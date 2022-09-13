ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kslsports.com

BYU Climbs Up In Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – We’re two weeks into the college football season and are starting to get a slightly clearer picture of who the real contenders are in the Big 12 and the PAC-12 conferences. As they do every week, Ben Anderson, Jake Scott, and Jake Hatch rank...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game

PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Cam Rising Shares His Favorite Thing About BYU

SALT LAKE CITY- In a joint NIL campaign for Mountain America Credit Union with BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was asked about his favorite thing about BYU. In typical Rising fashion- an eye twinkle and laugh, he said flatly, “Nothing,” before breaking out in more laughter.
PROVO, UT
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nypressnews.com

Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops

A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
OREM, UT
violetskyadventures.com

Amazing Burgers and Great Brews at Fat Jack’s Tap House

Grab a seat at Fat Jack’s Tap House and Burger Emporium for a delicious meal in downtown Salt Lake City. The menu features a unique variety of handcrafted burgers and locally sourced brews. Fat Jack’s Tap House serves 100% all natural beef in the burgers. The one shown in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Klamath Alerts

OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon

On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
ELKO, NV
sweetwaternow.com

Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
MIDVALE, UT

