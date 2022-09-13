ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

fishduck.com

Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?

BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

More scattered storms up north with drier conditions down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After a couple of unsettled days across the state with widespread showers and storms, the next couple of days will bring some change. In central and northern Utah, we’ll be looking at more unsettled weather with the potential for scattered showers and storms […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Lehi service event a big success, several projects completed

By any measure, last Saturday’s citywide service event, which coincided with the September 11 day of remembrance, was a huge success. Thousands of volunteer hours from the young to the elderly were offered in the preparation and execution of the event to unite the community in service. According to...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?

SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Using wetlands to improve the Great Salt Lake

UTAH (ABC4) – The Great Salt Lake’s ecosystem supports 75 percent of all wetlands in Utah.  The Nature Conservancy is working on a project to create 40 acres of new wetlands just outside of Layton. The new wetlands will serve to create habitat for migratory birds, manage runoff rainwater, and improve the quality of the […]
LAYTON, UT
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
103.5 KISSFM

The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Who Does Morgan Wallen Love More… Utah or Idaho?

Following Morgan Wallen's concert at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa last Friday, he continued his tour and performed the very next night in Salt Lake City, UT. However, fans quickly noticed he didn't say anything on social media about being in Idaho, all while he was actively posting content to his Instagram about being in Utah.
NAMPA, ID

