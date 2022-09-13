ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Pharr EMS ending services with cities in western Hidalgo County

Ambulance response times could be getting a lot longer in western Hidalgo County after Pharr EMS, the ambulance company that serves the area, announced it's ending its contracts with cities. Last month, the city of Pharr's EMS service sent a letter to several cities like La Joya, Peñitas, Sullivan City...
Mysterious 80,000 gallons of water on mom’s utility bill, stuck with a high bill

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are furious over an approved rate increase. According to BPUB, the rates include electricity, water, and wastewater. The decision was made after the Brownsville City Commission approved new rates at its May 3 meeting. As previously reported on ValleyCentral.com, ‘Brownsville city commissioners also approved a series […]
Mission offers financial assistance for residents

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission, the CARES Act, and Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc. have partnered to help families in the city who are struggling to pay for their mortgage, rent, or utility bills. Jo Anne Longoria, the Community Development Director for the city of Mission, said this year they have […]
Border crossing delays causes frustration in community

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border crossing delays at international bridges in the Rio Grande Valley are causing frustration in the community and businesses. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saying there may be additional delays for the remainder of the month. “From now through September 30, 2022, CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) expects potential […]
Cameron County tax offices holds employee training

Cameron County tax offices closed Wednesday for employee training. All employees trained on updated new laws and policies. Workers went through an active shooter training. The training lasted all day. All tax offices are scheduled to reopen Thursday at regular business hours at 8:00 a.m.
San Benito moves to Stage 1 Voluntary Water Conservation

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito said they are moving from Stage 2 Mandatory Water Conservation restrictions to Stage 1 Voluntary Water conservations. The city’s news release said they are able to adjust restrictions due to recent rain levels at Falcon and Amistad reservoirs that have risen to a combined level […]
Mission CISD begins online community for alumni

MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family. The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates. The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want […]
Vehicle accident at Brownsville port of entry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the […]
New budget to improve pay increase in Cameron County

Cameron County commissioners voted to approve their 2023 fiscal year budget Tuesday. The budget will come with a pay bump for employees. The county calls it a 'living adjustment' because of inflation. Employee who make less than $70,000 will get a 3% pay increase. It drops to 2% for those...
Keep McAllen Beautiful Seeks Artists For Public Art

Keep McAllen Beautiful Inc. is actively recruiting artists from McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley for a chance to have their work featured on irrigation pipes in McAllen. The deadline to apply is tomorrow, Sept. 16. The initiative will promote a strong presence of public art and aims to give...
Man Charged In Hike And Bike Trail Assaults

San Juan police have arrested a man suspected of attacking women as they jogged on the city’s hike and bike trail this week. Police say Arturo Javier Gonzalez turned himself in Thursday, and was charged with assault. Three women who were jogging on the San Juan hike and bike trail Tuesday morning reported that they’d been grabbed by an unknown man.
Food Bank RGV provides free food distribution

SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Bank RGV Inc. will host a free food distribution for Santa Rosa residents. According to a Facebook post by Food bank RGV Inc., the free food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while supplies last, on Tuesday Sept. 13 at the Santa Rosa Youth Center, located […]
Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack

UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
