Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
Sam Champion’s Husband Rubem Robierb: Everything To Know About Their 10-Year Marriage
Sam Champion, 61, is an award-winning journalist and weather anchor, who is best known for his longtime career with ABC’s WABC-TV and Good Morning America. The successful reporter is also a devoted partner to his husband, Rubem Robierb, 45. The handsome couple can often be seen spending quality time together traveling and living it up in New York City where they live. Get to know more about Sam and Rubem below!
ASU tight ends coach Juston Wood's brush with Hollywood results in some good advice
Juston Wood was in need of a pep talk and a timely one came courtesy of Adam Sandler. Yes THAT Adam Sandler. The actor. Wood was serving as a stunt double for the Captain Wilhelm Knauer character in the remake of the movie "The Longest Yard" which starred Sandler. During some downtime, Sandler asked Wood about his background....
