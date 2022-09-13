Our devices and users are more distributed than ever. Cloud-based services are playing an important role in facilitating distributed productivity. However, these convenient services present unacknowledged security risks. Credential theft and exposed web services (which allow nefarious actors to exploit bugs, CVE’s and unpatched systems) are two grave examples of these risks. Cloud-based proxy architectures (like SASE) suffer from both. In many cases, the highest level of administrative access is available through an exposed web service. Furthermore, hairpinning all traffic through these proxy servers creates massive performance bottlenecks that negatively impact user experience with dropped connections and low bandwidth throughput. Cloud-based proxies (e.g., SASE) are a step forward relative to antiquated VPN technologies. But they fall short in extending Zero Trust to the real world of critical infrastructure. If identity can be spoofed to gain access, what mechanisms can limit the “Blast Radius” by containing what an unauthorized user can see and access?

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO