courts after crash
A popular Arlington, Virginia, pub remains closed after a ride-share driver crashed his car into the building in August. On Thursday night, a fellow pub owner in Shirlington rallied the community to support the owner and staff of Ireland’s Four Courts pub. Arlington County police are still investigating the...
Comments / 0