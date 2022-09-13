Read full article on original website
fishduck.com
Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?
BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
National experts make their picks for BYU-Oregon and Utah-San Diego State. Who’s favored?
No. 12 BYU traveling to face No. 25 Oregon is one of the top games of Week 3 of the college football season, while No. 14 Utah hosts San Diego State hoping to avenge a loss last season.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
KSLTV
Ute Conference Football suspends coaches, parents, players after brawl on the field
SALT LAKE CITY — The Ute Conference Football said it took swift action after a fight broke out at a youth game over the weekend. Executive Director Jeff Gorringe was disappointed by the actions of those involved and said incidents like this take away from the players’ experience.
upr.org
Fans respond to USU head coach's criticisms following Aggie loss to Weber State
Tensions were already reaching a boiling point during Utah State’s 35-7 loss to Weber State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium, and they escalated in the aftermath of the Aggies’ first loss to a FCS opponent since 2000. With the exception of a 100-yard...
VIDEO: Student body sends special message to injured football player
Alta High School students flooded to the bleachers this week to send a special message to a fellow student and football player who is recovering after a major injury he suffered in a game.
upr.org
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
SALT LAKE CITY — A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it. "It’s been an incredible hit," said Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor of plant, soils and climate at Utah State University, who helped design it. "I can’t tell you the amount of people who have contacted me."
More scattered storms up north with drier conditions down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After a couple of unsettled days across the state with widespread showers and storms, the next couple of days will bring some change. In central and northern Utah, we’ll be looking at more unsettled weather with the potential for scattered showers and storms […]
ballparkdigest.com
Is new Salt Lake Bees ballpark in the works–or is MLB the final goal?
With ownership of 1,300 acres of land for development, the Larry H. Miller Company may be looking to build a sports-centered community in Salt Lake County for the Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League) — or may have its sights on an MLB team and ballpark. A few...
Incredible lightning show seen over northern Utah
As strong storms move into northern Utah on Thursday night, Mother Nature is putting on amazing lightning show.
lehifreepress.com
Lehi service event a big success, several projects completed
By any measure, last Saturday’s citywide service event, which coincided with the September 11 day of remembrance, was a huge success. Thousands of volunteer hours from the young to the elderly were offered in the preparation and execution of the event to unite the community in service. According to...
ksl.com
How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
Using wetlands to improve the Great Salt Lake
UTAH (ABC4) – The Great Salt Lake’s ecosystem supports 75 percent of all wetlands in Utah. The Nature Conservancy is working on a project to create 40 acres of new wetlands just outside of Layton. The new wetlands will serve to create habitat for migratory birds, manage runoff rainwater, and improve the quality of the […]
violetskyadventures.com
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
Utah’s housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
Utah’s housing market is still facing high home prices. Amid high mortgage rates, the state’s affordability crisis is at an all-time high. That’s had an impact on the state’s homeless population, which increased 14% in 2021. What are Utah’s political leaders doing about it?
Utah County boy recovering from reaction to invasive plant
Parents of a boy in American Fork are cautioning others when it comes to plants and removing them after their son received blisters and rashes from exposure to the sap from myrtle spurge.
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Who Does Morgan Wallen Love More… Utah or Idaho?
Following Morgan Wallen's concert at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa last Friday, he continued his tour and performed the very next night in Salt Lake City, UT. However, fans quickly noticed he didn't say anything on social media about being in Idaho, all while he was actively posting content to his Instagram about being in Utah.
ksl.com
Water woes: Contamination in Sunset, Pleasant Grove; flooding in Salt Lake City
SUNSET — Some Utahns across the state are experiencing water woes — from contaminated drinking water to flooding. Residents of Sunset and Pleasant Grove should take caution before drinking water from their tap, as each city is flushing the water system to eliminate contaminants. Sunset City over-fluoridation of...
