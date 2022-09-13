Read full article on original website
Related
valpo.life
Commonwealth Engineers, Inc gives back to the community in all kinds of unseen ways
Behind every running faucet, behind every toilet flush, behind every sewer protecting our homes from a flood, there is an engineer. We may not see them and we may not hear much about them, but their hard work immeasurably improves our quality of life. Commonwealth Engineers, Inc is a water...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Bringing school back to health at the Hammond Area Career Center
The Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) started back to school less than a month ago on August 17. Students from high schools all over Lake County attend ACC for different Career and Technical Education programs, or CTE programs. Students had back to school night on August 24 to really get things back into gear.
thelansingjournal.com
Illiana Christian student named National Merit Semifinalist
DYER, Ind. (September 14, 2022) – On Wednesday, September 14, Illiana Christian High School Senior Ryan Smith was named a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist. Ryan earned this honor by scoring in the top percentage in Indiana on his 2022 PSAT test. Less than one percent of U.S. high school students score high enough to become semifinalists.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwi.life
Newsweek ranks Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center No. 2 in Indiana for rehabilitation
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is among the best physical rehabilitation centers in the country, receiving the distinction of No.2 in Indiana. The rating comes from Newsweek and Statista Inc., an industry ranking provider. “This achievement underscores Community Healthcare System’s dedication to excellence from our team of skilled medical professionals...
valpo.life
Valparaiso Offers Neighborhood Grants for 2023
The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2023, with grant recipients announced by March 10, 2023. “The Neighborhood Improvement Grant...
valpo.life
Northwest Medical Group Expands Cardiology Services
Northwest Medical Group interventional cardiologists, Anshuman Das, M.D., FACC, FASCAI and Fahd Syed, M.D., MPH, FACC, recently added a new office in the medical offices adjacent to Northwest Health – La Porte, located at 1331 State St., in La Porte. Both will continue to see patients in their Valparaiso office.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Amanda Brown-Holler
Nowadays, it’s not rare to find people — especially the teachers of the Earth — who can speak multiple languages, those people even going as far to teach said languages as a full-time job. One of those educators happens to make her living right here in the Region, teaching at Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City, Amanda Brown-Holler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
indiana105.com
INDOT Announces Winter Seasonal Hiring Events
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host seasonal hiring events for the upcoming winter on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time at 13 locations across the state, including Gary, LaPorte and Plymouth. The positions run between November 1 and April 1. Registration is not required to attend the event. Interviews will be conducted on site and INDOT team members will be available to answer questions and provide more information about open positions and careers with the agency. For a full list of hiring fair locations and more information, visit https://bit.ly/INDOTHiring .
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville police chief to retire in 2023
The town of Merrillville will soon be looking for a new police chief. Wiley Luther Cuttino told the town council that he plans to step down in early January, then officially retire in early March once he uses up his remaining leave. "I want to thank everybody — town council,...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary mayor touts ARPA plans, public safety initiatives during State of the City address
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he remains focused on making the city better for everyone, during his annual State of the City address Thursday. "It's a great day in the city of Gary, and I believe that the future is as bright as the sun is today," Prince told those gathered at U.S. Steel Yard.
Mayor Prince Announces Next “All In Gary!” Two-Day Cleanup
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary will hold its next All In Gary!, a two-day cleanup project, on Sept. 16th and 17th. “This is our third All In Gary! cleanup project, with volunteers and community groups spreading throughout the City to make a diﬀerence,” Mayor Prince said. “When our residents look out of their front windows, they want to feel good about what they see.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valpo.life
Get in touch with nature through journaling program at Cancer Resource Centre
Nature journaling can be done in any place where you can listen to your thoughts, feelings and ideas while taking in the sights and sounds around you. Nature journaling builds creativity, critical thinking and calmness. This activity can be done outdoors or indoors, in your own back yard, neighborhood park or even online. Cancer Resource Centre invites you to learn the practice at its June Hawk-Franklin Garden of Meditation and Healing. Pencil and paper are all that are necessary.
harborcountry-news.com
LaPorte County’s Sebert Woods Park opens near state line
LAPORTE, Ind. — LaPorte County Parks Department Announces Opening of New “Nature Park.”. It was back in the year 2000 that Wilmer Sebert decided he’d like to see his 40 acres in Northern LaPorte County be preserved for others to enjoy. Working with the late Leon Dargis from Harbour Trust Investments, Wilmer donated his land to the LaPorte County Park Foundation with the understanding that it would eventually become open to the public.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
hometownnewsnow.com
School Lockdown Short Lived
(La Porte, IN) - Two schools in La Porte were placed under a temporary lockdown this morning. Fortunately, it was strictly precautionary. Police said officers were at a residence in the area of La Porte High School and Handley Elementary School trying to serve an arrest warrant on an individual.
hometownnewsnow.com
Music Food to Highlight Butterfly Celebration
(Michigan City, IN) - The public is invited to celebrate the Monarch butterfly's migration through the region at an event in Michigan City. Save the Dunes is hosting an event called "Monarch Fest." It's scheduled for September 18 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Michigan City's Brewery Lodge &...
thereporteronline.net
Advocate Christ Hospital And Medical Center
Founded in 1960, Advocate Aurora Health includes the 788-bed teaching hospital Advocate Christ Medical Center (ACMC), which is situated in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn, Illinois. The hospital saw 40,517 hospitalizations, 3,738 deliveries, 102,279 ER visits, 334,958 outpatient visits, and 24,745 surgeries in the most recent year for which data were available.
Pork Chop Dinner Fundraiser to Benefit White County Food Pantry and MUMC Online Campus
The Monticello Methodist Women’s Group is going to be hosting a pork chop dinner fundraiser on Friday, September 30th to benefit both the White County Food Pantry and the Monticello United Methodist Church Online Campus.
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana
With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
Comments / 0