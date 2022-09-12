ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hops season ends on high note

By Wade Evanson
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mvAp_0hsxwLYg00 Hillsboro wins 4-of-6 in season-ending series at Everett, finishes third in second-half standings.

It's over.

The Hillsboro Hops ended their season with an 8-5 win over Everett on Sunday, Sept. 11, and in the process finished the year taking four of six games from the home AquaSox.

There will be no postseason for this year's Hops. At 60-70, they finished with a losing record for the second straight season since being promoted to High-A. They now own a 112-130 overall record at High-A.

But manager Vince Harrison said 2022 was a successful season for the Hops, looking past the wins and losses.

"Big picture, it was a good year," said Harrison. "We've got to constantly remind ourselves that our job is player development, and while winning is important, our job is to prepare these guys for the big leagues, and we only had three guys who spent all this year here. That's probably my favorite thing about this year."

Harrison added that he was pleased with how his team responded this past week despite having little to play for.

Even with the Hops being out of the playoff race, the manager said his players comported themselves like professionals and fought until the end. Harrison is proud of them for that.

"I told the guys last week that while they weren't in a playoff race, they were still playing for something," the manager said. "Somebody in the crowd might be seeing you for the first time, so make sure you're painting a picture you want them to see. And we had some big innings, big at-bats, and some great responses. I was really happy with how it went."

After losing Game 1 of the series in walkoff fashion, Hillsboro responded to take the next three games and the series finale on Sunday thanks in large part to some lively bats and dominant relief pitching.

Shortstop Sheng-Ping Chen hit .400 with a home run and seven RBIs in the series, while Adrian Del Castillo went 9-for-25 with a home run, four doubles and nine RBIs over the six games.

Additionally, the combination of pitchers Yilber Diaz, Justin Martinez, Christian Montes De Oca and Hugh Fisher combined to allow just one run in 16 innings of action, while striking out 28 and walking just seven.

Harrison said all of it was great to see, not just because of the team's quality work on the field, but also because of their ability to do so despite some unfamiliar and precarious positions.

"We had some big innings and rallies," the manager said. "We threw some pitchers in some spots we hadn't usually done, but the response was pretty amazing."

The trip to Everett wasn't all business for Harrison, who was able to spend some time with his brother Josh, a utility player for the Chicago White Sox. The Sox were in town playing the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.

Harrison said he and a few of the Hops' brass attended the Sept. 5 game, meeting some of the players on the field during batting practice and watching from the stands during the White Sox' 3-2 win.

Josh Harrison is a 12-year MLB veteran who spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, part of a season with Detroit, and the last two with Washington and Oakland before landing in Chicago this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hsxwLYg00

"We went to the game and met up for dinner later and had some good food and some laughs," Harrison said. "It was a good time and a great week."

The Hops' series win over Everett left their second-half record at 31-35, good for third place in the league and 12 games behind first place Eugene. Hillsboro's overall record of 60-70 was fourth in the six-team league.

Eugene won both the first and second halves and will play Vancouver in the Northwest League championships series.

News and notes

Hops third baseman A.J. Vukovich was promoted to Double-A Amarillo on Sept. 6. Over his first five games, he batted .300 with a home run and four RBIs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtUSx_0hsxwLYg00 Former Hops outfielder Jake McCarthy continues his torrid stretch in Arizona, batting .368 with five home runs and 29 RBIs over his last 30 games entering play this week. McCarthy is batting .305 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 80 games at the MLB level this season.

University of Oregon alumnus and former Hops pitcher Ryne Nelson made his second MLB start against the Dodgers on Monday, Sept. 12, and was again impressive, allowing no earned runs on two hits, while striking out six in six innings of work. In two starts for Arizona, the 24-year-old has yet to allow a run in 13 innings, giving up just six hits while striking out 13 and walking two.

Last week's results:

Everett 5, Hillsboro 4

Hillsboro 8, Everett 4

Hillsboro 8, Everett 7

Hillsboro 4, Everett 2

Everett 9, Hillsboro 8

Hillsboro 8, Everett 5

NWL Standings

Eugene 43-23

Vancouver 37-29

Hillsboro 31-35

Spokane 30-36

Tri-City 29-37

Everett 28-28

Who's hot...

Sheng-Ping Chen batted .400 with a home run, seven RBI and three stolen bases in six games versus Everett.

Adrian Del Castillo went 9-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and nine RBI in six games versus Everett.

Pitchers Yilber Diaz, Justin Martinez, Christian Montes De Oca and Hugh Fisher combined to allow just one earned run on seven hits, while striking out 28 and walking seven in 16 innings of work.

