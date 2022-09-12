ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hops season ends on high note

By Wade Evanson
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mvAp_0hsxUBni00 Hillsboro wins 4-of-6 in season-ending series at Everett, finishes third in second-half standings.

It's over.

The Hillsboro Hops ended their season with an 8-5 win over Everett on Sunday, Sept. 11, and in the process finished the year taking four of six games from the home AquaSox.

There will be no postseason for this year's Hops. At 60-70, they finished with a losing record for the second straight season since being promoted to High-A. They now own a 112-130 overall record at High-A.

But manager Vince Harrison said 2022 was a successful season for the Hops, looking past the wins and losses.

"Big picture, it was a good year," said Harrison. "We've got to constantly remind ourselves that our job is player development, and while winning is important, our job is to prepare these guys for the big leagues, and we only had three guys who spent all this year here. That's probably my favorite thing about this year."

Harrison added that he was pleased with how his team responded this past week despite having little to play for.

Even with the Hops being out of the playoff race, the manager said his players comported themselves like professionals and fought until the end. Harrison is proud of them for that.

"I told the guys last week that while they weren't in a playoff race, they were still playing for something," the manager said. "Somebody in the crowd might be seeing you for the first time, so make sure you're painting a picture you want them to see. And we had some big innings, big at-bats, and some great responses. I was really happy with how it went."

After losing Game 1 of the series in walkoff fashion, Hillsboro responded to take the next three games and the series finale on Sunday thanks in large part to some lively bats and dominant relief pitching.

Shortstop Sheng-Ping Chen hit .400 with a home run and seven RBIs in the series, while Adrian Del Castillo went 9-for-25 with a home run, four doubles and nine RBIs over the six games.

Additionally, the combination of pitchers Yilber Diaz, Justin Martinez, Christian Montes De Oca and Hugh Fisher combined to allow just one run in 16 innings of action, while striking out 28 and walking just seven.

Harrison said all of it was great to see, not just because of the team's quality work on the field, but also because of their ability to do so despite some unfamiliar and precarious positions.

"We had some big innings and rallies," the manager said. "We threw some pitchers in some spots we hadn't usually done, but the response was pretty amazing."

The trip to Everett wasn't all business for Harrison, who was able to spend some time with his brother Josh, a utility player for the Chicago White Sox. The Sox were in town playing the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.

Harrison said he and a few of the Hops' brass attended the Sept. 5 game, meeting some of the players on the field during batting practice and watching from the stands during the White Sox' 3-2 win.

Josh Harrison is a 12-year MLB veteran who spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, part of a season with Detroit, and the last two with Washington and Oakland before landing in Chicago this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hsxUBni00

"We went to the game and met up for dinner later and had some good food and some laughs," Harrison said. "It was a good time and a great week."

The Hops' series win over Everett left their second-half record at 31-35, good for third place in the league and 12 games behind first place Eugene. Hillsboro's overall record of 60-70 was fourth in the six-team league.

Eugene won both the first and second halves and will play Vancouver in the Northwest League championships series.

News and notes

Hops third baseman A.J. Vukovich was promoted to Double-A Amarillo on Sept. 6. Over his first five games, he batted .300 with a home run and four RBIs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtUSx_0hsxUBni00 Former Hops outfielder Jake McCarthy continues his torrid stretch in Arizona, batting .368 with five home runs and 29 RBIs over his last 30 games entering play this week. McCarthy is batting .305 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 80 games at the MLB level this season.

University of Oregon alumnus and former Hops pitcher Ryne Nelson made his second MLB start against the Dodgers on Monday, Sept. 12, and was again impressive, allowing no earned runs on two hits, while striking out six in six innings of work. In two starts for Arizona, the 24-year-old has yet to allow a run in 13 innings, giving up just six hits while striking out 13 and walking two.

Last week's results:

Everett 5, Hillsboro 4

Hillsboro 8, Everett 4

Hillsboro 8, Everett 7

Hillsboro 4, Everett 2

Everett 9, Hillsboro 8

Hillsboro 8, Everett 5

NWL Standings

Eugene 43-23

Vancouver 37-29

Hillsboro 31-35

Spokane 30-36

Tri-City 29-37

Everett 28-28

Who's hot...

Sheng-Ping Chen batted .400 with a home run, seven RBI and three stolen bases in six games versus Everett.

Adrian Del Castillo went 9-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and nine RBI in six games versus Everett.

Pitchers Yilber Diaz, Justin Martinez, Christian Montes De Oca and Hugh Fisher combined to allow just one earned run on seven hits, while striking out 28 and walking seven in 16 innings of work.

The Times

Levy means five new Tigard officers on patrol, three in training

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process but Tigard has hired eight new officers along with an SRO.Five of the eight Tigard Police Department officers promised as part of Tigard's 2020 local option levy are on patrol, a recent city report card on the levy shows. "We've hired the eight officers. They have been trained. What is a little deceiving is we still have vacancies because of other attrition," Chief Kathy McAlpine said during a recent update on the levy, approved by voters in May 2020. The other three officers are in the process of being trained. McAlpine said the...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Michelle's Love pitches in to aid Beaverton mom with cancer

The nonprofit group offers three months' rent to Veronica Sandoval, who will undergo major surgery this week.When Veronica Sandoval learned in July that the cost of rent to stay in the Beaverton house would increase by $100 each month and that her landlord might even put her home on the market in January, she knew she was in trouble. It put Sandoval, a single mother with three children at home, in a bind not only because she couldn't afford the increase in rent, but also because she knew she would be in the second part of her recovery from a...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

Power shutoffs, smoky skies: Is this the new normal?

Climate change is creating longer, drier fire seasons with more high wind dangers.Residents and businesses in the hills of Southwest and Northwest Portland are used to losing power during the winter. Ice and snow encased tree branches frequently fall and break power lines. But what happened the weekend of Sept. 10-11 was unprecedented. Portland General Electric voluntarily cut off power to those living and working in the city's wooded westside upper heights, even as temperatures were expected to soar to the high 90s over the weekend. The proactive outages eventually spread to 17 areas and affected more that 38,000...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tigard game store owner running for City Council

Derrick Wright, a member of the Town Center Advisory Commission, among four candidates running for a four-year seat.The owner of a downtown Tigard board game shop is among the candidates seeking a four-year term on the Tigard City Council. Derrick Wright, owner of Senet Game Bar on Southwest Main Street, will go up against three other candidates in the November council race. "As a business owner on Main Street and a member of the Town Center Advisory Commission, I have been able to speak to residents, business owners and city staff about our community regarding pain points in the...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Longtime civic booster to retire from Les Schwab in Sherwood

Cam Durrell, who has helped schools and the Cruisin' Sherwood car show, is set to retire early next year. Cam Durrell's contributions to Sherwood extend well beyond selling tires and fixing broken-down brakes. After serving his community in multiple ways over the years, including assisting with Cruisin' Sherwood, helping schools in the district and serving on an urban renewal committee, Durrell will be retiring from his position as general manager of Les Schwab Tires the end of next January. Durrell spent four decades with Les Schwab, in multiple Pacific Northwest cities, before becoming general manager at the Sherwood location,...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

A&E: Patchwork entertainment scene on Portland's Westside

Quilt shows galore, plus big-name concerts, side-splitting plays and more, from Sept. 8.Exhibits QUILT AND CRAFT FAIR — This year marks the 50th Quilt and Craft Fair at St. Mary's Catholic Church, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 17. It's a long-awaited return for the event, last held in 2019, and it will feature unique quilting designs, handmade crafts and a delicious lunch, all available for purchase. The annual "Star of Bethlehem" quilt raffle also returns with a limited number of tickets available for purchase. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 960 Missouri Ave. in Vernonia. SENSE OF...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Where to find new COVID-19 booster shots in Washington County

Local health officials say the new shots offer better protection because they target the omicron variant. The new COVID-19 booster vaccines, which are designed to target the omicron variant, are now rolling out in Washington County. Local health officials explain where you can get them and why they are recommended for most Oregonians. "Essentially, the new 'bivalent' boosters have information about the original virus strain that the old vaccines/boosters were based on and the omicron variants that are now circulating, BA.4 and BA.5," said Dr. Christina Baumann, deputy health officer for Washington County. "Immunity from vaccines and infection...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

LETTERS: Support for Oregon gubernatorial hopefuls

The Times' readers share different opinions and perspectives on Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal

Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

PGE says power could be restored by Saturday night

Some 30,000 customers are currently without power as a result of shutoffs intended to reduce fire risk.After shutting off power to about 30,000 residential and commercial customers in its service territory, Portland General Electric said Friday, Sept. 9, that it may be able to restore power as soon as Saturday night, Sept. 10. Banks, Gaston, Portland's West Hills, and parts of the Mount Hood foothills and the Columbia River Gorge are among the places where at least some homes and businesses are dark as of Friday afternoon. PGE has designated 10 areas where it will conduct what are called public...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Teaching children about cultures and languages

Celebrations such as Hispanic Heritage Month provide prime opportunities to enrich cultural learningHispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 through Oct. 15) is in full swing. Now is a great time for students to celebrate and explore the diverse customs of Latin America. Parents can be creative in helping children discover new customs and languages. Food is a fun and educational way to start. Our family likes to sample foods from various Latin American countries. We love tamales in our house and it is fun to get Guatemalan and Mexican tamales and compare the differing but delicious flavors. Another fun way to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Air quality poor because of wildfire smoke in region

UPDATE: Multnomah County bans burning wood because of wildfire smoke in the metropolitan region.Wildfire smoke from several blazes will blanket most of the Portland area Saturday, Sept. 10, with varying depths of brown haze extending beyond the coastline. Air quality should evolve over the day with the wind direction. Multnomah County health officials banned burning wood on Saturday citing the Portland air quality. The ban followed a July 25 one by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board. Burning wood for cooking is allowed. Relief from the heat and poor air quality is forecast to arrive late Saturday, early Sunday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
