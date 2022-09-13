Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
New burn scar areas in Oregon pose a threat of flash floods
Oregon is more than ready for rain. That will of course help reduce the wildfire threat across the state, but too much of a good thing can become hazardous. Especially over the new burn scar areas. We’re talking about the threat of flash flooding. Freshly burned areas are left...
nbc16.com
Several Oregon fire districts receive federal funding for fire fighting efforts
Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announcing federal funding this week to help firefighting efforts in Oregon. On Monday, the senators said that nearly $2.6-million will be heading to ten fire districts in the state. That includes grants of over $642,000 to Albany, over $469,000 to the city of Eugene,...
nbc16.com
Coast Guard begins removing 2 abandoned military ships that sank in the Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard is beginning work to pull two derelict boats from the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver. Earlier this month, the Coast Guard approved a plan that dedicates $1 million for this phase of the project. The plan was to restore the boats...
nbc16.com
Fact Check Team: Does the US have the infrastructure to support electric vehicles?
WASHINGTON (TND) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will require all new cars and passenger trucks to be electric by 2035. It’s the first state to make electric vehicles mandatory but with their rolling blackouts, some wonder whether the state was ready to take on this extra “charge.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
nbc16.com
Malnourished horses and cattle rescued from illegal grow near Oregon City
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) served search warrants on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City, OR. Investigators with NWR MJ began the investigation after discovering 22 greenhouses not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.
nbc16.com
Wolf family establishes home in northern Oregon Cascades
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has designated a new area in the northern Oregon Cascades as an “area of known wolf activity” where a family of wolves has established itself. The agency made the announcement Monday in a news release. Biologists with the Confederated Tribe of...
nbc16.com
Portland Street Response hoping to benefit from historic mental health funding in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — In the middle of Suicide Prevention Month, Oregon secured a huge win for mental health funding. Thanks to President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, the state finalized a deal with the federal government to help fund community-based crisis intervention teams with Medicaid. The Oregon Health...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc16.com
Gamefish limits and gear restrictions lifted for Haystack Reservoir; Sept.16 - Nov. 30
Due to the upcoming draining of Haystack Reservoir for gate maintenance, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all size limits and daily bag limits for all species of fish as well as gear restrictions starting September 16 through November 30. ODFW says draining of the reservoir, located near...
nbc16.com
Annual maximum rent increase jumps 14.6% in 2023; some renters say its an eviction notice
SALEM, Ore. — Increases in the cost of living in Oregon show no signs of letting up. Officials announced next year Oregon landlords will be allowed to increase rent by almost 15%. In 2019, Oregon lawmakers passed a law that caps rent increases. They can't go up more than...
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect
Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
nbc16.com
Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens as it moves closer to Puerto Rico
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Fiona is gaining strength as it inches closer to Puerto Rico, with winds of 60 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1006 mb, the National Hurricane Center says. Fiona is currently in an area of easterly winds courtesy of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Molalla mayor pulls gun on driver, claims self defense: 'Vehicle was going to run me over'
MOLALLA, Ore. — The mayor of Molalla is being investigated for his part in an incident that took place Saturday at the Molalla Buckeroo Grounds. Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser was assisting evacuees from the McIver Fire by housing animals at the Buckeroo Grounds. In a video posted on Facebook,...
nbc16.com
Proponents of Oregon gun control measure push ahead, opponents push back
PORTLAND, Ore. — At issue is how to solve the gun violence crisis. Reverend Mark Knutson with Augustana Lutheran Church said he and his colleagues have joined the grassroots effort of Measure 114. "When I hear a high school senior, nephew say, when I asked what his top goals...
nbc16.com
Oregon's unemployment rose to 3.7% in August
Unemployment numbers in Oregon went up in August. According to the Oregon Employment Department, the number of people unemployed in the state rose to 3.7%. That is a 0.2% increase from July. This was the first increase in Oregon’s unemployment rate since April 2020. The data is on par...
nbc16.com
Illinois governor issues disaster proclamation, calls Guard to help with arriving migrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 Illinois National Guard members to help coordinate emergency shelter, transportation, food, health screenings, medical care and other services for migrants who have been arriving by bus from Texas. More than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc16.com
Former Duck and Beaver compete in AmazingCre Portland Classic Pro-Am
PORTLAND, Ore. — The AmazingCre Portland Classic Pro-Am kicked off Wednesday afternoon and we were in Portland to catch up with a former Duck and a former Beaver before they tee off Thursday. There's no more beautiful time of year in Oregon than the transition from summer to fall.
Comments / 0