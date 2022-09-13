ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Fire damages Burger King at Northampton Crossings (UPDATE)

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
Women’s Resources of Monroe County answers the call for help

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first recipient at the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser is the Women’s Resources of Monroe County, a center that provides free and confidential services for anyone who has been a victim of domestic and sexual abuse. Answering the calls for help. That is Jane Gagliardo’s role as a […]
Discovering the Roebling bridges of Bucks County

America’s most famous bridge-building family, the Roeblings, were based in New Jersey but did few projects in neighboring Bucks County. Three Roebling-connected bridges in our county are easily accessible today, for people who want to see these engineering marvels. John Augustus Roebling was the foremost bridge engineer of his...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
