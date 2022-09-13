Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Why Location Services and IoT are Leading the 5G Trends of 2022 Featured
Despite an initially slow start, 5G devices and networks are continuing to come out in increasing numbers every year. In 2021, the global 5G infrastructure market was valued at $47.3 billion and is projected to reach a value of $1.67 trillion by 2030. Increasing investment, growing demand for reliable connectivity, and the steady rollout of new networks and partnerships are all acting as drivers for this market explosion.
thefastmode.com
EdgeQ, Mavenir Partner for Dual mode 4G/5G Small Cell
EdgeQ, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, has partnered with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks, to deliver the world’s first software-defined, dual mode 4G and 5G solution for small cell enterprise markets. This platform unifies the Central Processing Unit (CPU), networking, and a common...
thefastmode.com
Amdocs Unveils Industry’s First 5G-Native Charging Solution
Amdocs announced Amdocs Charging, which combines the best of industry capabilities in charging and business support systems, from both Amdocs and Openet to support convergent monetisation of new services across standalone 5G and beyond. Leading service providers, including two tier-one operators in North America, are already using Amdocs Charging to...
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Evolving 5G Security for the Cloud
As 5G networks and cloud computing become increasingly intertwined, 5G security continues to progress with new technical features to face the expanded attack surfaces from both internal and external threats. 5G security continues to improve as security controls, tools, and standards evolve over an extended 5G ecosystem. Different cloud deployment models and architectures may impact 5G security when deploying core networks, edge computing, network slicing, or private networks. Securing these networks will involve securing a 5G supply chain that includes software vendors and cloud service providers, as the cloud can potentially introduce increased supply chain risk due to virtualization, increased use of open-source software, and a larger array of third-party vendors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Google, NIST Partner to Develop Open Source Chips
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has signed a cooperative research and development agreement with Google to develop and produce chips that researchers can use to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices. The chips will be manufactured by SkyWater Technology at its Bloomington,...
thefastmode.com
Three ZTNA Considerations When Replacing Cloud-based VPNs Featured
Our devices and users are more distributed than ever. Cloud-based services are playing an important role in facilitating distributed productivity. However, these convenient services present unacknowledged security risks. Credential theft and exposed web services (which allow nefarious actors to exploit bugs, CVE’s and unpatched systems) are two grave examples of these risks. Cloud-based proxy architectures (like SASE) suffer from both. In many cases, the highest level of administrative access is available through an exposed web service. Furthermore, hairpinning all traffic through these proxy servers creates massive performance bottlenecks that negatively impact user experience with dropped connections and low bandwidth throughput. Cloud-based proxies (e.g., SASE) are a step forward relative to antiquated VPN technologies. But they fall short in extending Zero Trust to the real world of critical infrastructure. If identity can be spoofed to gain access, what mechanisms can limit the “Blast Radius” by containing what an unauthorized user can see and access?
thefastmode.com
Fibre Wholesaler Enable Taps Incognito's Automated Service Orchestration & Assurance
Incognito Software Systems, a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, announces that Enable, provider of ultra-fast fiber broadband for greater Christchurch, has selected its next-gen broadband OSS solutions to deliver a more efficient, customer-centric network powered by automated service orchestration and assurance. By...
thefastmode.com
SES, Microsoft to Develop New Fully Virtualised Ground Network for Satellite Comms
SES and Microsoft announced an expansion of their technical and business partnership through a new initiative designed to make the satellite industry more responsive to evolving customer needs through cloud-native service delivery architectures that are more open, virtualised and programmable. Called the Satellite Communications Virtualisation Program, the effort will focus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
Furuno Unveils New Gen of Time Synchronization GNSS Receiver Modules
Furuno Electric, a global provider of the most accurate timing devices, announced a new generation of time synchronization GNSS receiver modules compatible with all GNSS systems in the world. The modules deliver best-in-class nanosecond precision for 5th generation (5G) mobile systems, radio communications systems, smart power grids and grand master...
thefastmode.com
NodeWeaver at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup to Launch Latest Version of NodeWeaver Edge Platform
In conjunction with the upcoming Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Carlo Daffara, CEO of NodeWeaver on his plans for DTW 2022, announcements to expect from NodeWeaver at the event and some of the company's key showcases. Ariana: Which summit will NodeWeaver...
thefastmode.com
Keysight Unveils New Automotive Test Solution for Mobile Industry Processor Interface
Keysight Technologies announced a new automotive serializer/deserializer (SerDes) receiver (Rx) compliance test solution to verify mobile industry processor interface (MIPI) A-PHY devices based on the Compliance Test Specification (CTS) requirements. This solution was developed in collaboration with BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GMBH and Wilder Technologies, with the support of Valens...
thefastmode.com
Viettel Selects Infinera's Optical Timing Solution for 5G Pilot Rollout
Infinera announced that Viettel Network, member of Viettel Group, the largest telecommunications service provider in Vietnam – has selected Infinera’s Optical Timing Channel 2.0 (OTC2.0) solution to prepare its synchronization network for Viettel’s 5G pilot rollout. Infinera’s technology enables Viettel to seamlessly build a network that offers...
thefastmode.com
NEC Unveils Open ROADM-based Optical Transport Products
NEC is driving expansion of All Optical Networks with the introduction of its 'SpectralWave WX Series,' a lineup of open specifications-compliant, open optical transport products. The lineup is built based on standards defined by Open ROADM and Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Phoenix initiative. The push for All Optical Networks is...
thefastmode.com
ADVA Launches Auto-tunable 25G Transceiver
ADVA launched its AccessWave25™, empowering network operators to easily migrate their 10Gbit/s access infrastructure to 25Gbit/s connectivity without a significant increase in footprint or major changes to the existing optical layer. The pluggable device answers the urgent need for higher bandwidth services in mobile X-Haul, cable access and wholesale...
thefastmode.com
WBA Conducts PoC Trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a Major University Campus in Europe
The Wireless Broadband Alliance announced a successful proof-of-concept trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a major university campus in Europe. The trial showcases the Extreme Networks AP4000 Wi-Fi 6E access point’s unique ability to enable immersive, interactive learning experiences, including 8K video. This was also the first time Wi-Fi 6E was tested on a network connected to WBA OpenRoaming™, which enables seamless handover between cellular and Wi-Fi networks.
thefastmode.com
MNO Oceanlink Taps IPLOOK's Carrier-grade EPC and IMS Platform
IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile core network vendor, announced it has been chosen by Oceanlink, a Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Kiribati, to provide its 4G mobile core network for commercial deployment on Pacific Islands. This deployment enables Oceanlink to address the high-performance and stable network demands,...
thefastmode.com
RADCOM Renews Cloud-Native Assurance Deal with Rakuten Mobile
RADCOM announced that it has renewed its initial contract signed in 2019 with Rakuten Mobile. With this renewal, RADCOM will continue its successful partnership with Rakuten Mobile, providing advanced cloud-native assurance solutions for Rakuten Mobile's network in Japan. Sharad Sriwastawa, chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile, Inc. RADCOM's cloud-native assurance...
thefastmode.com
EXFO Unveils Next-Gen Continuously Tunable Laser
EXFO announced availability of a next-generation continuously tunable laser -- the first in a new suite of tunable lasers designed to deliver cost-optimized testing of transceivers and optical components in high-volume manufacturing. The T200S tunable laser is part of EXFO’s line-up of innovative, next-generation solutions that will be showcased during...
thefastmode.com
Etiya Deploys 5G-enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform on AWS
Etiya, a leading Independent Software Provider, announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deploy its 5G enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform. Etiya’s solution will enable communications service providers to offer flexible, AI-driven service offers to monetize and manage their ecosystem. Cloud-native Etiya NetCoM opens new revenue streams to service providers by providing the collaboration with enterprises while also creating opportunities to increase operational productivity and OPEX savings for both sides.
thefastmode.com
cPacket Expands Data Center Observability Portfolio
CPacket Networks, powering hybrid-cloud observability, announced the latest set of products that extends its data center portfolio for broader connectivity, versatility, and observability. This includes new cStor S-series packet capture and analysis observability nodes, and new cVu NGE-series packet broker observability nodes. The new product sets provide connectivity, data acquisition,...
Comments / 0