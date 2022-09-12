Read full article on original website
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
DrummBeat: Weekend recruiting buzz| 5-star defender updates| 4-star DB notes| 4-star DL decision notes & MORE
*** Let's start with 2023 four-star DL Jordan Renaud:. Last night, the Sooners' staffers in Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates were at the four-star DL game in Texarkana. This stop.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees shoulders blame for Fighting Irish struggles
Notre Dame enters a new weekend of college football, looking to bounce back with a much stronger offensive showing. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the season and have averaged just 15.5 points per game in their first two games. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees accepted full responsibility for the offensive struggles during a media session this week.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Kenny Churchwell Targeting Call
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he saw from the targeting call against defensive back Kenny Churchwell.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
Hubert Davis Talks Year Two: Offseason Prep, Newcomers, Forward Focus, Live Action
The 2022-23 North Carolina Basketball season is right around the corner. With the completion of the offseason conditioning program, the Tar Heels are just days away from the start of preseason practice and the season-opening "Live Action" event (Sept. 30) in front of fans at the Smith Center. Expectations are...
Names to know on Tennessee basketball's 2024 recruiting board
247Sports updated its recruiting rankings for the Top150 in the class of 2024 on Wednesday. Here are the names to know on Tennessee basketball's recruiting board in.
WR Chester Rogers: Athletic Profile & Cleveland Browns Route To Success
Looking at the athletic profile of new Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Haeg and his route to success with the team.
Penn State football: Drew Allar reacts to Nittany Lions home debut, 5-star freshman QB's first TDs
Penn State football fans got their first look at freshman quarterback Drew Allar in Beaver Stadium this past Saturday when the former five-star recruit debuted before the home crowd and sparked a 46-10 win over Ohio. He threw the first two touchdowns of his career while going 6-for-8 passing with 88 yards.
Column: Pride and culture shine as FSU moves to 3-0
Selflessness, pride and effort are all on display for FSU during this 3-0 start.
Mailbag: NC State Week
Jarret Johnson answers questions from Inside the Red Raiders subscribers ahead of Texas Tech's matchup at NC State.
Ryan Harris: Patrick Mahomes Is That Dude For Chiefs
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to discuss why he believes Patrick Mahomes is that dude for the Chiefs.
Pregame P: Mozart, the White Buffalo and eloté
OUInsider’s Parker Thune gets you ready for the Sooners’ season opener with a comprehensive preview, complete with mailbag and betting lines.
Maryland Basketball Recruiting Scoop: Scouting and intel for prospects in new top-100
The 2024 247Sports Rankings update was released and it’s no secret that the local talent in that class is strong. A look at the movements in the rankings and where Maryland stands with each of the 10 top-100 players.
What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU
East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
