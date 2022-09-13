Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Flash, Sept. 16, 2022
It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about Suspect Found in Lake County, Gun Show Returns to Lakeview, Barnes Fire Nears Full Containment, and StrongPeople Exercise Program to Begin.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County's new code enforcement officer reports progress
Lake County’s newest code enforcement officer, Todd Smith, who started the job in July, has been hard at work facilitating cleanup at properties around Lakeview. He shared an update with the Lake County Commissioners on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and provided a number of before and after pictures documenting code enforcement progress so far.
lakecountyexam.com
Town of Lakeview provides water treatment update
According to a Thursday, Sept. 8 press release from the Town of Lakeview, “The Lakeview Water Treatment Facility project remains on track and within budget.” The release adds, “The Town’s water supply suffers from heightened levels of iron and manganese. The Town has shut off its ‘north well’ because of arsenic levels. The Water Treatment Facility is being constructed to treat the groundwater and provide clean drinking water to the community that meets primary and secondary regulatory water quality criteria.”
oregontoday.net
Armed Suspect Seen in SE Oregon, Sept. 15
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR. The vehicle and suspect have not been located. The vehicle is described as burnt orange/silver 2001 Dodge Dakota 4-door. The plate is Nevada-436 NTR. The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build, and beard. His clothing has been described as black jacket, brown pants with a baseball cap. The pants were also described as tan camouflage. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, having committed prior home invasions and car-jackings. He should not be approached and if seen call 911 or contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
actionnewsnow.com
Local emergency declared in Modoc County for Barnes Fire
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. - Modoc County Emergency Services Director Tex Dowdy is declaring a local emergency for the Barnes Fire. The Modoc County Sheriff's Office said the declaration will be in front of the board of supervisors on Tuesday to be ratified and then sent to the state. The resolution...
kptv.com
Arrested: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man believed to be heading north from SE Oregon
LAKE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police announced they have located an “armed and dangerous” man and have him in custody on Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday, police warned the public of an “armed and dangerous” man last seen in Southeast Oregon. Officials said the man was last seen heading north from Plush, Oregon.
kpic
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect
Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Comments / 0