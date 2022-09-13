Orleans Parish highest in US in percentage of exonerations of wrongfully convicted; Jefferson is close behind at fourth

Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can't afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Jeff Landry relates lawlessness in New Orleans to abortion policies, mayor's travel
Louisiana's Bond Commission finally advanced a flood control project for New Orleans Thursday after it had been delayed twice previously because the city's top elected officials have said they won't enforce the state's abortion ban. Members voted 11-1 to advance a $39 million non-cash line of credit to build a...
Operation ‘Summer Knights’: US marshals arrest 8, rescue 15 missing, endangered kids in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A four-month operation targeting missing and endangered children in Louisiana successfully recovered 15 minors and netted eight arrests. Operation “Summer Knights,” led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana, concluded Aug. 31, according to WGNO-TV. Highlights of the coordinated sting are as...
NOLA.com
Accusations of harassment, backroom dealing surface at Lakefront Management Authority
Accusations of harassment and backroom dealing were aired Thursday in New Orleans at the Lakefront Management Authority, following a complaint that members of its governing board illegally plotted to get rid of the executive director. The complaint, to the Louisiana attorney general's office, alleged that six board members conducted a...
theadvocate.com
Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.
After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
The Big Health Event expected to be a big deal for New Orleans
The Big Health Event will provide free health screenings, healthy culinary demonstrations, a movement zone with personal trainers, yoga, Zumba, and even a children's zone with STEM activities. Find out how to register here.
Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again
Vauchel Cojoe, a former cab driver in Uptown New Orleans, found herself living under an overpass for several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was overwhelming for me,” Cojoe said. “My mental health was kicked in… I’d be depressed a lot.” Cojoe was considered an essential worker during the pandemic, but an injury from an […] The post Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
NOLA.com
AG Jeff Landry backs Mayor LaToya Cantrell in push to end NOPD consent decree
Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her legal fight to end federal court oversight of the New Orleans Police Department after a decade, in a case of strange political bedfellows that casts the sprawling police consent decree as a common enemy. In a legal...
NOLA.com
Lakefront agency's own attorneys accuse members of plotting ouster in illegal meeting
Members of the Louisiana board that oversees Lakefront Airport, two marinas and other public properties along Lake Pontchartrain stand accused by their own attorneys of secretly plotting to oust their executive director and violating the state's open meetings law. The fracas centers on the Lakefront Management Authority, and has drawn...
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK’s Assassination
Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as “The Little Man” out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish.
aidshealth.org
New Orleans: Award-Winning AHF Thrift Store Opens to Support Local AIDS Services
NEW ORLEANS, LA (September 12, 2022)–AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest, non-profit global AIDS organization, is pleased to announce that on Saturday, September 17, 2022, it is opening a new branch of its popular and award-winning Out of the Closet (OTC) thrift store—AHF’s first in Louisiana. The store site, will be located at 2900 Magazine Street in New Orleans Garden District neighborhood.
NOLA.com
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
10 Days, 50 Recommendations: NYPD veterans look to bring big changes to New Orleans police force
Less than two weeks after veteran officers from the New York City Police Department were called in to aid the NOPD, 50 recommendations have been made to help the department get a handle on violent crime and employ more officers.
WDSU
Bywater residents report more issues near old abandoned Navy base
NEW ORLEANS — Many residents in the Bywater are able to breathe a sigh of relief after the city cleaned out and secured the old naval base site. LJ Montgomery has been living in the Bywater his whole life and says this has been an issue for years, but it looks like things are finally turning around.
fox8live.com
French Quarter bar helps NOPD ID and catch suspect with security tech
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A French Quarter bar is employing high-tech measures to protect the neighborhood from the city’s rising crime. This week, it helped the NOPD identify and capture a suspect within an hour. “I think we bear a greater responsibility to take care of our neighborhood, so...
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
