Las Vegas-based podcasts offering $100K to find who killed Tupac Shakur

By David Charns
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GeF3_0hsyWHAT00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas-based podcasts are teaming up to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed musician Tupac Shakur.

Tuesday marks 26 years since Shakur died after being shot several days earlier while he sat in a car stopped at an intersection a block off the Las Vegas Strip.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Shakur was shot at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane while leaving a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand Plaza. He died on Sept. 13, 1996, in the hospital.

The Problem Solver Show and the Action Junkeez Podcast are offering the reward to mark the anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOxNc_0hsyWHAT00
The car Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot and killed. (KLAS)

The Problem Solver Show’s producer, David Kohlmeier, is a retired Henderson police officer.

In May, Kohlmeier and Daniel Minor said they were offering a reward $5,000 for finding additional remains in Lake Mead.

Anyone with any information can contact The Problem Solver Show at 702-999-1111. There is also an anonymous hotline: 1-833-TIPSCASH (847-7227).

Police urge anyone with information on the men or the crime to contact LVMPD Homicide at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com . To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go online to crimestoppersofnv.com .

