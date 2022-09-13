ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

nbc16.com

New burn scar areas in Oregon pose a threat of flash floods

Oregon is more than ready for rain. That will of course help reduce the wildfire threat across the state, but too much of a good thing can become hazardous. Especially over the new burn scar areas. We’re talking about the threat of flash flooding. Freshly burned areas are left...
nbc16.com

School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
nbc16.com

Malnourished horses and cattle rescued from illegal grow near Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) served search warrants on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City, OR. Investigators with NWR MJ began the investigation after discovering 22 greenhouses not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.
nbc16.com

Wolf family establishes home in northern Oregon Cascades

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has designated a new area in the northern Oregon Cascades as an “area of known wolf activity” where a family of wolves has established itself. The agency made the announcement Monday in a news release. Biologists with the Confederated Tribe of...
nbc16.com

Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect

Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
nbc16.com

Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens as it moves closer to Puerto Rico

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Fiona is gaining strength as it inches closer to Puerto Rico, with winds of 60 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1006 mb, the National Hurricane Center says. Fiona is currently in an area of easterly winds courtesy of the...
nbc16.com

Oregon's unemployment rose to 3.7% in August

Unemployment numbers in Oregon went up in August. According to the Oregon Employment Department, the number of people unemployed in the state rose to 3.7%. That is a 0.2% increase from July. This was the first increase in Oregon’s unemployment rate since April 2020. The data is on par...
nbc16.com

Former Duck and Beaver compete in AmazingCre Portland Classic Pro-Am

PORTLAND, Ore. — The AmazingCre Portland Classic Pro-Am kicked off Wednesday afternoon and we were in Portland to catch up with a former Duck and a former Beaver before they tee off Thursday. There's no more beautiful time of year in Oregon than the transition from summer to fall.
PORTLAND, OR