Forest Grove News Times

A&E: Raise a glass to the turning of the season

Autumn is calling in our latest Westside arts and entertainment calendar, from Sept. 15.Exhibits QUILT AND CRAFT FAIR — This year marks the 50th Quilt and Craft Fair at St. Mary's Catholic Church, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 17. It's a long-awaited return for the event, last held in 2019, and it will feature unique quilting designs, handmade crafts and a delicious lunch, all available for purchase. The annual "Star of Bethlehem" quilt raffle also returns with a limited number of tickets available for purchase. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 960 Missouri Ave. in Vernonia. SENSE...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

New banners to line downtown Cornelius

The banners on streetlights say 'Welcome to Cornelius, Oregon's Family Town.'New banners will line the light poles along city streets in downtown Cornelius starting in November. The banners will say "Welcome to Cornelius, Oregon's Family Town" on one side and the Spanish translation "Bienvenidos a Cornelius, la Ciudad de las Familias en Oregon" on the other, with sponsors' logos on the bottom. Cornelius has been using similar banners to spruce up the Highway 8 corridor that runs through the middle of town. Rob Drake, outgoing city manager, said it's been a successful program. "The banners have been a valuable...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home

According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home took off on bikes when the staff was busy helping another resident. They have not been seen or heard from since," Aunt Devan Fields told Pamplin Media Group. Fields is 5-foot-9 and about 200 pounds. He was reportedly last seen riding a light blue mountain bike on South Linden Street in Cornelius dressed in a black shirt and black shorts with black-framed glasses. The family believes he might have headed to downtown Portland and have notified both local and state police. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Fields is listed in its database as a runaway, but a spokesperson said the agency cannot share any more information "at this point." {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove still planning for downtown grocery store

Plans for housing units above the proposed store near the Jesse Quinn Apartments have been scrapped.While plans have changed in recent years and work hasn't proceeded as quickly as hoped, Forest Grove officials say a new grocery store is still likely to be built at the corner of B Street and Pacific Avenue. The city had hoped to break ground at that site in spring 2021 on a mixed-use building to go alongside the Jesse Quinn Apartments. It would have housed a first-floor grocery store, with low-income apartments on the second floor. The previously planned development would have contained 20...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Power shutoffs, smoky skies: Is this the new normal?

Climate change is creating longer, drier fire seasons with more high wind dangers.Residents and businesses in the hills of Southwest and Northwest Portland are used to losing power during the winter. Ice and snow encased tree branches frequently fall and break power lines. But what happened the weekend of Sept. 10-11 was unprecedented. Portland General Electric voluntarily cut off power to those living and working in the city's wooded westside upper heights, even as temperatures were expected to soar to the high 90s over the weekend. The proactive outages eventually spread to 17 areas and affected more that 38,000...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: 'Freaked out' by guns in Washington County

News-Times readers write in about tolling, gun control, candidates for governor, and more.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Two fires stopped Friday near Hagg Lake

Firefighters from Gaston, Forest Grove, Cornelius, Yamhill, Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley responded.A pair of 5-acre fires threatened to explode out of control Friday evening, Sept. 9, in the area of Henry Hagg Lake, until a collaboration of local fire and rescue departments stopped the blazes from spreading. The Gaston Fire District's coverage area includes the lake, located in Scoggins Valley Park northwest of town. Battalion Chief Lorne Vaught said the fire district responded to a fire across the lake from Boat Ramp C at about 6 p.m. Friday, before another fire by the lake was reported about 20 minutes later....
GASTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove schools enrollment trending down

The drop in students means less money in the future from the state's per-pupil funding formula.Early signs are pointing to a dip in enrollment for Forest Grove's public schools, and while that makes for smaller class sizes, the drop in students also means less money in the future from the state's per-pupil funding formula. "These lower class sizes help us to figure out which kids are behind and get them the interventions they need. That's all positive," Superintendent David Parker told the school board Monday, Sept. 12. "With the class sizes of 19, that's not where we're budgeted, so sooner...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

A&E: Patchwork entertainment scene on Portland's Westside

Quilt shows galore, plus big-name concerts, side-splitting plays and more, from Sept. 8.Exhibits QUILT AND CRAFT FAIR — This year marks the 50th Quilt and Craft Fair at St. Mary's Catholic Church, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 17. It's a long-awaited return for the event, last held in 2019, and it will feature unique quilting designs, handmade crafts and a delicious lunch, all available for purchase. The annual "Star of Bethlehem" quilt raffle also returns with a limited number of tickets available for purchase. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 960 Missouri Ave. in Vernonia. SENSE OF...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival, Corn Roast return to Forest Grove

