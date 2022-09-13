ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, CO

coloradohometownweekly.com

Football: Frederick holds on to defeat Silver Creek

LONGMONT — Frederick exited Everly-Montgomery Field feeling very lucky on Thursday night. After holding a 29-7 second-quarter lead, Silver Creek scored 20 unanswered points and had two opportunities to either tie or take the lead. The Golden Eagles successfully defended a fourth-quarter two-point conversion attempt and with under two minutes in regulation, Raptors senior Cole Riters couldn’t knock in a lengthy 45-yard field goal.
FREDERICK, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boys golf roundup: Local teams wrap up regular season play with league championships

Fairview boys golf could hardly have asked for a better showing at the Front Range League Championships at Harmony Club in Timnath on Tuesday. Amid tight competition that saw the top three teams finish within five strokes of one another, the Knights claimed second place with a cumulative score of 287, just two strokes behind winner Fossil Ridge and three ahead of third-place Monarch. Broomfield claimed fourth at 307.
TIMNATH, CO
K99

Camp Pickle is Coming to Colorado in 2024

Pickleball has become an increasingly popular sport, especially over the past few years. It combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, in the fact that it's played on a court and Wiffle balls are volleyed over the net with paddles. As of 2022, there are approximately 4.8 million players nationwide, with games and tournaments being held at various locations all across the globe.
COLORADO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?

Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18

COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
coloradohometownweekly.com

Used book store a success story in Lafayette

Growing up, Deirdre Appelhans’ grandmother was a children’s author, and her father had a love of books. Wherever she lived or traveled as a kid, her family would take her to used book stores. That gave her a love of reading that she would carry into her adult life.
LAFAYETTE, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads

Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Bear brought down safely after climbing tree on CSU campus

A bear wandered onto the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins and was removed without injury by wildlife officials.Authorities initially warned students and faculty to avoid the north end of The Oval on the northeastern side of campus. That's because the bear was in a tree that's close to Ammons Hall. Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear and lowered it to the ground using a rope. Some students who were gathered nearby cheered and clapped when the bear was brought down safely.
FORT COLLINS, CO
5280.com

Fort Collins: Creedmore Lakes to the North Fork Cache la Poudre River

Why we love it: Savor solitude and a trio of easy-access high-country lakes with options to overnight or continue farther into Roosevelt National Forest. When to go: Summer through late fall or year-round with traction devices or snowshoes. Pre-hike fuel: Near the junction of Highway 287 and Red Feather Lakes...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Daily Record

Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday

Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
DENVER, CO
Hays Post

Trooper arrests 2 from Colorado after high-speed chase that started in Hays

A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
HAYS, KS
