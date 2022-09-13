Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: City early-education leaders mark new school year with West Seattle visit
As preschoolers arrived today for the second day of the school year at the Community School of West Seattle, they had a special entourage of greeters – from the Seattle Preschool Program (SPP) and the city Department of Education and Early Learning. CSWS, which is at 22nd/Roxbury, was one of six recipients of SPP grants for facility improvements. The school received $109,000 for a plumbing overhaul and playground improvements that will enable kids to play outside year-round. The visitors took the opportunity to celebrate the start of the levy-funded SPP’s eighth year – it’s grown from fewer than 300 students citywide in 2015 to more than 2,100 this year. DEEL director Dr. Dwane Chappelle spoke briefly, as did CSWS’s interim executive director Rebecca Lane (second from left):
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: More notes, as reopening nears
As reported here earlier, SDOT says the repaired West Seattle Bridge aced its “load testing” and remains on track to reopen Sunday after two and a half years. Here are some other miscellaneous bridge-related notes. WHAT DID YOU PAY? The pie chart above is courtesy of U.S. Sen....
westseattleblog.com
FLU SHOTS: Weekend clinics planned at four schools in West Seattle, starting Sunday
Planning on getting a flu shot? Weekend vaccination clinics are planned at three West Seattle schools in the next month-plus. Here’s the announcement:. Seattle Visiting Nurse Association will offer 28 weekend flu shot clinics at 14 school sites for staff, students, families, and the community from September 16-October 23, 2022 (including 3 sites in West Seattle, as shown below). Sign up for an appointment at: https://www.seattleschools.org/departments/health-services/flu-clinics.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: Will the extra Seattle Fire units stay or go?
Some of what’s happened in the past two and a half years of West Seattle Bridge closure will change when it reopens – no more low-bridge restrictions, for example. Some things will stay – like all those new speed humps/cushions installed in various neighborhoods. But at least one major matter remains unsettled: The fate of Seattle Fire Ladder 13 and Medic 26.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 12 notes
(Osprey fishing in late August, photographed by Danny McMillin) Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:. SPRAYPARK OPEN: Wading pools have closed for the season but Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale will be open 11 am-8 pm, every day through Sunday.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Free rooftop workshop for runners Sunday at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle
Spaces remain for a free rooftop workshop overlooking Elliott Bay at Lake Washington Physical Therapy (WSB sponsor)’s West Seattle building – but you need to sign up now! From LWPT’s Mark Bouma:. We are hosting our final FREE rooftop class of the summer this Sunday, Sept 18th...
westseattleblog.com
9 options for your West Seattle Thursday
(Late-summer flowers, photographed by Caity Gerhardt) Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SPRAYPARK OPEN: The extended season continues through Sunday for Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale, open as usual, 11 am-8 pm. HISTORY HOUR: New series of...
westseattleblog.com
Police, party, parks, more @ Admiral Neighborhood Association
ANA vice president Joanie Jacobs facilitated the meeting at Admiral Congregational Church. As she said in welcoming the dozen-plus attendees, “We’re all here because we care about the Admiral neighborhood.”. Here are highlights of what they talked about:. ADMIRAL JUNCTION FUNKTION: It’s been almost three weeks since this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Test results in, Sunday reopening still on
The countdown to the West Seattle Bridge reopening Sunday will continue uninterrupted. SDOT has just sent word that the load-test results have been analyzed, and the bridge passed the test:. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has completed the analysis of strength tests conducted earlier this week on the West Seattle...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday + weekend notes, 2 days before West Seattle Bridge reopening
(WSB photo, Thursday afternoon) Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, high around 65 . Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. Remember that tomorrow is the next twice-yearly service change – here’s our look at planned West Seattle trip cuts. Metro plans to return buses to the high bridge on Monday.
