ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hops season ends on high note

By Wade Evanson
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mvAp_0hsxTsHO00 Hillsboro wins 4-of-6 in season-ending series at Everett, finishes third in second-half standings.

It's over.

The Hillsboro Hops ended their season with an 8-5 win over Everett on Sunday, Sept. 11, and in the process finished the year taking four of six games from the home AquaSox.

There will be no postseason for this year's Hops. At 60-70, they finished with a losing record for the second straight season since being promoted to High-A. They now own a 112-130 overall record at High-A.

But manager Vince Harrison said 2022 was a successful season for the Hops, looking past the wins and losses.

"Big picture, it was a good year," said Harrison. "We've got to constantly remind ourselves that our job is player development, and while winning is important, our job is to prepare these guys for the big leagues, and we only had three guys who spent all this year here. That's probably my favorite thing about this year."

Harrison added that he was pleased with how his team responded this past week despite having little to play for.

Even with the Hops being out of the playoff race, the manager said his players comported themselves like professionals and fought until the end. Harrison is proud of them for that.

"I told the guys last week that while they weren't in a playoff race, they were still playing for something," the manager said. "Somebody in the crowd might be seeing you for the first time, so make sure you're painting a picture you want them to see. And we had some big innings, big at-bats, and some great responses. I was really happy with how it went."

After losing Game 1 of the series in walkoff fashion, Hillsboro responded to take the next three games and the series finale on Sunday thanks in large part to some lively bats and dominant relief pitching.

Shortstop Sheng-Ping Chen hit .400 with a home run and seven RBIs in the series, while Adrian Del Castillo went 9-for-25 with a home run, four doubles and nine RBIs over the six games.

Additionally, the combination of pitchers Yilber Diaz, Justin Martinez, Christian Montes De Oca and Hugh Fisher combined to allow just one run in 16 innings of action, while striking out 28 and walking just seven.

Harrison said all of it was great to see, not just because of the team's quality work on the field, but also because of their ability to do so despite some unfamiliar and precarious positions.

"We had some big innings and rallies," the manager said. "We threw some pitchers in some spots we hadn't usually done, but the response was pretty amazing."

The trip to Everett wasn't all business for Harrison, who was able to spend some time with his brother Josh, a utility player for the Chicago White Sox. The Sox were in town playing the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.

Harrison said he and a few of the Hops' brass attended the Sept. 5 game, meeting some of the players on the field during batting practice and watching from the stands during the White Sox' 3-2 win.

Josh Harrison is a 12-year MLB veteran who spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, part of a season with Detroit, and the last two with Washington and Oakland before landing in Chicago this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hsxTsHO00

"We went to the game and met up for dinner later and had some good food and some laughs," Harrison said. "It was a good time and a great week."

The Hops' series win over Everett left their second-half record at 31-35, good for third place in the league and 12 games behind first place Eugene. Hillsboro's overall record of 60-70 was fourth in the six-team league.

Eugene won both the first and second halves and will play Vancouver in the Northwest League championships series.

News and notes

Hops third baseman A.J. Vukovich was promoted to Double-A Amarillo on Sept. 6. Over his first five games, he batted .300 with a home run and four RBIs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtUSx_0hsxTsHO00 Former Hops outfielder Jake McCarthy continues his torrid stretch in Arizona, batting .368 with five home runs and 29 RBIs over his last 30 games entering play this week. McCarthy is batting .305 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 80 games at the MLB level this season.

University of Oregon alumnus and former Hops pitcher Ryne Nelson made his second MLB start against the Dodgers on Monday, Sept. 12, and was again impressive, allowing no earned runs on two hits, while striking out six in six innings of work. In two starts for Arizona, the 24-year-old has yet to allow a run in 13 innings, giving up just six hits while striking out 13 and walking two.

Last week's results:

Everett 5, Hillsboro 4

Hillsboro 8, Everett 4

Hillsboro 8, Everett 7

Hillsboro 4, Everett 2

Everett 9, Hillsboro 8

Hillsboro 8, Everett 5

NWL Standings

Eugene 43-23

Vancouver 37-29

Hillsboro 31-35

Spokane 30-36

Tri-City 29-37

Everett 28-28

Who's hot...

Sheng-Ping Chen batted .400 with a home run, seven RBI and three stolen bases in six games versus Everett.

Adrian Del Castillo went 9-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and nine RBI in six games versus Everett.

Pitchers Yilber Diaz, Justin Martinez, Christian Montes De Oca and Hugh Fisher combined to allow just one earned run on seven hits, while striking out 28 and walking seven in 16 innings of work.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?

The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
CORVALLIS, OR
KXL

Sports Refs In Oregon Continue To Turn In Their Whistles Due To Bad Behavior From Fans, Coaches, And Players

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Sports referees in Oregon continue to walk away from the field and court, “The main reason that we’re hearing…they’re being treated poorly.”. In fact, Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber says Oregon mirrors a new national survey that finds 55% of officials quit due to verbal abuse from coaches, players and fans.
WILSONVILLE, OR
piolog.com

Head Coach Lindsey Newman begins first year

Lacrosse team spearheads into their first ever season with high aspirations, clear goals set in mind. Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Lindsay Newman became the first-ever coach for Lewis & Clark’s lacrosse program on June 14. Assistant Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Julia Quist and Bethany Shade have since joined.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Oakland, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
City
Detroit, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
SALEM, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Martinez
Person
Ryne Nelson
Person
Adrian Del Castillo
Person
Josh Harrison
theoldmotor.com

1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon

Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox
Hillsboro News-Times

A&E: Raise a glass to the turning of the season

Autumn is calling in our latest Westside arts and entertainment calendar, from Sept. 15.Exhibits QUILT AND CRAFT FAIR — This year marks the 50th Quilt and Craft Fair at St. Mary's Catholic Church, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 17. It's a long-awaited return for the event, last held in 2019, and it will feature unique quilting designs, handmade crafts and a delicious lunch, all available for purchase. The annual "Star of Bethlehem" quilt raffle also returns with a limited number of tickets available for purchase. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 960 Missouri Ave. in Vernonia. SENSE...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Public asked to help confirm identity of deceased Vancouver man

James Zephyrus Smith is believed to have lived in the Hillsboro area for a time but changed his name. Police are asking for the public's help confirming the identity of a Vancouver, Washington, man who they believe once lived in Hillsboro. According to a press release from the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office, a 68-year-old man was found dead in his Vancouver home on Aug. 6. He is believed to be James Zephyrus Smith, but the office "needs help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity." The medical examiner believes the deceased was born...
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Hillsboro News-Times

Shelter pod coming to Hillsboro by end of month

The new shelter site on the west end of town will house 30 Conestoga-style huts. A temporary shelter pod, consisting of dozens of Conestoga-style huts, is being finalized at the western edge of Hillsboro and should begin providing shelter and services by the end of the month. Officials say this temporary shelter will operate through the cold months of the year, on the same site where a permanent shelter will later be constructed. "This is definitely a city and county partnership here underway," said Jes Larson, Washington County's supportive housing services program manager. "We're super-grateful to the city...
HILLSBORO, OR
Channel 6000

Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

A SE Division Party on Saturday

TriMet will host a grand opening celebration for the new FX2-Division bus line this Saturday. Activities will span three festival locations in SE Portland and Gresham. Each site features entertainment, prize giveaways, and food vendors. Attendees can take unlimited free rides on the new articulated FX buses along the route between noon and 6 p.m. on September 17th. The new service begins regular operation on Sunday the 18th, offering high-capacity and fast bus service along Division Street. Montavilla residents should arrive to the event at the SE 82nd and Division stop near Portland Community College, located at 2305 SE 82nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis

Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
903
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy