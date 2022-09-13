Read full article on original website
KRGV
Pharr EMS ending services with cities in western Hidalgo County
Ambulance response times could be getting a lot longer in western Hidalgo County after Pharr EMS, the ambulance company that serves the area, announced it's ending its contracts with cities. Last month, the city of Pharr's EMS service sent a letter to several cities like La Joya, Peñitas, Sullivan City...
Mysterious 80,000 gallons of water on mom’s utility bill, stuck with a high bill
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are furious over an approved rate increase. According to BPUB, the rates include electricity, water, and wastewater. The decision was made after the Brownsville City Commission approved new rates at its May 3 meeting. As previously reported on ValleyCentral.com, ‘Brownsville city commissioners also approved a series […]
Mission offers financial assistance for residents
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission, the CARES Act, and Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc. have partnered to help families in the city who are struggling to pay for their mortgage, rent, or utility bills. Jo Anne Longoria, the Community Development Director for the city of Mission, said this year they have […]
KRGV
Gladys Porter Zoo holds discount weekend for lower Valley residents
Residents of Cameron County, Willacy County and Matamoros can visit the Gladys Porter Zoo for $3 per person this weekend. The zoo is holding discount days from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. Proof of residency is required.
Border crossing delays causes frustration in community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border crossing delays at international bridges in the Rio Grande Valley are causing frustration in the community and businesses. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saying there may be additional delays for the remainder of the month. “From now through September 30, 2022, CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) expects potential […]
KRGV
Cameron County tax offices holds employee training
Cameron County tax offices closed Wednesday for employee training. All employees trained on updated new laws and policies. Workers went through an active shooter training. The training lasted all day. All tax offices are scheduled to reopen Thursday at regular business hours at 8:00 a.m.
KRGV
McAllen receives $25 million grant to expand Anzalduas International Bridge
The city of McAllen was awarded $25 million to expand the Anzalduas International Bridge. Only passenger vehicles are allowed to cross the bridge, but once the project is done, commercial trucks will be able through the bridge, even with products in tow. The federal funding comes from a U.S. Department...
San Benito moves to Stage 1 Voluntary Water Conservation
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito said they are moving from Stage 2 Mandatory Water Conservation restrictions to Stage 1 Voluntary Water conservations. The city’s news release said they are able to adjust restrictions due to recent rain levels at Falcon and Amistad reservoirs that have risen to a combined level […]
Mission CISD begins online community for alumni
MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family. The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates. The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want […]
PD: 8 arrested after search warrant reveals children living in unsanitary conditions
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 4 men and 4 women after a search warrant revealed children living in unsanitary conditions. On Sept. 15, agents with the Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant for drugs on a residence at the 1700 block of Grant Street, a post by Brownsville PD stated. […]
Vehicle accident at Brownsville port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the […]
KRGV
New budget to improve pay increase in Cameron County
Cameron County commissioners voted to approve their 2023 fiscal year budget Tuesday. The budget will come with a pay bump for employees. The county calls it a 'living adjustment' because of inflation. Employee who make less than $70,000 will get a 3% pay increase. It drops to 2% for those...
KRGV
Cameron County Sheriff's Office holds active shooter response training for Brownsville residents
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office held a Wednesday active shooter response training at the county tax office in Brownsville. The training was not for police, however, it was for residents. Dozens of people showed up for the training. “It's always very important to be prepared and recognizing those situations as...
Two La Villa ISD schools evacuated after gas leak, district says
LA VILLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two La Villa Independent School District schools were evacuated on Friday. In a post to parents, La Villa ISD stated that all students and staff at J.B. Munoz Elementary and La Villa Middle School were evacuated to La Villa Early College High School. The evacuation was a result of a […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Keep McAllen Beautiful Seeks Artists For Public Art
Keep McAllen Beautiful Inc. is actively recruiting artists from McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley for a chance to have their work featured on irrigation pipes in McAllen. The deadline to apply is tomorrow, Sept. 16. The initiative will promote a strong presence of public art and aims to give...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 387 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 387 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Two women in their 70s or older from Mission and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. One of the women was not vaccinated, according to the report.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Brownsville bakery serving community for 23 years
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the Rio Grande Valley having cafecito and pan (coffee and sweet bread) every morning is a staple in Hispanic culture. The RGV is home to countless panaderias or bakeries and De Ayala Bakery in Brownsville has had a close relationship with the community for over 20 years. “There’s pretty much […]
kurv.com
Man Charged In Hike And Bike Trail Assaults
San Juan police have arrested a man suspected of attacking women as they jogged on the city’s hike and bike trail this week. Police say Arturo Javier Gonzalez turned himself in Thursday, and was charged with assault. Three women who were jogging on the San Juan hike and bike trail Tuesday morning reported that they’d been grabbed by an unknown man.
Food Bank RGV provides free food distribution
SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Bank RGV Inc. will host a free food distribution for Santa Rosa residents. According to a Facebook post by Food bank RGV Inc., the free food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while supplies last, on Tuesday Sept. 13 at the Santa Rosa Youth Center, located […]
Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack
UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
