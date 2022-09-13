Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Why Location Services and IoT are Leading the 5G Trends of 2022 Featured
Despite an initially slow start, 5G devices and networks are continuing to come out in increasing numbers every year. In 2021, the global 5G infrastructure market was valued at $47.3 billion and is projected to reach a value of $1.67 trillion by 2030. Increasing investment, growing demand for reliable connectivity, and the steady rollout of new networks and partnerships are all acting as drivers for this market explosion.
thefastmode.com
How Southeast Asian Businesses Can Reimagine Customer Engagement, Using RCS Featured
With deeper smartphone penetration, increased use of social media apps, and digitisation, consumers expect brands to be accessible anytime, anywhere. With fast internet, chatbots, and feature-rich OTT platforms, consumers now demand an interactive, personalised, and conversational messaging customer experience. In response, we see many brands in mobile-first markets of Southeast...
thefastmode.com
RADCOM Renews Cloud-Native Assurance Deal with Rakuten Mobile
RADCOM announced that it has renewed its initial contract signed in 2019 with Rakuten Mobile. With this renewal, RADCOM will continue its successful partnership with Rakuten Mobile, providing advanced cloud-native assurance solutions for Rakuten Mobile's network in Japan. Sharad Sriwastawa, chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile, Inc. RADCOM's cloud-native assurance...
thefastmode.com
Mavenir Delivers Cloud-native 5G Core for Deutsche Telekom's 5G SA Network
Deutsche Telekom and Mavenir announced the successful delivery and deployment of cloud-native 5G Core to Deutsche Telekom in Germany. Deutsche Telekom selected Mavenir as the supplier for software applications to run on its defined hardware and the existing Kubernetes-based platform of its German business, ensuring an open architecture approach. As part of the deployment process, the Converged Packet Core was integrated with Telekom’s existing multi-vendor access network and other system components.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
NodeWeaver at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup to Launch Latest Version of NodeWeaver Edge Platform
In conjunction with the upcoming Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Carlo Daffara, CEO of NodeWeaver on his plans for DTW 2022, announcements to expect from NodeWeaver at the event and some of the company's key showcases. Ariana: Which summit will NodeWeaver...
thefastmode.com
Google, NIST Partner to Develop Open Source Chips
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has signed a cooperative research and development agreement with Google to develop and produce chips that researchers can use to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices. The chips will be manufactured by SkyWater Technology at its Bloomington,...
thefastmode.com
Deutsche Telekom Develops New Security Architecture for Vitesco
Deutsche Telekom has announced it will set up a new security architecture for Vitesco Technologies, a leading provider of innovative electrification technologies for vehicles, as part of a new strategic cooperation between the two companies. In addition to setting up and operating its IT systems, the company has redefined its...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone NZ, Digital Matter to Deliver E2E IoT Asset Tracking Solutions
Vodafone NZ , New Zealand's largest IoT connectivity provider, has partnered with Digital Matter , global leaders in GPS and IoT asset tracking hardware and software, to offer end-to-end IoT asset tracking solutions for New Zealand businesses. Through this partnership, Vodafone NZ has bundled several of Digital Matter’s battery-powered IoT...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
KT SAT Unveils Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy
KT SAT announced that it participated in Euroconsult WSBW 2022 event, a global satellite conference which many satellite operators attends every year and presented its Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy to public. CEO of KT SAT, David Kyungmin Song delivered the Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy at World Satellite Business Week(WSBW) 2022...
thefastmode.com
WBA Conducts PoC Trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a Major University Campus in Europe
The Wireless Broadband Alliance announced a successful proof-of-concept trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a major university campus in Europe. The trial showcases the Extreme Networks AP4000 Wi-Fi 6E access point’s unique ability to enable immersive, interactive learning experiences, including 8K video. This was also the first time Wi-Fi 6E was tested on a network connected to WBA OpenRoaming™, which enables seamless handover between cellular and Wi-Fi networks.
thefastmode.com
Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace
Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
thefastmode.com
EdgeQ, Mavenir Partner for Dual mode 4G/5G Small Cell
EdgeQ, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, has partnered with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks, to deliver the world’s first software-defined, dual mode 4G and 5G solution for small cell enterprise markets. This platform unifies the Central Processing Unit (CPU), networking, and a common...
thefastmode.com
MNO Oceanlink Taps IPLOOK's Carrier-grade EPC and IMS Platform
IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile core network vendor, announced it has been chosen by Oceanlink, a Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Kiribati, to provide its 4G mobile core network for commercial deployment on Pacific Islands. This deployment enables Oceanlink to address the high-performance and stable network demands,...
thefastmode.com
DOCOMO Taps Nokia's AI RF Software to Enhance 5G Network Planning
Nokia announced that it has deployed its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Radio Frequency (RF) capacity planning software for NTT DOCOMO to help the Japanese operator efficiently roll out its 5G network and to speed up radio frequency planning. The AI RF capacity planning solution is part of Nokia’s AVA software offering...
thefastmode.com
SES, Microsoft to Develop New Fully Virtualised Ground Network for Satellite Comms
SES and Microsoft announced an expansion of their technical and business partnership through a new initiative designed to make the satellite industry more responsive to evolving customer needs through cloud-native service delivery architectures that are more open, virtualised and programmable. Called the Satellite Communications Virtualisation Program, the effort will focus...
thefastmode.com
Viettel Selects Infinera's Optical Timing Solution for 5G Pilot Rollout
Infinera announced that Viettel Network, member of Viettel Group, the largest telecommunications service provider in Vietnam – has selected Infinera’s Optical Timing Channel 2.0 (OTC2.0) solution to prepare its synchronization network for Viettel’s 5G pilot rollout. Infinera’s technology enables Viettel to seamlessly build a network that offers...
thefastmode.com
Furuno Unveils New Gen of Time Synchronization GNSS Receiver Modules
Furuno Electric, a global provider of the most accurate timing devices, announced a new generation of time synchronization GNSS receiver modules compatible with all GNSS systems in the world. The modules deliver best-in-class nanosecond precision for 5th generation (5G) mobile systems, radio communications systems, smart power grids and grand master...
thefastmode.com
Keysight Unveils New Automotive Test Solution for Mobile Industry Processor Interface
Keysight Technologies announced a new automotive serializer/deserializer (SerDes) receiver (Rx) compliance test solution to verify mobile industry processor interface (MIPI) A-PHY devices based on the Compliance Test Specification (CTS) requirements. This solution was developed in collaboration with BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GMBH and Wilder Technologies, with the support of Valens...
thefastmode.com
Orange Business Services Consolidates its recent Cloud Acquisitions
Orange Business Services has consolidated its recent acquisitions Basefarm, Login Consultants, and The unbelievable Machine Company (*um) into the Orange family. The move reinforces its standing as a leading global network-native digital services company, underscoring its cloud-first vision as the focal point for all new digital experiences and accelerating a secure and sustainable transformation for customers.
thefastmode.com
N-Ovate Launches Purpose-built Modern Data Stack for Gov & Edu sector
In response to the overwhelming need from government agencies and the education sector, N-Ovate Solutions announced the launch of the SmartGov Data Tech. N-Ovate has partnered with the Black Progress Matters Black-Owned Business Incubator to create an unparalleled, purpose-built modern data stack specifically for governments and education industries. Specializing in...
Comments / 0