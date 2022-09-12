ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious

With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
Business
Santa Maria Driver’s Double-Murder Trial Delayed

The planned Sept. 19 start for the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of the man charged with murder for a Santa Maria traffic crash has been delayed. Javier Cortes, 31, of Santa Maria, was charged after the March 16, 2019 crash at the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street involving his Chrysler and a Jeep carrying four women.
Captain’s Log: Rain Shadows and Fish Galore

During the heatwave I spent a day at sea doing what I do best — fishing! It was a tag, measure and release CCFRP research trip inside and outside the Marine Protected Area near Carrington Point which is the northeast corner of Santa Rosa Island, where majestic elk and big deer used to roam until they were removed by the National Park Service.
Santa Barbara Girls Improve to 6-1 in Channel League with Sweep of Rio Mesa

The Santa Barbara girls swept Rio Mesa on the road Thursday by scores of 25-15, 25-8, 25-19, improving the Dons to 6-1 in Channel League play. Emmy Werner had seven kills and four digs, and Augustine Wooten added six kills and three blocks. Shae Delany had five kills and four digs, Nicole Scheutz eight aces, three kills and a block, and Malia Alzina three aces.
Full-Scale Mock Plane Crash Allows Airport, First Responders to Practice Emergency Plan

The Santa Barbara Airport held a full-scale emergency drill Thursday morning, where dozens of emergency responders practiced how they would respond to a large plane crash. The drill, required by the Federal Aviation Administration to take place every 36 months, tests the airport’s emergency plan for how airport personnel and mutual aid partners would respond to an emergency or mass-casualty incident, such as a plane crash.
Santa Barbara’s Defense Steps Up in Crunch Time to Secure 29-22 Win Over Ventura

The four meetings between the Santa Barbara High and Ventura football teams could be dubbed the Drama Bowl, as the Dons won each game by eight points or less. The tension was back Friday night at Peabody Stadium. Clinging to a seven-point lead, Santa Barbara came up with two huge defensive plays in the last 4:45 and held off the Cougars for a 29-22 victory in Drama Bowl 5.
Four Local Teams Defending Home Turf Under Friday Night Lights

The stadium lights will be shining all over the South Coast on Friday night as four high school teams play their football games at home. Bishop Diego is the lone traveler. The Cardinals head to Downey to face a undefeated St. Pius X/St. Matthias Academy team in their final tuneup before Marmonte League play in two weeks.
Bishop Diego Serves Grace Brethren Off Court for TVL Sweep

Bishop Diego served 20 aces and swept host Grace Brethren, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21, for its second Tri-Valley League girls volleyball victory on Thursday night. Eliana Urzua led the way with six aces, including four in a row to close out the second set. Sage Thorne-Thomsen and Mia Bazzani each had four aces and Emma Coglizer added three.
UCSB Women Shut Out 4-0 in Big West Opener Against Cal Poly

The UCSB women’s soccer team lost their Big West Conference opener on the road to Cal Poly Thursday in a 4-0 shutout. The Mustangs scored in the 13th minute, and for the rest of the first half the Gaucho defense increased the pressure to keep Cal Poly from pushing through the back line. The first half ended 1-0.