The 32nd annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival returns to Forest Grove from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.The rain will be here soon, but first, chalk. The 32nd annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival is coming to downtown Forest Grove from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. It coincides with the annual Corn Roast on the neighboring campus of Pacific University. "When we're kids, we all used chalk for hopscotch. Attending my first festival in '96 is my earliest memory of chalk art," said Kat Moss, one of six featured artists adding a professional touch to the...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius celebrating independence with homemade salsa contest

The market is celebrating Mexican Independence Day from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.The Cornelius Farmers Market is celebrating Mexican Independence Day with a traditional El Grito event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, complete with a homemade salsa contest and traditional dances. "The Salsa Fest has historically been an annual tradition for the Forest Grove Farmers Market, and we are so excited to bring this special event to the Cornelius Farmers Market," market coordinator Sage Fairman said. "The community salsa competition showcases local produce and celebrates the community's unique and creative culinary abilities." Community members can...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Where to find new COVID-19 booster shots in Washington County

Local health officials say the new shots offer better protection because they target the omicron variant. The new COVID-19 booster vaccines, which are designed to target the omicron variant, are now rolling out in Washington County. Local health officials explain where you can get them and why they are recommended for most Oregonians. "Essentially, the new 'bivalent' boosters have information about the original virus strain that the old vaccines/boosters were based on and the omicron variants that are now circulating, BA.4 and BA.5," said Dr. Christina Baumann, deputy health officer for Washington County. "Immunity from vaccines and infection...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Light & Power not expecting shutoffs

Forest Grove could break some heat records for this time of year as temperatures rise into the mid-90s this weekend.Although temperatures are pushing near triple digits and there are strong winds in the forecast, Forest Grove Light & Power has no plans to shut off power due to excessive heat and wildfire risk. "We have no planned public safety power shutoff. There should be no Forest Grove Light & Power customer without power," director Keith Hormann said. Hormann said the utility has never had to resort to shutoff protocols, as the vast majority of the coverage area is in an...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove candidates focus on business, livability

Several of the candidates seeking to serve as Forest Grove city councilors outline their goals if elected.With seven names on their ballot for three Forest Grove city councilor seats, voters will have to make some potentially difficult choices this fall. Special education teacher Jodi Blue, community volunteer Kelly Daily, budget committee member Wolanda Groombridge, high school sports booster LaAna Littlefield, registered nurse Karen Martinez, downtown restauranteur Michael Marshall, and appointed council member Mariana Valenzuela are the candidates for councilor in Forest Grove this year. Kristy Kottkey is not running for a full term after being appointed as a councilor in...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Les AuCoin's collection returns home to Pacific University

The Pacific alumnus and U.S. Army veteran represented Oregon in Congress from 1975 to 1993.Les AuCoin arrived on Pacific University's campus in 1960 as a self-described skinny 18-year-old. The future congressman was raised by a single mother, Alice Audrey Darrar, who worked as a waitress in Medford. She had an eighth-grade education and a determination her son would reach higher. Now, AuCoin's legacy from Washington County, Capitol Hill and everywhere in between has found a permanent home in Pacific's library, where more than 180 boxes worth of papers and other materials are open for research. "The university was there at a...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon senators secure funding for local food system

The USDA is providing a $366,150 grant to Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm.Oregon's two U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, say they have secured a $366,150 grant for Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm to partner to increase food production and distribution. Working Theory Farm, which gives youth opportunities to work on the farm through partnerships with Washington County's juvenile justice program and local shelters, will use the money in part to expand programs that provide "consistent spaces to give and receive positive and constructive feedback" for local teenagers, according to a...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

PGE says power could be restored by Saturday night

Some 30,000 customers are currently without power as a result of shutoffs intended to reduce fire risk.After shutting off power to about 30,000 residential and commercial customers in its service territory, Portland General Electric said Friday, Sept. 9, that it may be able to restore power as soon as Saturday night, Sept. 10. Banks, Gaston, Portland's West Hills, and parts of the Mount Hood foothills and the Columbia River Gorge are among the places where at least some homes and businesses are dark as of Friday afternoon. PGE has designated 10 areas where it will conduct what are called public...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

PGE to shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers

Utility announces schedule for shutting off power starting early Friday morning.In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By shutting off power and de-electrifying equipment in high-risk areas, PGE hopes...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Air quality poor because of wildfire smoke in region

UPDATE: Multnomah County bans burning wood because of wildfire smoke in the metropolitan region.Wildfire smoke from several blazes will blanket most of the Portland area Saturday, Sept. 10, with varying depths of brown haze extending beyond the coastline. Air quality should evolve over the day with the wind direction. Multnomah County health officials banned burning wood on Saturday citing the Portland air quality. The ban followed a July 25 one by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board. Burning wood for cooking is allowed. Relief from the heat and poor air quality is forecast to arrive late Saturday, early Sunday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
