ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

DC lowers speed limits on key corridors; more to come

D.C. is lowering the speed limit on certain roads from 30 mph to 25. The District Department of Transportation said in a statement Friday that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue Northwest and New York Avenue Northeast had been reduced, and that the speed limit would also drop to 25 in the future on North Capitol Street/Blair Road Northwest between Harewood Road and Van Buren Street, and Wheeler Road Southeast between Wahler Place and Southern Avenue.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Laurel

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night on U.S. Route 1 in Laurel, Maryland, police in Howard County said. The police said the hit-and-run occurred in the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard/U.S. 1, about a mile south of Md. Route 32, around 10:45 p.m. The...
LAUREL, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Fairfax County Principal Charged with DUI, Hit-and-Run

The Navy Elementary School principal allegedly crashed into an Aldie home before fleeing the scene. A principal of a Fairfax County Public Schools elementary school has been charged with a DUI hit-and-run for a September 9 incident in which he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residence before fleeing the scene.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Arlington County, VA
Government
City
Columbia, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Arlington County, VA
Traffic
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
County
Arlington County, VA
ffxnow.com

Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County

Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#County Line#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#Washington Boulevard#The Air Force Memorial
WTOP

Fairfax Co. board votes to rename Lee-Jackson, Lee highways

In a near-unanimous decision, the Fairfax County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday to change the names of Lee and Lee-Jackson highways to Route 29 and Route 50, respectively. The vote was 9 to 1, with the sole “no” vote cast by the board’s only Republican supervisor, Pat...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business

A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NBC Washington

5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday

Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Vehicle sought in Northwest DC shooting that injured 2

D.C. police are looking for a vehicle linked to a shooting Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest in the Petworth area. A red Kia Soul was seen fleeing the scene. Police said two men were shot near the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Community rallies to support Ireland’s Four Courts after crash

A popular Arlington, Virginia, pub remains closed after a ride-share driver crashed his car into the building in August. On Thursday night, a fellow pub owner in Shirlington rallied the community to support the owner and staff of Ireland’s Four Courts pub. Arlington County police are still investigating the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy