Marie Claire

Blake Lively Is Pregnant!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting! Lively revealed her pregnancy—her fourth—while attending the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City on September 15. Lively wore a gorgeous sequin gold mini dress, sky-high platform heels, and a matching scarf for the occasion. Once their newest addition is...
Marie Claire

Who Is Emily Carey a.k.a. Young Alicent Hightower in 'House of the Dragon'?

HBO's House of the Dragon has introduced viewers to an earlier generation of nobles playing the Game of Thrones. The prequel follows a branch of the Targaryen dynasty, focusing on the looming succession battle that will follow King Viserys I (Paddy Constantine's) death. While the king names his only child, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock (opens in new tab)), as his heir in the show's premiere, upsetting centuries of no-women-rulers precedent, he later has the chance to name a male heir, thanks to his surprise marriage to his Hand of the King's daughter (and Rhaenyra's former best friend), Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).
Marie Claire

Kylie Jenner Shared Her Face-Brightening Concealer Technique While Giving Kris Jenner a Makeover

There’s some perks that come along with being Kylie Jenner’s momager. The best of ‘em all? On-command makeovers with the Kylie Cosmetics founder herself. While Kris Jenner normally turns to her daughter for glam sessions during Palm Springs getaways, she decided to document the whole process for a new Youtube series, accurately dubbed Kylie’s Glam Bar. As the name implies, alcohol and makeup are involved.
Marie Claire

Peacock's 'Vampire Academy': Everything We Know

The BookTok girlies have a new book-to-screen adaptation to binge with Peacock’s Vampire Academy, which hit the streaming service September 15. You may recall the 2014 film version of Vampire Academy starring Zoey Deutch, but Vampire Academy is now getting a silver-screen makeover. The new series adapts the hit YA books of the same name by Rachel Mead into 10 steamy episodes. As for what to expect? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Julie Plec, a.k.a. the producer of Vampire Diaries, said, “It's got everything: It's got the Bridgerton and The Hunger Games."
Marie Claire

Beauty Around the Clock: Tayshia Adams

Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer. Whether you’ve become accustomed to seeing Tayshia Adams on your TV screen...
