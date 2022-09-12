ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU

East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Raw Video: Mike Norvell, Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker celebrate big win at Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a big win on Friday night, overcoming some key injuries and a second-half deficit to secure a 35-31 victory over Louisville at Cardinal Stadium. Among the players injured in the game was starting quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered an apparent leg injury late in the first half on a sack.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Everything Bo Nix said on Wednesday of BYU week

Bo Nix met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the team's final preparation for its upcoming matchup against No. 12 BYU. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily.
PROVO, UT

