Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
Marie Claire
Blake Lively Is Pregnant!
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting! Lively revealed her pregnancy—her fourth—while attending the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City on September 15. Lively wore a gorgeous sequin gold mini dress, sky-high platform heels, and a matching scarf for the occasion. Once their newest addition is...
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
Marie Claire
Who Is Emily Carey a.k.a. Young Alicent Hightower in 'House of the Dragon'?
HBO's House of the Dragon has introduced viewers to an earlier generation of nobles playing the Game of Thrones. The prequel follows a branch of the Targaryen dynasty, focusing on the looming succession battle that will follow King Viserys I (Paddy Constantine's) death. While the king names his only child, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock (opens in new tab)), as his heir in the show's premiere, upsetting centuries of no-women-rulers precedent, he later has the chance to name a male heir, thanks to his surprise marriage to his Hand of the King's daughter (and Rhaenyra's former best friend), Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).
RELATED PEOPLE
Marie Claire
Kylie Jenner Shared Her Face-Brightening Concealer Technique While Giving Kris Jenner a Makeover
There’s some perks that come along with being Kylie Jenner’s momager. The best of ‘em all? On-command makeovers with the Kylie Cosmetics founder herself. While Kris Jenner normally turns to her daughter for glam sessions during Palm Springs getaways, she decided to document the whole process for a new Youtube series, accurately dubbed Kylie’s Glam Bar. As the name implies, alcohol and makeup are involved.
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle Wore Pearl Earrings the Queen Gave Her to Honor the Late Monarch
When it comes to the royals, their choice of jewelry is almost always conveying a message. The late Queen Elizabeth II herself used her brooches to subtly communicate her opinions, so what better way to honor her life than to wear jewelry with an emotional significance to remember her as she begins her lying in state?
Marie Claire
Peacock's 'Vampire Academy': Everything We Know
The BookTok girlies have a new book-to-screen adaptation to binge with Peacock’s Vampire Academy, which hit the streaming service September 15. You may recall the 2014 film version of Vampire Academy starring Zoey Deutch, but Vampire Academy is now getting a silver-screen makeover. The new series adapts the hit YA books of the same name by Rachel Mead into 10 steamy episodes. As for what to expect? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Julie Plec, a.k.a. the producer of Vampire Diaries, said, “It's got everything: It's got the Bridgerton and The Hunger Games."
Marie Claire
Beauty Around the Clock: Tayshia Adams
Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer. Whether you’ve become accustomed to seeing Tayshia Adams on your TV screen...
Comments / 0