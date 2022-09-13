Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.
Elite Daily
Trisha Paytas Just Had A Daughter, And Her Name Is So Barbiecore
Congratulations are in order for Trisha Paytas. The 34-year-old YouTuber and singer welcomed her first child on Sept. 14 with her husband, photographer Moses Hacmon. Trisha announced the healthy arrival of her baby girl on Instagram the next day and revealed a name for her daughter as unique as Paytas herself.
Elite Daily
Aw! Blake Lively Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ family is getting bigger. According to E! Online, the A Simple Favor star revealed she’s expecting again by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15. Lively was walking the red carpet in a sequined mini-dress when she put her hand on her stomach to emphasize her growing bump.
Elite Daily
Throw Away Your Tweezers, Hailey Bieber's Grown-Out Brows Are The Moment
The eyebrow pendulum has finally swung back around. After a surge of bleached brows being the celebrity eyebrow look du jour, a hero has finally stepped forth to stand in solidarity with the once-popular thick, fluffy brows. It appears that Hailey Bieber, the reigning queen of all things glazed doughnut, has said goodbye to her tweezers, at least for now. Based on a series of Instagram selfies, Bieber appears to be flaunting a pair of very grown-out brows and the results are magnificent. You haven’t seen eyebrows this free-flowing since your middle school days. Nature is healing, but it’s going to take time — a long time — for me to grow Bieber-length brows.
Elite Daily
Kim Opened Up About Her Love Life “Not Working” After Splitting With Pete
Sigh. If dating is tough for Kim Kardashian, I’m officially concerned. ICYMI, on Aug. 5, reports of Kete’s breakup surfaced. A little over a month later, on Sept. 14, the Kardashians star confirmed she’s single during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Although she sounded content with her current status, that didn’t stop her from venting about her romantic struggles. And Kardashian’s quote about her love life “not working” was too real. (Just wondering, has she tried telling it to “get its f*cking a** up and work?”)
Elite Daily
Kylie Cosmetics’ Kris Collection Is Inspired By The Momager's Love Of Martinis
Olive for a good Kylie Cosmetics collaboration (and martini pun). In the years since Kylie Jenner launched her cosmetics company, she’s partnered up with all of her sisters (most recently Kendall Jenner for the second time); some of her friends, including bestie Stassi Schroeder and ex-BFF Jordyn Woods; and even her daughter, Stormi Webster. But none of those partnerships could compare to Kylie Cosmetics’ Kris Collection. Kylie and Kris Jenner teamed up for another mother-daughter drop, and it’s even better than the original.
Elite Daily
Jason Momoa’s Hair Evolution Is A Roller Coaster Ride I’m Still Processing
Most folks know me as “that writer with curly hair.” It’s the first thing that people notice about me, so I understand the pressure that Jason Momoa is under. The 43-year-old actor plopped himself onto everyone’s ‘hot guy with long hair’ radar as the titular Conan in 2011’s Conan The Barbarian and fans have been emotionally invested in his hair ever since. If loin cloth action movies are not among your cinematic preferences — no shade ‘cause same — you might have missed his breakout role, but chances are you know his hair. What makes Momoa’s hair evolution so fascinating is that, despite having experienced quite a hair evolution since his first feature film role, the actor frequently plays characters that have his signature long hair look.
Elite Daily
I Reviewed About-Face Beauty’s First Mascara And Eye Gloss, And I’m Hooked
One of the perks of my job as a beauty editor is getting to test brand-new products before they launch. Sometimes, the new launches are great, sometimes they’re just OK, and, as is the case with about-face’s 1994 Volumizing Mascara and Vinyl Effect Eye Gloss, sometimes they rock my whole world. I’m not that surprised because, in a landscape full of celebrity beauty brands, Halsey’s about-face beauty has stood out from the jump. I know the beauty industry throws words like “innovative” around all the time, but about-face’s Matte Fluid Eye Paints truly changed the eye makeup game. Not only is Halsey super-involved with the formulation and production of about-face products, ensuring that everything is as clean and sensitivity-conscious as possible, but they also slashed the brand’s prices across the board in April 2022 to make about-face more accessible to everyone. Now, about-face is dropping two new products, a volumizing mascara and an eye gloss, and I got to try them before the official launch on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Elite Daily
The Drama Between Love Is Blind's Shayne And Natalie Just Got More Complicated
Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen said “I don’t” to each other when they made it to the altar at the end of Love Is Blind Season 2, but that wasn’t the end of their story. When they both returned for After The Altar, they revealed some lingering drama between them, and a lot of it revolves around another contestant: Shaina Hurley. Here’s everything to know about the drama between Natalie and Shayne during Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 13, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 13, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Sources Say That Leo Is “Definitely Pursuing” Gigi. Remember when Leonardo DiCaprio kept getting snubbed...
Elite Daily
TBH, Nobody Missed Shake During Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2
When Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Sept. 16, one familiar — and polarizing — face was notably missing from the cast. Af “Shake” Chatterjee, the infamous villain from Season 2 of Love Is Blind, didn’t make it for the reunion episodes of Love Is Blind: After The Altar.
Elite Daily
Love Is Blind's Sal May Have Finally Met His Match
Things didn’t work out for Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata on Love Is Blind Season 2, but Sal may be heading down the aisle anyway. In Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2, Sal introduced his new girlfriend to the gang, including his ex, Mallory. Sal’s new girlfriend Jessica “Jessi” Palkovic made a big splash and it looks like she might be the one for Sal. Here’s everything to know about this new addition to Love Is Blind.
