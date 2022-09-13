ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Why Location Services and IoT are Leading the 5G Trends of 2022 Featured

Despite an initially slow start, 5G devices and networks are continuing to come out in increasing numbers every year. In 2021, the global 5G infrastructure market was valued at $47.3 billion and is projected to reach a value of $1.67 trillion by 2030. Increasing investment, growing demand for reliable connectivity, and the steady rollout of new networks and partnerships are all acting as drivers for this market explosion.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

EdgeQ, Mavenir Partner for Dual mode 4G/5G Small Cell

EdgeQ, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, has partnered with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks, to deliver the world’s first software-defined, dual mode 4G and 5G solution for small cell enterprise markets. This platform unifies the Central Processing Unit (CPU), networking, and a common...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Amdocs Unveils Industry’s First 5G-Native Charging Solution

Amdocs announced Amdocs Charging, which combines the best of industry capabilities in charging and business support systems, from both Amdocs and Openet to support convergent monetisation of new services across standalone 5G and beyond. Leading service providers, including two tier-one operators in North America, are already using Amdocs Charging to...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

[White paper] Evolving 5G Security for the Cloud

As 5G networks and cloud computing become increasingly intertwined, 5G security continues to progress with new technical features to face the expanded attack surfaces from both internal and external threats. 5G security continues to improve as security controls, tools, and standards evolve over an extended 5G ecosystem. Different cloud deployment models and architectures may impact 5G security when deploying core networks, edge computing, network slicing, or private networks. Securing these networks will involve securing a 5G supply chain that includes software vendors and cloud service providers, as the cloud can potentially introduce increased supply chain risk due to virtualization, increased use of open-source software, and a larger array of third-party vendors.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intros#Gm#Edge Device#Connected Devices#Air Conditioning#Adva#Oam#Edge Cloud
thefastmode.com

Google, NIST Partner to Develop Open Source Chips

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has signed a cooperative research and development agreement with Google to develop and produce chips that researchers can use to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices. The chips will be manufactured by SkyWater Technology at its Bloomington,...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
thefastmode.com

Three ZTNA Considerations When Replacing Cloud-based VPNs Featured

Our devices and users are more distributed than ever. Cloud-based services are playing an important role in facilitating distributed productivity. However, these convenient services present unacknowledged security risks. Credential theft and exposed web services (which allow nefarious actors to exploit bugs, CVE’s and unpatched systems) are two grave examples of these risks. Cloud-based proxy architectures (like SASE) suffer from both. In many cases, the highest level of administrative access is available through an exposed web service. Furthermore, hairpinning all traffic through these proxy servers creates massive performance bottlenecks that negatively impact user experience with dropped connections and low bandwidth throughput. Cloud-based proxies (e.g., SASE) are a step forward relative to antiquated VPN technologies. But they fall short in extending Zero Trust to the real world of critical infrastructure. If identity can be spoofed to gain access, what mechanisms can limit the “Blast Radius” by containing what an unauthorized user can see and access?
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Fibre Wholesaler Enable Taps Incognito's Automated Service Orchestration & Assurance

Incognito Software Systems, a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, announces that Enable, provider of ultra-fast fiber broadband for greater Christchurch, has selected its next-gen broadband OSS solutions to deliver a more efficient, customer-centric network powered by automated service orchestration and assurance. By...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

SES, Microsoft to Develop New Fully Virtualised Ground Network for Satellite Comms

SES and Microsoft announced an expansion of their technical and business partnership through a new initiative designed to make the satellite industry more responsive to evolving customer needs through cloud-native service delivery architectures that are more open, virtualised and programmable. Called the Satellite Communications Virtualisation Program, the effort will focus...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
thefastmode.com

Furuno Unveils New Gen of Time Synchronization GNSS Receiver Modules

Furuno Electric, a global provider of the most accurate timing devices, announced a new generation of time synchronization GNSS receiver modules compatible with all GNSS systems in the world. The modules deliver best-in-class nanosecond precision for 5th generation (5G) mobile systems, radio communications systems, smart power grids and grand master...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Keysight Unveils New Automotive Test Solution for Mobile Industry Processor Interface

Keysight Technologies announced a new automotive serializer/deserializer (SerDes) receiver (Rx) compliance test solution to verify mobile industry processor interface (MIPI) A-PHY devices based on the Compliance Test Specification (CTS) requirements. This solution was developed in collaboration with BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GMBH and Wilder Technologies, with the support of Valens...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Viettel Selects Infinera's Optical Timing Solution for 5G Pilot Rollout

Infinera announced that Viettel Network, member of Viettel Group, the largest telecommunications service provider in Vietnam – has selected Infinera’s Optical Timing Channel 2.0 (OTC2.0) solution to prepare its synchronization network for Viettel’s 5G pilot rollout. Infinera’s technology enables Viettel to seamlessly build a network that offers...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

NEC Unveils Open ROADM-based Optical Transport Products

NEC is driving expansion of All Optical Networks with the introduction of its 'SpectralWave WX Series,' a lineup of open specifications-compliant, open optical transport products. The lineup is built based on standards defined by Open ROADM and Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Phoenix initiative. The push for All Optical Networks is...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

ADVA Launches Auto-tunable 25G Transceiver

ADVA launched its AccessWave25™, empowering network operators to easily migrate their 10Gbit/s access infrastructure to 25Gbit/s connectivity without a significant increase in footprint or major changes to the existing optical layer. The pluggable device answers the urgent need for higher bandwidth services in mobile X-Haul, cable access and wholesale...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

WBA Conducts PoC Trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a Major University Campus in Europe

The Wireless Broadband Alliance announced a successful proof-of-concept trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a major university campus in Europe. The trial showcases the Extreme Networks AP4000 Wi-Fi 6E access point’s unique ability to enable immersive, interactive learning experiences, including 8K video. This was also the first time Wi-Fi 6E was tested on a network connected to WBA OpenRoaming™, which enables seamless handover between cellular and Wi-Fi networks.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

MNO Oceanlink Taps IPLOOK's Carrier-grade EPC and IMS Platform

IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile core network vendor, announced it has been chosen by Oceanlink, a Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Kiribati, to provide its 4G mobile core network for commercial deployment on Pacific Islands. This deployment enables Oceanlink to address the high-performance and stable network demands,...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

RADCOM Renews Cloud-Native Assurance Deal with Rakuten Mobile

RADCOM announced that it has renewed its initial contract signed in 2019 with Rakuten Mobile. With this renewal, RADCOM will continue its successful partnership with Rakuten Mobile, providing advanced cloud-native assurance solutions for Rakuten Mobile's network in Japan. Sharad Sriwastawa, chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile, Inc. RADCOM's cloud-native assurance...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

EXFO Unveils Next-Gen Continuously Tunable Laser

EXFO announced availability of a next-generation continuously tunable laser -- the first in a new suite of tunable lasers designed to deliver cost-optimized testing of transceivers and optical components in high-volume manufacturing. The T200S tunable laser is part of EXFO’s line-up of innovative, next-generation solutions that will be showcased during...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Etiya Deploys 5G-enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform on AWS

Etiya, a leading Independent Software Provider, announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deploy its 5G enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform. Etiya’s solution will enable communications service providers to offer flexible, AI-driven service offers to monetize and manage their ecosystem. Cloud-native Etiya NetCoM opens new revenue streams to service providers by providing the collaboration with enterprises while also creating opportunities to increase operational productivity and OPEX savings for both sides.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

cPacket Expands Data Center Observability Portfolio

CPacket Networks, powering hybrid-cloud observability, announced the latest set of products that extends its data center portfolio for broader connectivity, versatility, and observability. This includes new cStor S-series packet capture and analysis observability nodes, and new cVu NGE-series packet broker observability nodes. The new product sets provide connectivity, data acquisition,...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy