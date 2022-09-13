Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerDenver, CO
Aurora man sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting roommateHeather WillardAurora, CO
How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in DenverInstaworkDenver, CO
Denver council member warns of potential rail disastersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora considers moratorium on sedativesDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com
Football: Frederick holds on to defeat Silver Creek
LONGMONT — Frederick exited Everly-Montgomery Field feeling very lucky on Thursday night. After holding a 29-7 second-quarter lead, Silver Creek scored 20 unanswered points and had two opportunities to either tie or take the lead. The Golden Eagles successfully defended a fourth-quarter two-point conversion attempt and with under two minutes in regulation, Raptors senior Cole Riters couldn’t knock in a lengthy 45-yard field goal.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boys golf roundup: Local teams wrap up regular season play with league championships
Fairview boys golf could hardly have asked for a better showing at the Front Range League Championships at Harmony Club in Timnath on Tuesday. Amid tight competition that saw the top three teams finish within five strokes of one another, the Knights claimed second place with a cumulative score of 287, just two strokes behind winner Fossil Ridge and three ahead of third-place Monarch. Broomfield claimed fourth at 307.
How to watch Air Force football at Wyoming on Friday
Air Force will look to snap a three-game losing streak at Wyoming with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday televised by CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports Network can be found in Denver and Colorado Springs on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.
Camp Pickle is Coming to Colorado in 2024
Pickleball has become an increasingly popular sport, especially over the past few years. It combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, in the fact that it's played on a court and Wiffle balls are volleyed over the net with paddles. As of 2022, there are approximately 4.8 million players nationwide, with games and tournaments being held at various locations all across the globe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A war of words between 3 Denver-area Catholic schools
The topic of LGBTQ+ is at the center of a tense exchange and claims of defamation by Regis Jesuit High School, St. Mary's Academy and a letter mentioning both by officials at St. Thomas More Catholic School.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?
Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
Here's The Best College In Colorado
U.S. News & World Report laid out the best public colleges and universities in the Centennial State.
RELATED PEOPLE
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Used book store a success story in Lafayette
Growing up, Deirdre Appelhans’ grandmother was a children’s author, and her father had a love of books. Wherever she lived or traveled as a kid, her family would take her to used book stores. That gave her a love of reading that she would carry into her adult life.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads
Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths...
Bear brought down safely after climbing tree on CSU campus
A bear wandered onto the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins and was removed without injury by wildlife officials.Authorities initially warned students and faculty to avoid the north end of The Oval on the northeastern side of campus. That's because the bear was in a tree that's close to Ammons Hall. Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear and lowered it to the ground using a rope. Some students who were gathered nearby cheered and clapped when the bear was brought down safely.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5280.com
Fort Collins: Creedmore Lakes to the North Fork Cache la Poudre River
Why we love it: Savor solitude and a trio of easy-access high-country lakes with options to overnight or continue farther into Roosevelt National Forest. When to go: Summer through late fall or year-round with traction devices or snowshoes. Pre-hike fuel: Near the junction of Highway 287 and Red Feather Lakes...
Daily Record
Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday
Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
Trooper arrests 2 from Colorado after high-speed chase that started in Hays
A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Bowhunter Nearly Gored to Death by a Bull Moose He Missed
An archery hunt for moose in Larimer County, Colorado ended with air transit to the local hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The adult male bowhunter missed a shot on a moose, which prompted the moose to charge and attack the bowhunter, causing him serious injuries. According to the Larimer County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather5280.com
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Denver
The Mile High City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
Moose attacked hunter after he tries to shoot it with arrow
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bowhunter was airlifted out of a remote area of Larimer County Tuesday after he tried to shoot a moose with an arrow, but instead was charged and gored by the animal, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. It happened just before noon Tuesday in...
The Famed Casa Bonita Seems to Be Making Headway
A new paint job to the building suggests promising progress after months of superficial stagnancy
Comments / 0