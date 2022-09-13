Read full article on original website
BYU Climbs Up In Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – We’re two weeks into the college football season and are starting to get a slightly clearer picture of who the real contenders are in the Big 12 and the PAC-12 conferences. As they do every week, Ben Anderson, Jake Scott, and Jake Hatch rank...
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
Political debate roils South Carolina after university cancels BYU women’s basketball games
South Carolina state lawmakers are arguing over University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s decision to cancel a scheduled two-game series with Brigham Young University women’s basketball team. The South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which includes over a dozen state lawmakers, sent a letter to Staley...
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
Instant Replay: Cam Rising Shares His Favorite Thing About BYU
SALT LAKE CITY- In a joint NIL campaign for Mountain America Credit Union with BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was asked about his favorite thing about BYU. In typical Rising fashion- an eye twinkle and laugh, he said flatly, “Nothing,” before breaking out in more laughter.
Game Week: What You Need to Know for Saturday’s Football Game
The 14th-ranked Utah Football team hosts San Diego State this Saturday at 8 p.m. It is Utah's annual Ute Proud game and will feature recognition of the Ute Tribe and a halftime performance on the field. As part of the Ute Proud game, the Ute Tribe Business Committee will be...
VIDEO: Student body sends special message to injured football player
Alta High School students flooded to the bleachers this week to send a special message to a fellow student and football player who is recovering after a major injury he suffered in a game.
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it.
5 Questions with Spence: Danny Ainge, brutal honesty is refreshing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s another edition of 5 Questions with Spence as Spence Checketts from ESPN 700 joins our Dave Fox. Questions included Dave asking Spence for his reaction to Danny Ainge saying the Jazz players did not believe in each other this past season. Also...
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops
A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees’ future and a controversial lawman
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at a Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its baseball field.
Utah County boy recovering from reaction to invasive plant
Parents of a boy in American Fork are cautioning others when it comes to plants and removing them after their son received blisters and rashes from exposure to the sap from myrtle spurge.
Amazing Burgers and Great Brews at Fat Jack’s Tap House
Grab a seat at Fat Jack’s Tap House and Burger Emporium for a delicious meal in downtown Salt Lake City. The menu features a unique variety of handcrafted burgers and locally sourced brews. Fat Jack’s Tap House serves 100% all natural beef in the burgers. The one shown in...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
Lehi resident Neal Currey, Black Rifle Coffee owner, social media influencer dead at 42
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Neal Anthony Currey, a social media influencer, gun advocate and owner of Black Rifle Coffee in Orem, died Saturday, his wife, Casey Currey, confirmed on Instagram. On Tuesday, she also shared a link to funeral details and an account that says...
Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