westseattleblog.com
Lowman Beach Park shoreline-restoration project celebration set for September 24th
(WSB photo, this morning) We’ve had a few-details mention of this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for a while but now the city has just sent the full announcement:. Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) and the Morgan Junction Community Association invite the community to celebrate the renovation of Lowman Beach Park! Please join us on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at 7017 Beach Dr. SW. The morning will be fun and filled with opportunities to learn more about the beach restoration and the animals that depend on it.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Genesee cleared after 2+-hour truck blockage west of Delridge
NW September 15, 2022 (5:05 pm) Route 50 is being rerouted up Avalon. Delridge September 15, 2022 (5:17 pm) Not sure what the photo is above but I live on that street and took a photo as well!. Brian September 15, 2022 (5:23 pm) The link isn’t for a photo....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: New mural on Puget Ridge
Installed this week at 18th/Myrtle [map], just east of Sanislo Elementary, that’s the newest city-funded Art Interruptions work to appear in West Seattle. Thanks to Katie Kauffman for letting us publish her photos – she was there when artist Toka Valu was working with a crew to get the work in place:
westseattleblog.com
PHOTOS: ‘Casting call’ day for community video shoots commemorating West Seattle Bridge reopening
12:02 PM: That was the scene a short time ago at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, as people started gathering to participate in the first of four shoots as part of the community-planned video to commemorate the West Seattle Bridge reopening, as announced earlier this month. If you’d like to be in it, there are three more stops today with video director Ryan Cory – if you can get to any of them, the plan is:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red pickup truck
Jim P. September 16, 2022 (11:09 am) Anyone know how many vehicles a day are stolen in Seattle and if West Seattle is more of a target?. WSB September 16, 2022 (11:33 am) we mentioned the citywide stat in our coverage of the Admiral Neighborhood Association a few night ago. More than 700 citywide so far this year. You can check the local dashboards for neighborhood-specific stats.
westseattleblog.com
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Neighbors gather to celebrate Ernie Norgard, turning 90
Ernie Norgard is such a good neighbor, his neighbors in an area west of The Junction got together tonight to wish him a happy birthday. It’s a milestone birthday – Ernie is turning 90 tomorrow. Sue, who told us about tonight’s celebration, explained, “He’s a inspiration & a...
westseattleblog.com
COUNTDOWN: 3 days until first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop
Seems like a fitting way to celebrate what’s supposed to be one last day of bridgelessness – travel around the peninsula to meet and buy from West Seattle artists! More than 90 are participating in the first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, which we’ve been telling you about for a while. Here’s the latest from organizers:
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Sandra L. Adams, 1938-2022
Family and friends will gather in November to celebrate the life of Sandra Lynne “Sandy” Adams. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with her community now:. Good things come in small packages, they say. And on freezing cold Wednesday, February 9, 1938, something especially good arrived. Sandra Lynne Chase entered the world in Butte, MT, and began 84 years of delighting, supporting and celebrating people.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car thief injures victim; gunfire investigation; stolen wagon (update: recovered)
Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:. CAR THIEF HITS VICTIM: This appeared in Tweets By Beat as a “carjacking” but here’s what police say they found out happened, according to the police-report narrative we’ve obtained. They were called to California/Walker around 4:15 am for a report of a stolen white pickup truck. The officer looked around the area for the stolen vehicle and then went to the original scene, discovering someone “lying on the concrete in a parking lot, bleeding from the back of his head.” The victim’s son said he and his father were out searching for the pickup (stolen “earlier in the evening”) after tracking it via an Apple Air tag. They found it and opened a door to confront the thief, who, the report says, “immediately put the vehicle in reverse to flee the area.” The victim was “hit by the open driver-side door as the vehicle sped in reverse. (The victim) was slammed to the concrete and one of his shoes flew off his foot. The vehicle fled northbound through the alleyway.” The thief, now also wanted for hit-run, was described as a Black man, early 30s, 6′ tall, heavy build, wearing a blue sweatshirt. If you have any information on this case, the SPD # is 22-246364.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Video appears to show at least one of Morgan Junction’s recent ‘brush fires’ being set
8:48 PM: After a string of “brush fires” in the Morgan Junction area, neighbors are circulating that video as evidence that someone set at least one of the fires – the one we covered along an alley off the 4300 block of SW Graham three nights ago. In the video, recorded by a camera over the back lot at The Bridge, you see someone lurking across the alley, and then around 1:45 in, you clearly see the vegetation lining the alley explode in flames. You can even hear it burning. We got there for the aftermath:
Comments / 0