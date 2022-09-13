One of the perks of my job as a beauty editor is getting to test brand-new products before they launch. Sometimes, the new launches are great, sometimes they’re just OK, and, as is the case with about-face’s 1994 Volumizing Mascara and Vinyl Effect Eye Gloss, sometimes they rock my whole world. I’m not that surprised because, in a landscape full of celebrity beauty brands, Halsey’s about-face beauty has stood out from the jump. I know the beauty industry throws words like “innovative” around all the time, but about-face’s Matte Fluid Eye Paints truly changed the eye makeup game. Not only is Halsey super-involved with the formulation and production of about-face products, ensuring that everything is as clean and sensitivity-conscious as possible, but they also slashed the brand’s prices across the board in April 2022 to make about-face more accessible to everyone. Now, about-face is dropping two new products, a volumizing mascara and an eye gloss, and I got to try them before the official launch on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO