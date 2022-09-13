Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire spreads through Northampton Crossings Burger King in Lower Nazareth
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – Smoke was billowing from a Burger King in Lower Nazareth Township Thursday night, but it wasn't from the fast-food restaurant's signature flame-grilled burgers. A fire spread through the eatery in the Northampton Crossings shopping center. Crews were called to the scene at 3706 Nazareth...
Fire damages Burger King at Northampton Crossings (UPDATE)
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
walnutport.com
Allentown food bank has seen a 230% increase in clients. Here’s how Lehigh Valley pantries are battling inflation-fueled hunger
A client choice food pantry model is giving hungry Lehigh Valley resident more agency while breaking down stigmas, officials said.
Women’s Resources of Monroe County answers the call for help
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first recipient at the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser is the Women’s Resources of Monroe County, a center that provides free and confidential services for anyone who has been a victim of domestic and sexual abuse. Answering the calls for help. That is Jane Gagliardo’s role as a […]
$100k grant for Bethlehem Food Co-Op will fund on-site kitchen at future grocery store
A $100,000 grant for the Bethlehem Food Co-Op will be put towards building an on-site kitchen in the co-op’s future grocery store, state Sen. Lisa Boscola announced last week. The Bethlehem Food Co-Op’s member-owned grocery store will be the anchor tenant in a new Broad Street apartment complex in...
Bethlehem Twp. road still closed due to delay in paving materials
A delay in paving materials means a major route in Bethlehem Township remains closed today, officials said. Brodhead Road has been closed since Wednesday morning at the intersection with Nazareth Pike (Route 191). It was supposed to reopen the following day. Crews were performing maintenance and repairs on a Norfolk...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter This Pennsylvania Location
One Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company said earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property
The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem recognized as 'Bird Town' in Pa.
Bethlehem recognized as 'Bird Town' in Pa. Bird Town Pennsylvania presented two new signs to the city Wednesday for its continued participation in the program.
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
buckscountyherald.com
Discovering the Roebling bridges of Bucks County
America’s most famous bridge-building family, the Roeblings, were based in New Jersey but did few projects in neighboring Bucks County. Three Roebling-connected bridges in our county are easily accessible today, for people who want to see these engineering marvels. John Augustus Roebling was the foremost bridge engineer of his...
walnutport.com
Census: Pandemic doubled poverty rates in Carbon County; Lehigh Valley at-home workers quadrupled, but internet access lags
Numbers published by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday confirm that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted many aspects of life in the Lehigh Valley region.
Just Born announces leadership change in Bethlehem as 100th anniversary approaches
Just Born Quality Confections has announced a change in its leadership panel. The Bethlehem-based confectioner Friday announced its Board of Directors unanimously elected to the position of co-chief executive officer, David N. Shaffer, and Gardner “Chip” M. Jett, Jr., Shaffer’s son-in-law. The positions go into effect immediately.
walnutport.com
5 injured in explosion at Pa. state prison in Montgomery County during training exercise
Three members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad were injured when an explosive device detonated unexpectedly during a training exercise at a state prison Thursday morning. Source: pennnews.
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
wrnjradio.com
Watch: First responders help horse that had fallen in Hunterdon County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Fire responders assisted with getting a fallen horse back on it’s feet Wednesday morning at Good Manners Farm in Delaware Township. “While doing a regular trim of the hind hooves, Tamale, who suffers from a neurological condition, fell down,” according to a...
Man shot during gun battle in McDonald's parking lot near Temple's campus
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot during a gun battle in a McDonald's parking lot Thursday night.
Driver crashes into day care building in West Philadelphia
Chopper 6 over the scene showed the vehicle suffered severe front-end damage.
Dozens evacuated from partially collapsed apartment building in Logan
A portion of a Logan apartment building partially collapsed Wednesday morning. It happened on the seventh floor. Dozens of people were evacuated.
walnutport.com
Allentown distillery expanding, moving to former A-Treat-owned building on city’s East Side
The maker of Mishka Premium Vodka receives $1 million loan from Housing and Urban Development to expand business in east Allentown to expand and move its business.
Comments / 1