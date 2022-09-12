ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Most aggressive climate change action in nation now law in California

VALLEJO, Calif. (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an expansive package of bills Friday earmarking billions to tackle climate change. Standing in Solano County on Friday, Newsom highlighted a record $54 billion climate investment in this year’s budget. He signed 40 bills recently passed by the Legislature including Assembly Bill 1279, the California Climate Crisis Act. It codifies policy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and ensures that by the same year human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 85% below 1990 levels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Unemployment rate rises in the Golden State

(CN) — Still recovering from Covid-19, California’s unemployment rate bumped up in August by 0.2% from July — marking the first over-month increase since the height of the pandemic. Job creation is now in its eleventh consecutive month, with approximately 19,900 new nonfarm jobs crafted over seven sectors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Unwarranted

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A California appeals court finds that a lower court did not err in refusing a civil rights group’s motion to unseal affidavits that supported eight San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department search warrant requests. Information in the affidavits allegedly concern the use of cell-site simulators in criminal investigations, but the group does not have a right to the affidavits because the public does not traditionally have access to search warrant materials and the documents contain sensitive information about confidential informants.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Californians firmly behind constitutional abortion guarantee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A statewide survey of likely voters released this week shows overwhelming support for a proposition to guarantee abortion rights in the California Constitution, with most of the supporters saying the proposition is very important to them. The Public Policy Institute of California, a nonprofit and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pacifica Foundation can’t dodge $300,000 defamation award for fired executive

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Pacifica Foundation, the owner of five progressive, listener-supported radio stations, lost its bid to vacate a $300,000 arbitration award to a former interim executive director who was fired in 2019 after he had fallen out with the nonprofit's board over his handling of financially troubled WBAI in New York City.
PACIFICA, CA
State trooper suicide

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge declined to dismiss a widow’s civil rights lawsuit against Louisiana State Police officers; her husband was a state trooper whose death by suicide involved his department-issued rifle. She is permitted to amend her complaint to address deficiencies in the original pleading.
LOUISIANA STATE

